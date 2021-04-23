An inauspicious start

Scott Schaefer's first foray into coaching outside of his college days was a complete disaster.
The 1975 Columbus High graduate, Peru State alumnus and next CHS girls head basketball coach stayed on with the Bobcats after earning his degree as an assistant coach. He wasn't making a lot of money, but with his room and board covered and the opportunity to take a few classes while staying involved with basketball, it was the perfect life for a young, single hoops lover.
Schaefer spent three years on the Peru State staff, ran the junior varsity program and was the assistant director of the school's Health, Physical Education and Recreation Center. Ready to make it on his own, he took a job as head coach in Arlington for the boys basketball program. After two years, he was 5-32. Arlington promptly fired him.
Thirty-eight years later, Schaefer celebrated the 600th win in his career while in the middle of leading William Chrisman High in Independence, Missouri, to its first final four appearance at the state tournament since 1993.
He has also won four state championships and taken teams to state in Colorado, Kansas and Missouri.
Next winter he'll be back on the bench his hometown working to revive a Columbus girls program that won four games last season and hasn't had a winning year since 2012.
Had Arlington just waited, it might have seen the method to Schaefer's madness. In a way, it did. The Eagles won the Class C-1 state championship in 1985 and were back at state the next year. They haven't been there since.
His approach then, and the one that he follows now, is a comprehensive plan that visualizes the program as a program, not only a varsity squad. Reaching down as far as second grade, Schaefer has had his fingerprints all over every step in his players' careers for a decade or more.
It's not unlike what soon-to-be colleague Jordan Hitchcock is starting with the boys program. That conception for winning as an all-inclusive process was perhaps the strongest draw CHS had to hire the former Discoverer.
"There's a certain way we've done things for a long time that have been very successful," Schaefer said. "Just like at Arlington, they didn't win a lot of games while I was there. But down the road they did. I'm not claiming all that credit, but the table was set. It requires, just like Jordan is doing now, it requires a lot of work and preparation. Hopefully (Columbus Athletic/Activities Director Tim Kwapnioski) will be patient, and other people will be patient, for the results, because they will come."
Schaefer was, as he puts it, an average player at best. He didn't start at Columbus High until five games into his senior year. Peru State was a different story, but, again in his terms, the Bobcats weren't very good back then.
He played his freshman year in Peru, came back for his second season and had to have emergency appendectomy surgery his first day back, spent a year at Platte College, now Central Community College-Columbus, then returned to Peru.
As a senior, the Bobcats hired a new coach. The assistant left after a month. Schaefer wasn't playing much and was encouraged by one of his brothers, who was also on campus, to seek out a coaching position. He did that for a few years to finish up his degree and stay in the game afterward.
Arlington came along and he didn't appear to know what he was doing. Schaefer took a year off, got married and moved to Texas, where he sold insurance. It wasn't his kind of lifestyle.
Utilizing a Peru State bulletin that featured job openings, he headed back up north to coach the boys at Sioux Rapids-Rembrandt in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. He was there for two years. One of those teams was a regional runner-up.
During the summer, he had a friend running the band program who was allowed to use the gym and was earning a stipend to run the summer program. Meanwhile, Schaefer was informed he would have to pay to use the gym for his summer basketball program.
After speaking with his wife, Brenda, Schaefer met with the superintendent to return his keys and resign. He again inquired for a Peru State bulletin where he was hired for a job over the phone to coach girls basketball at Deer Trail in Deer Trail, Colorado. He hadn't ever been to the town or seen the school but agreed to the position.
That was 1986. He's been coaching girls since then. Schaefer was there for three years and went 55-13 with two trips to state. He spent the 17 seasons at McPherson in McPherson, Kansas. Schaefer went 272-43 with 12 state tournament appearances, four state titles, seven state title games and two unbeaten seasons.
Schaefer's next stop was a decade at Gardner Edgerton in Gardner, Kansas. His teams went 118-77 and went to state in 2007 He's spent the last seven seasons at Chrisman where he's gone 136-54.
The method for which he's found success - cultivating youth - has been in place from the start. Arlington is one example. Another is at McPherson where he began to set up travel teams in junior high. One of the seventh-grade teams played in a tournament in Wichita that first season against a team that had won a national championship in a youth organization. That team lost 44-4.
Five years later, it won a Kansas state title. The girls were running the same offense at the end of the championship game they were learning back in middle school.
"Once you get that foundation established, you can start to work on some fantastic things when they are in high school," Schaefer said. "That's been the way we've done it, and it's worked."
The last time Schaefer was in Columbus was when an old friend was inducted into the CHS hall of fame five or six years ago. That trip home was certainly a walk down memory lane, but it wasn't the inspiration for finding his way back. Schaefer had been gone long enough he wasn't ever seriously considering a return or a triumphant homecoming as perhaps the last stop in his career. It was much more simple than that.
Another former classmate began making regular communication when the job opened up. Brenda was looking for a teaching job. The business department happened to have one vacant for next school year. Phone calls and emails from that old friend plus the opportunity for his wife sparked Schaefer's curiosity. He submitted his application and resumé and was one of a few candidates that made it to the last step in the process.
Kwapnioski and the committee that conducted interviews all agreed that Schaefer's techniques for success were attractive, especially in Columbus. Unlike the metro areas, where several youth programs compete for players, coaches are, in a sense, recruiting to their school, that's not the scenario for the Discoverers. CHS has a much smaller population base to choose from but can also take part in development at every stage along the way virtually guaranteed that those girls will be future members of the roster.
"Scott has a good vision of what (a total program) looks like," Kwapnioski said. "I think he has experience of putting that together and having a high level of success once those kids get into high school. If you can help build the right skills at the right age group, based on developmental ability, I think that's an advantage we have in a community like Columbus."
Schaefer may serve as a substitute teacher outside of his basketball duties. All of those details are still being worked out. He and Brenda will maintain a house in Kansas since their three daughters and two granddaughters are all in the area. For now, they'll rent in Columbus and make regular trips back to the family.
Schaefer met with his future team and assistants Wednesday afternoon at CHS. He understands the difficult position Columbus is in and the gauntlet of opponents that make up the Discoverers' schedule. Columbus played all eight teams that made the state tournament and eight of the final 10 in the Lincoln Journal Star top 10. Regardless, Schaefer isn't intimidated. He has a plan and he knows it works.
"I'm past the point of worrying about winning and losing getting me fired. I've already done all that and won almost everywhere I've been," he said. "I'm not saying that will happen in Columbus because there are challenges to win with who we play and all that. But if we win, it will be because the kids have bought in. And if we don't, it'll be OK, too, because the program will be established and it will be set up.
"If they decide after two years they don't want me there no more, fine. Someone else will come in, like they did, and reap some of the benefits of what we've done."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.