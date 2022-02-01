Area basketball: Cross County wins Crossroads Conference title

Cross County basketball completed a sweep of the Crossroads Conference Tournament for the second time in the last three years on Friday. The boys team defeated Osceola in overtime 54-50 for its second title in three years. For the girls, they took home their third straight conference trophy with a 42-28 win over Exeter-Milligan.

The Cougar boys, who moved into the top 10 at No. 9, faced Class D-2 No. 5 Osceola for the second time this season. Unlike the first meeting when Cross County won by 17, the Bulldogs pushed Cross County to the very end.

After a tight first half, the Cougars expanded their lead to 36-26 heading to the fourth. The Bulldogs mounted the comeback and tied it 45-45 when Pierce Branting knocked down a three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining.

In the extra frame, Cross County outscored the Osceola 9-5 to claim the conference championship.

Cory Hollinger posted his second double-double against the Bulldogs with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Haiden Hild contributed with 11 points, and Tanner Hollinger posted six points.

Kale Gustafson led the Bulldogs with 19 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. After Osceola was out-rebounded 35-23 in the first meeting, it won the battle on the glass Friday 39-25.

Isaiah Zelasney also tallied double-figures with 17 points. The Cougars shot slightly better (38%) than Osceola (36%).

Cross County improved to 17-2 and have won 11 straight. It's the second 11-game winning streak in three seasons. The Cougars began a three-game road trip Tuesday against Nebraska Lutheran.

The girls bested Exeter-Milligan behind another strong defensive effort. Cross County held the Timberwolves to just six points in the first half and took an 18-6 lead into the locker room. Exeter-Milligan found more offense in the second half but Cross County kept pace.

The Timberwolves shot 24% from the field and were 3 for 18 on two-point field goals. Cross County finished with a 39% field goal percentage.

Lilly Peterson and Shyanne Anderson posted 13 and 12 points, respectively. Chloe Sandell ended with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Cross County extended its winning to seven games. It put its 14-6 record on the line Tuesday against Nebraksa Lutheran.

Elsewhere around the area...

BOYS

Boone Central 71, Battle Creek 53 (Friday): The Cardinals won their seventh game in the last nine against Battle Creek.

Boone Central's offense scored at least 70 points for the fifth time and had at least 18 points in three of the four quarters.

Entering the Mid State Conference Tournament, Boone Central's record is 11-6. The Cardinals are the No. 5 seed and faced No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic Tuesday.

High Plains 65, Elba 25 (Saturday): The Storm emerged from the first half with a 39-8 lead as they shut out Elba in the second quarter.

High Plains took that lead across the finish line in a wire-to-wire win. As a team, it shot 41% with three players scoring in double-figures.

Lane Urkoski led all scorers with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Cole Swanson and Mario Lesiak ended with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

The Storm rebounded the ball 36 times, assisted on 19 buckets and stole possession 10 times.

They moved back above .500 at 9-8 ahead of Tuesday's game against Meridian.

St. Francis: The seventh-ranked Flyers split their two weekend games against ranked opponents. On Friday, Saint Francis fell to Class C-2 No. 8 Norfolk Catholic 70-33. It was the most points allowed in a game this season and its largest defeat. The Knights shot 57%, including 13 of 25 from deep. Tanner Pfeifer led St. Francis with 15 points.

On Saturday, St. Francis rebounded against Class C-2 No. 10 Norfolk Lutheran with a 50-47 win. Pfeifer knocked down a three with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Flyers to their 12th win. Their next game was Tuesday against Central Valley.

North Bend 76, Twin River 32 (Saturday): The Titans struggled to match North Bend's scoring firepower in the first round of the East Husker Conference Tournament.

The Tigers shot 53% from the floor and scored at least 18 points in every quarter. Twin River trailed 41-14 at halftime and finished the game scoring no more than 13 points in any frame.

North Bend out-rebounded the Titans 34-22 and swipe away 20 steals.

Twin River fell to 0-18. Its next game is Feb. 8 against Howells-Dodge.

GIRLS

High Plains 49, Elba 36 (Saturday): The Storm's control of the first half propelled them to a comfortable win over Elba.

High Plains built a 26-13 halftime lead and maintained that margin of victory in the second half. Courtney Carlstrom led the team with 11 points as Alexis Kalkwarf and Rylee Ackerson totaled 10 points and eight rebounds each.

Even though the Storm shot just 26%, they made 13 free throws to aid the shooting struggles.

High Plains improved to 8-8 ahead of Tuesday's game against Meridian.

St. Francis 64, Norfolk Lutheran 30: The second-ranked Flyers increased their winning streak to nine games.

They started the game by shutting out Norfolk Lutheran 20-0 in the first quarter. Coupled with its offense, St. Francis sported a 40-17 halftime lead.

Kaylee Stricklin tallied a career-high 31 points along with seven rebounds. Hannah Baumgart pitched in with 10 points. Emma Baumgart had nine assists and Jalyssa Hastreiter ended as the leading rebounder with eight.

The Flyers was 17-3 ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Central Valley.

Boone Central: The Cardinals dropped a pair of games to fall to 6-13.

On Friday, Boone Central lost to Battle Creek 41-30 as the Bravettes featured two 11-point scorers.

In the first round of the Mid State Conference Tournament, the Cardinals lost to Crofton 66-22.

Their next game will be Thursday against Norfolk Catholic in the consolation semifinals.

Oakland-Craig 81, HLHF 55 (Monday): Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ranked No. 2 in Class D-1, suffered its biggest defeat in seven years in a loss against Class C-2 No. 8 Oakland-Craig.

Oakland-Craig's 81 points was three short of a school record as the Bulldogs were upset in the quarterfinals of the East Husker Conference Tournament.

HLHF was outscored in every quarter as the Knights shot 50%. They made 12 of their 21 three-pointers and were 21 of 30 at the free throw line.

The Bulldogs got another double-double from Addison Schneider with 20 points and 16 rebounds. She shot 6 of 11 while the rest of the team shot 13 of 46.

HLHF, at 15-4, will host Class C-2 No. 6 Pender on Thursday in a consolation game.

Twin River 52, Clarkson/Leigh 17 (Friday): For the second time in eight days, Twin River suffered a loss to Class C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh, this time in the first round of the EHC Tournament.

The Titans fell behind 21-3 after one and were unable to claw their way back into the game. They never scored more than eight in a quarter.

Kamryn Lemburg led Twin River with four points. Delaney Reeg and Whitney Schmidt ended with three points each.

Tekamah-Herman 53, Twin River 22 (Monday): In an EHC Tournament consolation game, the shorthanded Titans fell to Tekamah-Herman.

The Titans trailed 10-7 after one then were outscored 17-9 in the second to widen the deficit to 11 points. Tekamah-Herman broke it open in the third, outscoring Twin River 12-1.

Schmidt was the leading scorer with six points. Tori Cornwell and Makynzie Swantek tallied four points apiece.

Twin River's record is 4-15. Its next game is on Feb. 8 against Howells-Dodge.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

