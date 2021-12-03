2 Westside too much for CHS Boys

For full writeups on these games pick up Saturday's edition of the Telegram and check online.

#2 Omaha Westside 89, Columbus Boys 30: Westside hit 17 three-pointers.

Hastings Saint Cecilia 46, Scotus Boys 28: Scotus managed just two points in the first quarter and had early troubles with ball control.

Crete 62, Lakeview Boys 40: Crete jumped out to a 21-4 lead through the first quarter and a half. The Vikings cut it to 12 at halftime.

#10 Westside 58, Columbus Girls 48: Westside led 22-16 at halftime then turned it into a 15-point advantage in the third quarter.

#1 Hastings Saint Cecilia 30, Scotus Girls 27: Scotus fell behind 18-8 in the second quarter, shutout the hosts the final six minutes of the first half and led for most of the second half. Bluehawk senior Bailey Kissinger made and and-1 late to give St. Cecilia the lead. Scotus had six seconds to try and tie it but missed from long distance.

#7 Lakeview Girls 40, Class B #9 Crete 25: The Lakeview defense gave up fewer than 10 points in all four quarters and only allowed two in the second quarter. Senior Maddi Vogt scored 12 and had eight of that in the first quarter. Lakeview led 33-9 at halftime.

