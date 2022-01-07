Area basketball: Cross County boys win pair, including win vs. Osceola

Cross County boys basketball extended its winning streak to three games following a pair of mid-week wins. After a 54-37 victory over Class D-2 No. 2 Osceola on Tuesday 54-37, the Cougars took down Sutton 45-33 on Thursday and improved to 9-2.

Cross County overcame a halftime deficit against Sutton. The Mustangs led 19-16 at the intermission and the game was tied at 29 entering the fourth. The Cougars outscored Sutton 16-4 in the final period to win by a dozen.

BOYS

High Plains 54, Hampton 43: The Storm recorded their second two-game winning streak of the season with a nine-point victory against Hampton.

Lane Urkoski scored a career-high 21 points for High Plains. He was 7 of 16 from the field and scored in double-figures for the sixth time this season.

Mario Lesiak pitched in with 13 points and Tyler McNaught finished with nine. Although the Storm shot just 33%, they were 18 of 37 from the free throw line.

GIRLS

Sutton 38, Cross County 25: Cross County fell to Sutton after being doubled up 20-10 in the second half.

Shyanne Anderson recorded 11 points to lead the Cougars and scored six of those in the first quarter. Chloe Sandell recorded seven and Josi oble had six.

Cross County's record stands at 7-5. The Cougars face Class D-2 No. 5 Anselmo-Merna in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at UNK Saturday.

High Plains 40, Hampton 35: The Storm built a 24-19 halftime advantage. That was all that was needed as each team scored 16 second-half points.

High Plains improved its record 3-6 and won its second game in the last three. The Storm will host St. Edward Saturday.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

