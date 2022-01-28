Area basketball: Cougars defeat BDS, advance to conference title game

Cross County boys and girls basketball punched tickets to the Crossroads Conference Tournament title game Thursday with victories over BDS.

The boys team increased its defensive intensity in the final three quarters to win 41-25. Cross County trailed 10-8 after the opening quarter. From that point on, the Cougars outscored BDS 33-15.

Cross County improved to 16-2 following the win. It put its 10-game winning streak on the line Friday in the final against Class D-2 No. 4 Osceola. The Cougars took the first meeting on Jan. 4 54-37.

In the girls semifinals, Cross County faced the seventh-ranked Eagles for the third time this season following a split of the first two games. In the rubber match, Cross County won 39-23 behind a breakout performance from Shyanne Anderson.

The sophomore posted a career-high 27 points, including 20 of Cross County's 22 first-half points. She made six three-pointers in the first half, including five in the second quarter. Anderson scored all five Cougar points in the first and 15 of 17 in the second. She knocked down her seventh triple of the game in the fourth frame.

Thursday marked Cross County's sixth-straight win as it improved to 13-6. During that stretch, the Cougars have limited its opponent to under 30 points in every game. On Friday, Cross County faced Exeter-Milligan in the championship game.

Elsewhere on the hardwood...

BOYS

HLHF 67, Elgin/Pope John 50 (Thursday): Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family capped a two-win week by shooting 49% from the floor and with four players in double-figures.

Jacob Sjuts led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds. Sage Frauendorfer shot 7 of 11 from field as he ended the night with 15 points. Jason Sjuts totaled 11 points, nine points and six assists and Cooper Beller recorded 10 points.

HLHF enters next week's East Husker Conference Tournament with a 17-0 record. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of Stanton-BRLD in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

HLHF 47, Oakland-Craig 34 (Tuesday): The Bulldogs were in a rare position against the Knights when they trailed by three at halftime, 25-22.

However, in the second half, HLHF stymied Oakland-Craig's offense to just nine points. HLHF scored 25 to close out the game. The 13-point win was the team's second-closest of the season.

Jacob Sjuts and Sage Frauendorfer scored 11 points each. The duo also combined for 13 rebounds. Cooper Beller and Kyle Preister had 10 and nine points, respectively, as the team shot 42%.

St. Francis 58, St. Edward 25 (Tuesday): The Flyers led 18-1 after one quarter and outscored the Beavers in every quarter by holding St. Ed to 24% shooting. The Flyers forced the Beavers into 23 turnovers.

Nathan Ellis was the Beavers' leading scorer with seven points. Andrew Breceda scored five points and Spencer Werts and Ian Reardon ended with four each.

Saint Francis extended its winning streak to four games to improve to 11-5 ahead of Friday's game against Class C-2 No. 7 Norfolk Catholic.

Osceola 73, Nebraska Lutheran 43 (Thursday): The Bulldogs cruised into the Crossroads Conference Tournament behind Isaiah Zelasney's game-high 26 points to go with six rebounds and six assists. He shot 10 of 15, including three three-pointers. Kale Gustafson recorded his seventh double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Osceola ended the game with a 51% field goal percentage as 10 Bulldogs made a shot. They are 14-2 and look to avenge their previous loss to Cross County on Friday.

St. Edward 42, CWC 32 (Thursday): The Beavers bounced back with a 10-point win over Chambers/Wheeler Central.

The Beavers trailed 13-8 after one but claimed the lead going into the break 20-16. Saint Edward pulled away in the fourth as it outscored the Coyotes 14-9.

Reardon scored 18 points on 5 of 10 shooting and made all three of his three-pointers. Cole Mowrey and Ellis scored nine and seven points, respectively. On the glass, Payton Fitchner posted a career-high 10 rebounds.

Saint Edward improved to 6-11. Its next game is Tuesday against Class D-1 No. 9 Riverside.

Stanton 72, Twin River 29 (Tuesday): The Titans dropped to 0-17 against Stanton.

The Mustangs led by nine after one. They broke the game open in the second with a 21-point second to lead 39-13 at intermission. Stanton ended the game with a 54% field goal percentage.

Twin River ended the game with no more than nine points in any quarter. The Titans' next game is Saturday against North Bend in the first round of the East Husker Conference Tournament.

GIRLS

HLHF: The Bulldogs picked up a pair of wins. On Thursday, they defeated Elgin/Pope John 71-53. Two days earlier, HLHF defeated Oakland-Craig 47-39.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs erased an early five-point deficit. In the two middle frames, they outscored Oakland-Craig 28-15.

Addison Schneider led the way for HLHF with 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting. Its her seventh 20-point game. In addition, she grabbed 13 rebounds for her 17th double-double in 18 games.

HLHF enters the East Husker Conference Tournament with a 15-3 record. The third-ranked Bulldogs will face the Oakland-Craig/Tekamah-Herman Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

St. Francis 54, St. Edward 7 (Tuesday): The second-ranked Flyers outscored the Beavers 27-2 in the first quarter to extend their undefeated run to three weeks.

The Flyers held an opponent to under 10 points for the third time this season as they shut out the Beavers in the second half.

Hannah Baumgart and Kaylee Stricklin scored a dozen points each. Shelby Gilsdorf contributed with seven points and Nyla Kessler had six.

Saint Edward received three points from Maddie Reeves and two from Gracie Baker and Jean Cumming. The team shot 2 of 19.

The Flyers' win streak increased to eight games ahead of Saturday's contest against Norfolk Lutheran.

Norfolk Catholic 50, Boone Central 24 (Thursday): The Cardinals' slow start offensively led to their fourth loss in the last six games.

Boone Central scored just five points in the first half as it trailed the Knights 26-5. Norfolk Catholic ended the game with a 34% field goal percentage and seven threes.

The Cardinals entered Friday's game against Battle Creek with a 6-11 record.

Exeter-Milligan 39, Osceola 29 (Tuesday): The three-seeded Bulldogs were upset in the Crossroads Conference Tournament quarterfinals by the six-seed Exeter-Milligan.

The Timberwolves scored 10 points in three of the four quarters. They led 20-8 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half. Exeter-Milligan had three players score at least eight points as it shot 39%.

Osceola suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since it lost three straight from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4. The Bulldogs, who are 10-6, will face BDS on Tuesday.

CWC 57, St. Edward 14 (Thursday): The Beavers fell behind 36-4 at halftime as they scored three or fewer points in three quarters.

Saint Edward posted half of its points in the third as the team shot 4 for 27. Cumming led the team with six points and seven rebounds.

The Beavers fell to 0-16 and their next game is Tuesday versus Riverside.

Stanton 61, Twin River 21 (Tuesday): The Titans dropped their fifth-straight game against Stanton.

Twin River led 10-8 after one, but was outscored 53-11 the rest of the way. The Titans had six points in the second quarter and eight points in the second half.

Whitney Schmidt, Delaney Reeg and Chloe Pilakowski made up all of Twin River's offense. Schmidt led the team with nine points thanks to three triples. Reeg posted eight points as she was 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Pilakowski ended the game with four points as she made a field in the first and fourth quarter.

The Titans entered the East Husker Conference Tournament with a 4-13 record. It faced Class C-2 No. 8 Clarkson/Leigh Friday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

