Area boys basketball: Cougars extend winning streak to five

Cross County boys basketball, ranked No. 7 in Class C-2 by the Lincoln Journal Star, secured its fifth consecutive win on Tuesday with a 74-24 victory over conference foe Dorchester.

The Cougars shot 53% from the field as a dozen players registered points. James Elgin and Levi Miller scored 13 points on six made field goals to lead the team.

Alex Noyd and Hayden Allen finished with nine and eight points, respectively. Kole Crawford posted seven points and Sawyer Anderson and Ashton Seim ended with six points each.

On Jan. 13, Cross County erased an early nine-point deficit for a 51-48 over David City. The Scouts led 26-17 after eight minutes, but the Cougars clawed back outscoring David City 24-8 in the middle frames to take control.

Tanner Hollinger dropped 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Noyd and Seim joined Hollinger in double-figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Twenty-four hours earlier, the Cougars recorded a 59-34 win at Twin River. They held the Titans to less than 10 points in the first three quarters.

Seim led all scorers with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Hollinger recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

Cross County improved to 13-2. After Thursday's game against Giltner was canceled, the Cougars will take the floor in the Crossroads Conference Tournament on Monday in York.

They are the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of East Butler-Hampton in the quarterfinals. The Tigers and Hawks face off on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the area...

Boone Central (9-4): The Cardinals rattled off three consecutive wins following a two-game losing streak.

On Monday, Boone Central took down St. Paul 68-22 in its best defensive performance of the season. It held the Wildcats to just five points in each of the first three quarters before they scored seven in the fourth.

Thanks to a 20-4 first quarter, the Cardinals cruised to a 76-40 win over West Point GACC last Saturday. On Jan. 13, they won at Lincoln Christian 71-48 as the Cardinals scored 42 points in the first half to lead by 19 at halftime.

Boone Central will play at Scotus Central Catholic on Saturday.

Osceola (11-2): D-2 No. 2 Osceola secured a pair of wins last week, winning 70-44 at Friend on Jan. 12 and at home against Giltner 68-38 on Jan. 13.

Kale Gustafson recorded his third 20-20 double-double against the Hornets, recording 21 points and 24 rebounds. Isaiah Zelasney and Kelby Neujahr finished in double-figures with 16 and 11 points, respectively, to go with five assists each.

Gustafson and Zelasney combined for 53 points in Osceola's win at Friend. Along with 20 rebounds, Gustafson scored 27 points on 13-for-21 shooting. Zelasney made nine of his 21 shot attempts for 26 points. Kolton Neujahr finished with seven points.

Osceola hosted McCool Junction on Friday before heading to York for the CRC Tournament. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed and will face the winner of Giltner-Shelby-Rising City in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-6): The Bulldogs have won two of their last three games to move their record above .500.

HLHF won at Stanton on Monday 80-46, outscoring the Mustangs 45-16 in the first half. It shot 57% and featured four scorers in double-figures.

Easton Baumgart led the Bulldogs with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Randal Gronenthal and Owen Kurtenbach scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Sage Frauendorfer finished one assist shy of a triple-double with 12 points, 10 steals and nine assists.

On Jan. 13, the Bulldogs suffered a 43-42 defeat at Summerland. After leading by nine points at halftime, HLHF was outscored 29-19 in the second half by the Bobcats.

Despite limiting Summerland to just 29% shooting, the Bobcats knocked down four more free throws and had three fewer turnovers.

Kurtenbach scored a dozen points while Frauendorfer ended with nine points, nine rebounds, six steals and four assists. Tyson Herchenbach and Gronenthal tallied seven points each.

HLHF earned a 57-41 win over Neligh-Oakdale on Jan. 12 on a double-double for Frauendorfer. The senior ended the game with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Baumgart posted 15 points and six steals and Gronenthal finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Kurtenbach scored nine points.

The Bulldogs hosted Bancroft-Rosalie on Friday. Their next game is Tuesday at Oakland-Craig.

Humphrey St. Francis (9-3): The seventh-ranked Flyers bounced back from a road defeat at Clarkson/Leigh on Jan. 13 with a 78-19 win over Elba in the quarterfinals of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.

Saint Francis faced Fullerton in the semifinals on Friday at Central Valley. It'll play in the championship or third-place game Saturday at Central Valley.

St. Edward (5-9): Saint Edward picked up a win over Grand Island Heartland Lutheran before suffering a 64-37 loss against Nebraska Christian in the GRC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Beavers couldn't match the Eagles' scoring as they shot 48% compared to 36% for St. Edward. Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with 18 points and six rebounds. Ian Reardon ended with nine points and five rebounds.

In a 55-27 win over Red Hornets, St. Edward dominated the final three quarters after leading just 9-8 after one.

Anthony Reader finished with a team-high 15 points. Roberts and Reardon joined Reader in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Roberts brought down eight rebounds.

The Beavers' next game is Tuesday versus St. Francis.

High Plains (5-8): High Plains dropped two of its last three games, including a 58-46 road defeat at Heartland. After leading 10-8 after one quarter, the Storm were outscored 16-10 in the second quarter to trail 24-20 at halftime.

The Huskies scored 17 points in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

Carter Urkoski scored a career-high 35 points for High Plains in a 75-41 victory over Dorchester on Jan. 13. The freshman shot 16-for-25, surpassing his previous career high of 34 points set on Jan. 10. Urkoski's 12 rebounds secured him his sixth double-double.

Ayden Hans and Mario Lesiak finished the game with 10 and nine points, respectively. Hans dished out six assists and Lesiak stole six balls.

Nebraska Lutheran defeated the Storm 66-53 on Jan. 12. The Knights stretched their three-point halftime lead by outscoring them 33-23 in the second half.

Hans and Urkoski made six field goals each to finish with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Hans tallied eight rebounds and four assists while Urkoski rebounded the ball nine times.

High Plains opens the CRC Tournament Saturday against BDS in York. The winner faces either McCool Junction or Dorchester in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Twin River (5-9): Twin River fell to Cross County on Jan. 12 and to Wisner-Pilger 62-46 on Tuesday.

The Titans trimmed the Gators' lead to four points at halftime, but Wisner-Pilger propelled to the win outscoring Twin River 22-13 in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Hebda led Twin River with 12 points against the Cougars. Trey Quick and Kadin Buhl ended with seven and six points, respectively.

On Friday, the Titans hosted Clarkson/Leigh. Their next game is Tuesday at Stanton.