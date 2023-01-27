Area boys basketball: Christo's big run propels Cardinals past Scotus

Boone Central boys basketball recorded its fifth straight win Saturday, securing a 60-44 road win at Scotus Central Catholic.

Trent Patzel and Ben Reilly led the charge on offense in the first half with Alex Christo taking over in the second half.

The Shamrocks cut the Cardinal lead to seven points in the final second of the third quarter when Christo knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 44-34 heading to the fourth.

That jumpstarted a 14-0 personal run for Christo as he scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

"He (Christo) struggled early and we were trying to get him to attack. He had that buzzer beater that kind of got his confidence a little bit," Cardinals head coach Justin Harris said. "He hit another three a little bit later and then had those free throws. He just did a good job attacking and keeping his head right and keep making plays."

In the first half, it was forwards Trent Patzel and Ben Reilly who combined for 16 of the Cardinals' 27 points. Patzel ended the night with 12 points and Reilly recorded 11 points.

"It's nice to have two posts that we just kind of bounce back and forth that are tough inside. They do a good job of sealing and making plays and crashing the boards," Harris said. "That's a good thing that we can go inside out a little bit. We didn't shoot the three well (tonight), but we have guys that are capable of it. We found other ways to score."

The Cardinals opened the game with a 12-4 lead on a field goal and a 3-point play from Patzel, a 3-point play from Reilly and a field goal from Ryan Drueppel.

Scotus cut the deficit to 17-15, but the Cardinals answered with a 10-2 run on two field goals from Reilly and Christo and a bucket from Patzel. They entered halftime with a 27-19 advantage.

Boone Central extended the lead to as many as 12 points in the third quarter after a bucket from Christo. After Jack Faust made two free throws for the Shamrocks made it 41-34, Christo's three at the third quarter buzzer snatched the momentum away from Scotus.

"Just really proud how we made a big run in the third quarter there. It was 9-6 for a long time and we couldn't quite get over the hump," Harris said. "We finally refocused on what we needed to do and made some plays and we attacked the rim well. I thought we responded well at that point."

Boone Central saw its winning streak snapped on Tuesday with a 69-55 loss at No. 4 Central City. Bison junior Ayden Zikmund shot 8-for-10 for 28 points. Senior Kenai Kearney also made eight shots for 20 points.

The Cardinals are 11-5 entering Friday's game at Battle Creek. It's their final game before next week's Mid-State Conference Tournament.

Osceola (13-2): The Bulldogs advanced to the Crossroads Conference Tournament semifinals with a 64-38 win over Shelby-Rising City on Monday.

Osceola pulled away from the Huskies, outscoring them 25-10 in the fourth quarter.

Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney scored 22 points each. Gustafson shot 9-for-17 to go with 18 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season. Zelasney made seven of his 23 shot attempts along with three assists and three steals.

Kelby Neujahr produced nine points and five rebounds.

Last Friday, No. 2 Osceola defeated McCool Junction 63-37 thanks to a 27-11 second quarter. Zelasney and Gustafson combined for 51 points on 21-for-37 shooting. Gustafson corralled 16 rebounds in the win.

The Bulldogs faced BDS in Thursday's CRC Tournament semifinal in York. They'll return to York Friday to play in the championship or third-place game.

Humphrey St. Francis (11-4): The eighth-rated Flyers fell to Nebraska Christian in Saturday's Goldenrod Conference Championship game. The Eagles won 69-56, avenging their defeat from Dec. 20 when St. Francis won 60-43.

On Saturday, Carson Wessel led the Flyers with 21 points. Jaden Kosch produced 12 points. In last Friday's semifinal, St. Francis defeated Fullerton 59-33 with Kosch and Wessel scoring 14 points each.

On Tuesday, the Flyers earned a 69-24 win at St. Edward. Their next game is Friday versus C-2 No. 6 Norfolk Catholic.

Cross County (14-2): Cross County, rated No. 7 in C-2 by the Lincoln Journal Star, advanced to Thursday's CRC Tournament semifinal with a 55-41 win over East Butler on Monday.

On Thursday, the Cougars battled Nebraska Lutheran for a spot in the CRC Tournament Championship game. They'll play their final conference tournament on Friday in York.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (8-7): The Bulldogs defeated Oakland-Craig 48-32 as they forced 20 Knight turnovers and recorded 16 steals.

Easton Baumgart led HLHF with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Tyson Herchenbach and Owen Kurtenbach finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

Sage Frauendorfer recorded six points, eight rebounds and four assists. Randal Gronenthal produced six points and three steals.

Last Friday, the Bulldogs lost to No. 7 Bancroft-Rosalie 75-62. After leading 20-18 after one quarter, HLHF was outscored by the Panthers 24-8 in the second quarter.

Herchenbach led the Bulldogs scoring 16 points. Kurtenbach ended one rebound shy of a double-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Gronenthal and Baumgart scored 11 points each with Baumgart tallying five assists and five steals.

HLHF played at Elgin Public/Pope John on Thursday. On Saturday, it'll face Lyons-Decatur Northeast in the first round of the East Husker Conference Tournament at Bancroft. The Bulldogs are the No. 6 seed.

High Plains (5-9): High Plains fell to BDS on Saturday in the first round of the CRC Tournament. The Storm lost 53-40 as BDS led by seven after one and never squandered the lead.

High Plains hosts Elba on Saturday.

St. Edward (5-9): The Beavers suffered a 69-24 loss to St. Francis on Tuesday as they shot 32%.

Isaac Roberts led St. Edward with 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks. Anthony Reader contributed with seven points and three steals. Mason Steensnes recorded five points and four rebounds.

St. Edward played Chambers-Wheeler Central on Thursday. Its next game is Tuesday at Riverside.

Twin River (5-11): Twin River's losing streak was extended to five games on Tuesday following a 65-50 road defeat at Stanton. It led 18-13 after one quarter, but Stanton won the second quarter 17-6 to control the game.

Last Friday, the Titans lost at home to Clarkson/Leigh 53-48. Their next game is Saturday at Madison in the first round of the EHC Tournament. Twin River's last win was against Madison on Jan. 7, a 48-40 victory.