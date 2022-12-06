Area boys basketball: Cardinals pull away from Vikings

ALBION - Boone Central used its size and athleticism to its advantage Saturday as it hosted Lakeview in the first home game of the season.

The Cardinals bounced back from Friday's defeat at Hartington Cedar Catholic with a 59-47 victory over the Vikings. Alex Christo and Trent Patzel led the team with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Defensively, the Cardinals used their size and pressured Lakeview into 14 turnovers.

"I thought we pressed really well in the first half. That led to the lead and we attacked pretty well most of the night," Boone Central head coach Justin Harris said. "We had a good size advantage. I thought we could've done a better job of taking advantage of that, but overall I thought we did pretty well."

Boone Central trailed early 6-5 midway through the first quarter, but it went on a 21-3 run to take a commanding lead in the second quarter.

Lakeview struggled to break the press in the backcourt with Patzel and Jaxon Lipker tipping passes and the guards grabbing the loose ball and scoring layups. Parker Borer and Ben Reilly scored seven points each and Connor Christo tallied six.

"We like to play aggressive and I think it benefits us offensively as well. Just being in that mindset that we're going to be aggressive," Harris said. "I just wish our free throw shooting was better, but overall I thought we played pretty well."

The Cardinals improved to 1-1 and will take the court Thursday at No. 4 Central City. After a 16-8 season last year, they're looking to take the next step.

"We're still kind of working on our chemistry and stuff like that, but we do have a lot of options, which makes us a little bit dangerous," Harris said. "We have guys that can shoot it and we have guys that can go inside and we still have guys that are aggressive and attack. We're hoping that we just keep building and be ready to go at the end of the year."

Elsewhere...

C-2 No. 8 Cross County (2-0): After reaching a district final last season, the Cougars opened the new season with comfortable wins McCool Junction and Shelby-Rising City.

Cross County scored at least 60 points and allowed less than 30 points in both wins. It defeated the Mustangs Thursday 61-29 and the Huskies Friday 67-28.

In Thursday's win, Cross County allowed no more than eight points in any quarter. Tanner Hollinger led all scorers with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting and six rebounds.

Thatcher Hanson and Alex Noyd also finished in double-figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Ashton Seim recorded five rebounds and five assists.

A dozen Cougars scored in Friday's win over SRC. Hayden Allen recorded 12 points to lead Cross County. Hollinger produced 11 points, Seim ended with eight points and Wyatt Hengelfelt posted seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.

After leading 10-6 after one, Cross County outscored the Huskies 24-2 in the second quarter to break the game open.

The Cougars improved to 2-0 entering Tuesday's game at Centura. They'll return home Friday against Meridian.

D-1 No. 7 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-0): The new-look Bulldogs, a two-time defending state champion, began a new era with wins over Clarkson/Leigh and Battle Creek.

HLHF defeated the Patriots 54-45 on Friday thanks to a big fourth quarter. The game was tied at halftime and the Bulldogs led by one point before outscoring Clarkson/Leigh 15-7 in the final frame to solidify the win.

Randal Gronenthal led all scorers with 15 points. Sage Frauendorfer recorded a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. The senior also recorded six assists and five steals. Tyson Herchenbach posted 10 points.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs trailed Battle Creek by two at halftime. They outscored the Braves by eight points in the third quarter and maintained the advantage through the final buzzer in a four-point win.

Frauendorfer stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Kurtenbach contributed with 11 points. Gronenthal and Jacob Preister scored six points each.

HLHF will host Howells-Dodge in a rematch of last year's C-2 state quarterfinal on Friday.

D-2 No. 2 Osceola (2-0): The Bulldogs, a state semifinalist last season, opened the season with a pair of wins over Saint Edward and Exeter-Milligan.

Osceola defeated the Beavers 70-41 on Thursday behind 19 points from senior Isaiah Zelasney and 17 from Kale Gustafson. They combined for a dozen rebounds and seven assists.

Caleb Peterson chipped in with nine points and Kelby Neujahr finished with eight.

On Friday, Zelasney carried the Bulldogs to a 47-30 win over Exeter-Milligan. The senior posted 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the win. Gustafson tallied a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Osceola returns to action Thursday versus East Butler before facing Hampton on the road Friday.

D-2 No. 10 Humphrey St. Francis (2-0): The Flyers dominated their first two games of the season, defeating Palmer on Friday 71-9 and Grand Island Heartland Lutheran 51-7 on Saturday. The Tigers shot 13% from the floor and turned the ball over 33 times.

Saint Francis played their first two road games of the season this week. On Tuesday, it played at Hartington-Newcastle. On Thursday, it'll play Riverside.

Twin River (1-1): The Titans opened the season with comeback win against Nebraska Christian. They trailed 41-36 entering the fourth quarter before going on to outscore the Eagles 19-7 to win 55-48 on Thursday.

Trey Quick scored 16 points to lead Twin River. Kirk Hebda and Kadin Buhl finished with 11 and nine points, respectively.

After a low-scoring first half Saturday against Shelby-Rising City, the Huskies outscored the Titans 33-21 in the second half for a 40-29 win.

Quick was the lone Titan in double-figures with 10 points. Hebda ended the game with eight and Paydon Rinkol produced five.

Twin River played at Norfolk Lutheran on Tuesday. Its next game is Saturday against Tekamah-Herman.

St. Edward (0-2): Saint Edward opened the season Thursday at No. 2 Osceola with a 29-point defeat.

The Beavers finished the game shooting 35% as Isaac Roberts, Anthony Reader and Ian Reardon recorded 13 points each. Ryan Cumming and Mason Steensnes were the top rebounders with six and five, respectively.

Nebraska Christian defeated St. Edward on Friday 69-30 as the Beavers were held to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters.

Roberts posted 14 points and five rebounds to lead the team. Reardon recorded eight points and Reader and Marcos Paez tallied four points each.

The Beavers hosted Nebraska Lutheran on Tuesday. Their next game is Friday at Palmer.

High Plains (0-2): High Plains suffered two losses in the opening weekend of the season, dropping contests to Giltner 45-34 on Friday and Fullerton 53-40 on Saturday.

The Storm's next game is Friday at McCool Junction.