Area basketball: HLHF boys claim holiday tournament

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the No. 1 team in Class C-2, entered the new year with an undefeated record. The Bulldogs took the North Bend holiday tournament with wins over West Points GACC and the Tigers. They improved their record to 8-0.

HLHF defeated GACC 73-24 on Dec. 28 behind a dominant team performance. The Bulldogs shot 53% as six players recorded a half-dozen points or more. Jacob Sjuts led the team with 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Sage Frauendorfer and Cooper Beller tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively.

In the championship game on Dec. 29, the Bulldogs bested North Bend 63-44. For the fourth time this season, HLHF shot at least 50% from the field. Four players scored in double-figures. Sjuts and Ethan Keller recorded double-doubles as Sjuts had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Keller recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds.

HLHF was the only area basketball team to win a holiday tournament. Elsewhere...

BOYS

Boone Central: The Cardinals won two of their three games last week. They defeated Class B's Alliance 76-55 on Dec. 28 thanks to a 26-point second quarter.

In the championship game of its home holiday tournament the next day, the Cardinals lost 49-47 to Adams Central. Boone Central trailed by 10 at halftime and pulled within two entering the fourth but couldn't get over the hump.

Boone Central secured a win over St. Paul on New Year's Eve to enter 2022 with a 5-5 record. The Cardinals won 54-39.

Cross County def. Cozad 50-45: The Cougars, who defeated Superior on Dec. 21 in the first round of the Runza Holiday Basketball Tournament, fell to Class D-1 No. 1 Mead 48-41 then recovered the next day for a five-point win over the Haymakers.

Cross County trailed 11-9 after one then outscored Cozad 19-8 in the second to seize control the game.

Cross County improved to 7-2 on the season.

Friend def. High Plains 61-33: In the first round of the East Butler holiday tournament, the Storm fell to Friend when it managed just 16 points in the first three quarters.

Lane Urkoski scored eight points to lead the Storm. Mario Lesiak and Haden Helgoth contributed with six each.

High Plains def. Cedar Bluffs 70-29: In the consolation game on Dec. 29, the Storm snapped their five-game losing streak against Cedar Bluffs. It was the most lopsided win of the season and the first victory by double-digits.

High Plains shot 50%, and four players scored in double-figures. Lesiak tallied 18 points, Cole Swanson had 14, Urkoski totaled 12 to go with nine rebounds and Tyler McNaught ended with 11. The team entered the new year with a 3-5 record.

Humphrey St. Francis: The seventh-ranked Flyers earned third place at the Crofton holiday tournament held Dec. 28-29. St. Francis fell to West Point-Bemmer 50-38 in the semifinals then bounced back in a 46-31 victory over the hosts.

The Flyers entered 2022 with a 7-2 record.

GICC def. Osceola 64-42: Osceola suffered its first defeat of the season on Dec. 28 in the first round of the GICC holiday tournament. The Bulldogs fell to second-rated team in Class C-2 64-42.

Osceola hung around for the first eight minutes, trailed 18-13 after the first quarter but then scored just five points in the second and fell behind 38-18.

The Bulldogs shot just 27%. Isaiah Zelasney scored 14 points on 6 of 20 shooting to lead the team. Kale Gustafson scored a dozen on 5 of 15.

Osceola def. Sutton 41-28: The Bulldogs bounced back against another Class C-2 opponent. Zelasney's 20-point performance paced Osceola to its seventh win of the season, his third such 20-point performance this season.

Pierce Branting, Wyatt Urban and Gustafson each scored six points. Gustafson had his fourth double-digit rebound game with 13 board.

Plainview def. St. Edward 72-45: The Beavers fell to Plainview on Dec. 27 in the Verdigre Bosster Club holiday tournament. Saint Edward trailed 44-41 entering the fourth when the Pirates dominated the fourth 28-4.

Isaac Roberts scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the defeat.

