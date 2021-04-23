An inauspicious start

That was 1986. He's been coaching girls since then. Schaefer was there for three years and went 55-13 with two trips to state. He spent the 17 seasons at McPherson in McPherson, Kansas. Schaefer went 272-43 with 12 state tournament appearances, four state titles, seven state title games and two unbeaten seasons.

Schaefer's next stop was a decade at Gardner Edgerton in Gardner, Kansas. His teams went 118-77 and went to state in 2007 He's spent the last seven seasons at Chrisman where he's gone 136-54.

The method for which he's found success - cultivating youth - has been in place from the start. Arlington is one example. Another is at McPherson where he began to set up travel teams in junior high. One of the seventh-grade teams played in a tournament in Wichita that first season against a team that had won a national championship in a youth organization. That team lost 44-4.

Five years later, it won a Kansas state title. The girls were running the same offense at the end of the championship game they were learning back in middle school.

"Once you get that foundation established, you can start to work on some fantastic things when they are in high school," Schaefer said. "That's been the way we've done it, and it's worked."