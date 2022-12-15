Wyatt Swanson fulfills childhood dream, signs to play college baseball

Columbus High senior Wyatt Swanson was relieved to end his recruiting process Wednesday. Swanson signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Mount Marty University, located in Yankton, South Dakota.

"It's a sigh of a relief. It's always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and the dream's coming to reality," Swanson said. "So excited to get on campus and start working. I'm excited for my senior year. It's a dream come true."

Swanson said it was a long recruiting process, which started freshman year. He said it was important to sign before the high school baseball season.

"I went to a couple other schools, but when I got to Mount Marty, got on campus, met the coaches and a couple of the guys, I just felt in love with it," Swanson said. "It felt like home."

Swanson was surrounded by former and current teammates Wednesday as he signed to play at the next level. Discoverers head coach Jimmy Johnson said Swanson has earned this opportunity.

"Baseball, nothing's ever guaranteed. We're excited for him in that way," Johnson said. "Proud to see what he's done since he started playing baseball come out to a goal he's had in mind probably before high school. To see him go to Mount Marty is exciting."

Swanson said playing college baseball is something he always strived for since he was a young kid. He said the possibility of playing in college became realistic after his sophomore season.

"I started talking to a couple schools and it really just took off from there. Junior year, I had a really good year," Swanson said. "Batted really well, played really well. I had a couple coaches talk to me and Mount Marty saw me through my summer legion team."

Last season with the Discoverers, Swanson took a big jump at the plate. As a junior, he played in every game and posted a .344 batting average. He totaled one home run, 16 RBIs, 23 runs scored and a .979 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

"My sophomore year I really struggled hitting, so all through the winter going into my junior year I just focused on hitting a lot." he said. "I worked a lot and the results paid off during the spring."

Johnson said the tools for Swanson to be a solid hitter was there, but he didn't know how quick it would transition to varsity. Johnson said Swanson's junior season exceeded his expectations.

"His swing is great. He's got a great approach. I think he really bought in, not just to the physical parts to how the swing the bat, but mentally of what he's trying to do at the plate within the at-bat," Johnson said. "He is able to make adjustments at-bat to at-bat for sure, even within the at-bats from one pitch to another. We're looking for him to be an anchor for us offensively this senior year."

After a strong junior campaign, Swanson is still striving for perfection. All throughout the years, he said, he's continued to improve. That tireless work ethic led to Wednesday's signing.

"He came in as a young guy his freshman year. Just a great follower. He just found the right people in our program to put himself around. Even last year as a junior, just surrounding himself with guys who are going on ahead of him to do the same thing," Johnson said. "Just being able to grow. We've seen a tough improvement. He's really bought into some weightlifting stuff this past year. I know he's going to take that and do the same thing at Mount Marty."

Swanson, following the graduation of a productive senior class, will look to step into a leadership role this season. The Discoverers went 13-14 last season and reached the semifinals of the district tournament.

"Obviously we want to win. We want to win games cleanly. We want to play cleanly," Swanson said. "As a senior leader, I got to stand up for the team, get guys going, make sure everyone's working at practice and at games. I feel like we're going to have a really good year this year."