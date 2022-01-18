Area basketball: Cross County girls upset David City

Cross County girls basketball entered Friday's game against Class C-1 No. 10 David City with an 8-6 record. The Scouts were the fifth ranked team of the past six for the Cougars during a stretch in which they went 2-3 against some of the best in the state.

Cross County Osceola and lost to BDS, Sutton and Anselmo-Merna. The Cougars had also picked up an ugly win at Twin River when they traveled to face the unbeaten Scouts on Saturday in David City.

The Cougar defense suffocated the Scouts and ended their perfect season. Although they trailed 11-4 after the first quarter, the Cougars shut out the Scouts in the second quarter then allowed just 14 points in the second half for a 37-25 win.

Cross County held David City to 24% shooting and had 12 points from Josi Noble. Chloe Sandell had the first double-double of her career on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Cross County improved to 9-6 after the win. The Cougars were back in action Tuesday against Dorchester.

BOYS

Cross County 48, David City 35 (Friday): Cross County won its sixth straight game by shooting 50% (17 of 34). Cory Hollinger and Haiden Hild scored 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Damon Mickey contributed with nine points and Carter Seim was the team's leading rebounder with nine.

Cross County improved to 12-2 ahead of Tuesday's game against Dorchester.

Boone Central 84, GACC 46 (Saturday): The Cardinals posted a season-high 84 points, led by five after one and 35-25 at halftime. The Cardinals dominated the Bluejays 49-21 in the second half.

Boone Central is 8-6. It'll host Scotus Central Catholic on Thursday.

High Plains 51, Dorchester 26 (Friday): High Plains broke out offensively in the second half for its seventh win of the season. The Storm led 16-7 at halftime then outscored Dorchester 35-19 in the second half.

It was the second-fewest points allowed in a game this season for High Plains. The Longhorns were held to 33% shooting and gave away the ball 27 times.

HLHF 76, Summerland 27 (Friday): The Bulldogs had four players score in double-figures and HLHF remained unbeaten at 12-0.

Class C-2's top-ranked team outscored the Bobcats 25-6 in the first and 38-7 in the third to tie its biggest win of the season.

Jacob Sjuts recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 17 rebounds and 16 rebounds. The 16 boards marked a season-high.

Cooper Beller had 16 points, Sage Frauendorfer had 15 and Jason Sjuts ended with 10 as HLHF shot 45%.

Osceola 70, Giltner 27 (Friday): Pierce Branting's 23 points paced the fourth-ranked Bulldogs to their largest win of the season.

Osceola limited Giltner to no more than eight points in any quarter. The Bulldogs scored 23 in the first, 18 in the second and 21 in the third.

The Bulldogs shot 48% from the floor as Isaiah Zelasney totaled 13 points and Kale Gustafson posted 10. Osceola had 10 players score and improved to 11-2. It'll face McCool Junction on Thursday.

St. Edward 45, Elba 25 (Saturday): In the first round of the Goldenrod Conference tournament, the Beavers secured their third win over Elba this season.

Saint Edward had 19 points and 11 rebounds from Nathan Ellis and 14 from Cole Mowrey. Both players made seven field goals as they combined to shoot 14 of 26. For Ellis, it was his first career double-double.

The Beavers totaled 39 rebounds, 13 assists and 12 steals as they improved to 5-9 on the season. On Tuesday, St. Edward faced Class D-1 No. 9 Burwell in the second round of the conference tournament.

Clarkson/Leigh 63, St. Francis 41 (Friday): In a matchup of ranked teams, the Flyers fell behind early and couldn't climb back into it.

The Patriots, ranked No. 8 in Class C-1, shot 51% from the floor as three players scored in double-figures. Eli Hays tallied 13 points, and Kyle Kasik and Carter Hanel had a dozen each.

Humphrey Saint Francis, ranked seventh in Class D-2, lost its fourth game in the last five to drop to 7-5.

GIRLS

High Plains 39, Dorchester 28 (Friday): High Plains extended its winning streak to five with a victory over the Longhorns.

The Storm led 10-4 after one, and that was enough of a cushion as they outscored Dorchester in every quarter.

Hailey Lindburg scored a season-high 19 points as she converted five of the team's 11 field goals. Alexis Kalkwarf added 10 of her own.

On the glass, Rylee Ackerson rebounded the ball 11 times, including six on the offensive end. It was the third time she recorded 11 rebounds in a game.

The Storm improved to 7-6 and faces Heartland on Thursday.

HLHF 60, Summerland 17 (Friday): HLHF allowed under 20 points for the second straight game and extended its winning streak to five.

Summerland scored six points in each of the first quarters, but the Bobcats were held to just five points total in the second half. They shot just 17% (5 of 29).

The Bulldogs had five players tally at least six points. Addison Schneider matched Summerland with 17 points on her own to go with 18 rebounds. Claire Korth scored nine points, Paige Beller ended with eight, and Lexi Frauendorfer and Alisha Dahlberg had six each.

HLHF entered Tuesday's against Howells-Dodge with an 11-2 record.

St. Francis 46, Clarkson/Leigh 41 (Friday): The second-ranked Flyers defeated Class C-2 No. 8 Clarkson/Leigh behind a big fourth quarter.

The Flyers trailed by three entering the final frame, but they outscored Clarkson/Leigh 15-7 in the final eight minutes.

Kaylee Stricklin led St. Francis with 17 points and eight rebounds. Jalyssa Hastreiter had 11 points, and Emma Baumgart recorded nine points and seven rebounds.

St. Francis 85, Heartland Lutheran 7 (Monday): In the first round of the Goldenrod Conference tournament, the Flyers defeated Grand Island Heartland Lutheran by 78 points for the second time this season.

Saint Francis had four players score double-figures and 10 different Flyers scored. Shelby Gilsdorf led the team with 17 points. Kylee Wessel pitched in with 15, Leah Kosch recorded 13 and Isabel Preister had 11 points and eight rebounds. Makenna Wietfeld finished just short of a double-double with nine points and 10 assists.

The Flyers improved to 13-3 on the season and faces Burwell in the second round of the conference tournament on Thursday.

Osceola 53, Giltner 33 (Friday): The Bulldogs secured their 10th win of the season by dominating the first half 39-12. The Bulldogs shot 40% as Trinity Boden, Sadie Sunday and Baili Kumpf each scored at least 10 points.

All three players made at least five field goals. Boden had 16 points, Sunday ended with 13 and Kumpf posted 10. Rori Wieseman assisted 11 of Osceola's 20 field goals.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-4 and they'll travel to McCool Junction to face the Mustangs on Thursday.

GACC 75, Boone Central 37 (Saturday): The Cardinals fell on the road to Class C-2 No. 3 West Point GACC. The 38-point defeat was the largest margin of defeat on the season. The Cardinals dropped to 5-9 and face Scotus on Thursday.

Elba 46, St. Edward 32 (Saturday): The Beavers suffered a 14-point loss in the first round of the Goldenrod Conference tournament.

Saint Edward outscored Elba by one in the fourth, but it was too little, too late as Elba led 35-20 after three quarters.

Jean Cumming led the Beavers with 13 points on 6 of 14 shooting and 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

The loss sent St. Edward to 0-14.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.