St. Edward def. Elba 46-30: St. Edward bounced back in the consolation game in a wire-to-wire win led by 12 points from Payton Fitchner and seven apiece from Roberts and Ian Reardon.

Fitchner and Reardon both rebounded the ball nine times and St. Edward had 11 steals. The Beavers improved their record to 3-6.

GIRLS

Boone Central: The Cardinals went 1-2 last week and suffered both losses to rated foes.

In its home holiday tournament, Boone Central fell to Class B No. 5 Adams Central 49-35 on Dec. 28.

It bounced back in the consolation game the next day with a 44-34 win over Alliance for the first double-digit win of the season. The Cardinals held Alliance to 25% shooting and forced 20 Bulldog turnovers

To conclude 2021, the Cardinals fell to fifth-ranked St. Paul 40-20 and dropped to 4-6.

Cross County def. Mead 39-37: The Cougars erased a 12-point, first-quarter deficit to down Mead on Dec. 27 in the Runza Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The difference was in ball security. Mead turned it over 20 times compared to Cross County's 14. Josi Noble recorded four steals and Bren Lemburg and Lindee Kelley each swiped away three.

Lilly Peterson was the game's highest scorer with 13. Noble produced nine and Chloe Sandell added six.

BDS def. Cross County 46-39: Despite a 21-point outing from Peterson, Cross County squandered an early lead to BDS.

Noble contributed with eight points as the Cougars shot 42%. Cross County turned the ball over 22 times in the defeat, which dropped its record to 6-4.

High Plains def. Friend 40-33: The Storm's three-and-a-half week drought ended on Dec. 28 when they defeated Friend. It was the team's first win since the season opener against Giltner on Dec. 3.

High Plains trailed 27-24 entering the fourth then outscored Friend 16-6 to claim the win.

The team shot just 29%, but had 12 points from Courtney Carlstrom and 10 from Alexis Kalkwarf.

East Butler def. High Plains 46-34: In the East Butler holiday tournament championship game on Dec. 29, the Storm couldn't overcome a cold first half.

High Plains scored just eight points in the first half and trailed by 20 at the break. Hailey Lindburg led the way with 14 points. Allie Howell pitched in with eight.

The Storm entered 2022 with a 2-6 record.

GACC def. HLHF 65-39: No. 3 in Class C-2 held HLHF to just 14 second half points. The Bulldogs shot just 32% overall and 2 of 19 from three-point range. HLFH also committed 31 turnovers.

HLHF def. Omaha Mercy 64-47: The Bulldogs bounced back in the consolation round of the North Bend Holiday Tournament by scoring 22 first-quarter points and a career-high 35 points by senior post Addison Schneider. HLHF sits at 7-2.

St. Francis def. West Point-Beemer 41-20: The Flyer offense never quite got on track but the defense limited the Cadets to seven or fewer points in each quarter. Junior Kylee Wessel scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Crofton def. St. Francis 46-31: The Class C-2 No. 5 Warriors jumped out to a 12-4 lead, had a 10-point advantage at halftime when the Flyers posted a shut out in the third but St. Francis went cold and Crofton pulled away for its home holiday tournament title. Senior Kaylee Stricklin scored 17 and grabbed five rebounds. It was just the Flyers second loss as they fell to 8-2.

GICC def. Osceola 78-22: Osceola never scored more than six in a quarter as the Crusader size dominated inside and produced a 58% shooting night. Baili Kumpf had seven points for the Bulldogs.

Sutton def. Osceola 45-17: Osceola fell behind 17-3 in the first quarter and saw the deficit extend to 32-7 at halftime. Sadie Sunday had eight points. Osceola fell to 7-2.

Plainview def. St. Edward 68-14: St. Ed shot 22% and had just 12 points through the first three quarters. Maddie Reeves led the Beavers with five points.

Elba def. St. Edward 50-13: St. Ed was even colder the next day, hitting on just 15% and never had more than four in a quarter. Malaina Francis scored six for the Beavers as they fell to 0-9.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

