Area basketball: High Plains dominate Palmer

High Plains boys basketball completed one of its best defensive performances ever Tuesday against Palmer. The Storm won 66-3 thanks in large part to 33 steals that lead to 78 shots and 34 three-pointers.

Lane Urkoski scored a career-high 26 points on 12 of 13 shooting and nine steals. Eli Bagwell chipped in seven points and Gavin Morris and Raul Marino had five steals each. Cameron Bohaboj brought down six rebounds.

Tuesday marked the fourth-straight win for High Plains as it improved to 6-5 ahead of Thursday's game against Nebraska Lutheran.

The girls also emerged victorious against the Tigers 45-27. It was 8-7 after one before High Plains extended the lead to 25-17 at halftime. After a one-point edge in the third, the Storm outscored Palmer 11-2 in the fourth to solidify their second biggest win of the season.

Hailey Lindburg scored a team-high 16 points and Courtney Carlstrom finished in double-figures with 13. Rylee Ackerson and Alexis Kalkwarf produced seven and six, respectively.

The Storm improved to 5-6 after their third-straight win. They seek to make it four in a row Thursday against Nebraska Lutheran.

BOYS

HLHF 67, Wisner-Pilger 39: The top-ranked Bulldogs maintained their perfect season Tuesday with a convincing win over Wisner-Pilger.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family led by a dozen at intermission. It sealed win in the fourth by pouring in 24 points to just six for the Gators.

Jacob Sjuts scored more than 20 points for the fourth time this season, finishing with 21 to go with six rebounds. Jason Sjuts had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Ethan Keller had 10 points and seven boards.

HLHF finished the game shooting 53% from the floor. It also recorded 28 rebounds, 16 assists and 13 steals.

The Bulldogs put their 10-0 record on the line Thursday against Neligh-Oakdale.

Osceola 67, Nebraska Christian 42: Osceola, the No. 4 team in Class D-2, controlled Tuesday's game against the Eagles.

The Bulldogs won every quarter as they outscored Nebraska Christian 35-21 in the first half and 32-21 in the second.

Osceola shot 56% as four players scored in double-figures. Isaiah Zelasney had 15 to lead the team, Wyatt Urban posted 14, Carter Girard finished with 12 and Kale Gustafson had 10. Gustafson and Urban also rebounded the ball seven times each.

Following the win, the Bulldogs improved to 9-2 ahead of Thursday's game against Friend.

Aquinas Catholic 53, Twin River 22: The Titans struggled to find their shooting tough Tuesday against Aquinas.

Twin River trailed 5-4 after one, when the Aquinas offense picked it up and had 14, 15 and 19 points in the final three frames. The Titans, on the other hand, scored no more than eight points in a quarter.

Tim Jarecki, Kaden Buhl, Braden Ternus and Ryder Klecker scored four points each.

The Titans dropped to 0-13 as they entered Thursday's game at Cross County.

GIRLS

HLHF 62, Wisner-Pilger 54: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ranked third in Class D-1, secured its third-straight win Tuesday.

The Bulldogs' 22-10 lead after one was enough to hold off Wisner-Pilger, despite the Gators scoring more points in the second and fourth quarters.

Addison Schneider led HLHF with 18 points and 14 rebounds. She's recorded a double-double in all 11 games this season. Paige Beller and Alisha Dahlberg produced 10 and nine points, respectively, and the team shot 40%.

The Bulldogs also ended the night with 32 rebounds, 19 coming on the offensive end, 16 assists and 15 steals.

HLHF improved to 9-2 before Thursday's game at Neligh-Oakdale.

Nebraska Christian 40, Osceola 23: Osceola suffered its third loss in the last four games Tuesday against the Eagles.

Before it played Friend on Thursday, the Bulldogs had an 8-4 record.

Aquinas Catholic 42, Twin River 37: It was a back-and-forth first half as the two squads were separated by just one point at halftime. In the second half, the Monarchs defense limited Twin River to just 12 points.

Delaney Reeg led the Titans with 11 points. Carla Preister chipped in with nine and Raina Swanson tallied eight, including scoring all six Titan points in the third. In total, Twin River received scoring contributions from seven players.

Twin River dropped to 4-9 after the defeat as it prepared to face Cross County on Thursday.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

