Area basketball: Flyers win Goldenrod Conference title

Humphrey Saint Francis housed the best basketball teams in the Goldenrod Conference this season as the boys and girls claimed the conference title on Saturday in Saint Paul.

The Flyer girls claimed their fifth-straight conference championship with a 47-44 overtime win over Nebraska Christian. They erased an early five-point, first-quarter deficit. In the second half, St. Francis outscored the Eagles 25-23 to force the extra period. The Flyers controlled overtime 6-3 to win the tournament.

Emma Baumgart scored 16 points and nine rebounds to lead all players. Jalysaa Hastreiter had10 points and St. Francis got nine points from Kylee Wessel and Kaylee Stricklin.

The second-ranked Flyers improved to 15-3 ahead of Tuesday's game against Saint Edward.

In the boys title game, No. 8 St. Francis squared off against Class D-1 No. 9 Riverside. The Chargers defeated the Flyers in Humphrey on Dec. 9 59-46.

St, Francis changed its fortunes and won 60-53. The Flyers outscored Riverside in each of the first three quarters. They separated in the second quarter, outscoring Riverside 14-7 to lead 32-22 at halftime. The lead grew to 13 heading to the fourth quarter.

After entering the conference tournament with three straight losses to ranked opponents, the Flyers won all three Goldenrod games to improve to 10-5 ahead of Tuesday's game against St. Edward. It's their third three-game winning streak of the season.

Elsewhere, Cross County, High Plains and Osceola began play in the Crossroads Conference Tournament while Boone Central faced Ord.

BOYS

Cross County 58, Exeter-Milligan 20 (Monday): After earning a first round bye as the No. 2 seed, the Cougars blew out the Timberwolves to advance to the semifinals.

Cross County led wire-to-wire. It led 28-11 at halftime. In the second half, the Cougars outscored Exeter-Milligan 30-9.

Monday's win marked the Cougars' ninth straight. They haven't lost since Dec. 27. Cross County will face the winner of BDS-McCool Junction in the semifinals Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in York.

Osceola 49, High Plains 25 (Monday): The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated High Plains in the second round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament behind a season-best performance from Kale Gustafson.

The sophomore outscored the Storm all by himself with a career-high 26 points on 9 of 14 shooting and 11 rebounds. It's Gustafson's sixth double-double.

Isaiah Zelasney contributed with seven points, five rebounds and three steals as the Bulldogs shot 36%.

High Plains shot 31% and didn't have any players reach double-figures. Lane Urkoski led the Storm with eight points and Cole Swanson ended with six.

Osceola, now 13-2, advanced to Thursday's semifinal. It will face the winner of Shelby Rising-City/Nebraska Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. in York.

The Storm's record dropped to 8-8. Their next game is Saturday at Elba.

High Plains 48, Meridian 37 (Saturday): The Storm secured a first-round win in the Crossroads Conference Tournament, erasing a three-point halftime deficit.

High Plains trailed 24-21 at halftime. In the second half the Storm limited the Mustangs to just 13 points and put 27 on the board.

Swanson tied a season-high with 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Urkoski posted 10 points and five steals.

Raul Marino and Tyler McNaught contributed with nine and seven points, respectively, as High Plains shot 40%.

Boone Central 72, Ord 50 (Friday): The Cardinals rode a 29-point first quarter to victory against Ord.

Boone Central outscored the Chanticleers 33-25 in the second half to grow the margin of victory. Ord shot 39% for the game and turned it over 18 times.

The Cardinals improved to 10-6. They host Battle Creek on Friday before heading into the Mid-State Conference Tournament next week.

GIRLS

Cross County 43, East Butler 29 (Monday): After it received a first round bye as the No. 1 seed, the Cougars defeated East Butler in the second round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.

Cross County coupled suffocating defense with a scoring punch that made a 28-11 lead at halftime. The Cougars held East Butler to just 14 points through three quarters as they led by 23. The Tigers ended the game with a 29% field goal percentage.

Josi Noble led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points. The Cougars also received nine points and 10 rebounds from Lilly Peterson, seven from Chloe Sandell and five from Jayden Fellows.

Cross County will ride a five-game winning streak into the semifinals Thursday, when it'll face the winner of BDS-McCool Junction. The game is at 3 p.m. in York.

Dorchester 31, High Plains 30 (Saturday): In an evenly-matched game, the Longhorns squeaked out a one-point win over High Plains in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.

The Storm, who defeated Dorchester eight days earlier 39-28, shot just 21% from the field. High Plains was 5 for 29 on two-point shot attempts and 4 for 13 from deep.

Hailey Lindburg totaled a team-high 11 points with eight coming from the free throw line. Courtney Carlstrom tallied six points and Rylee Ackerson and Alexis Kalkwarf had four each.

High Plains fell to 7-8 on the season and it'll be back in action Friday at Elba.

Boone Central 56, Ord 52 (Friday): The Cardinals snapped their three-game losing streak against Ord.

Boone Central improved to 6-10. Its next game is Thursday at Norfolk Catholic.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

