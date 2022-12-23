Area boys basketball: Cross County sprints to 6-0 start

Cross County, after the graduations of four of its top five scorers, hasn't skipped a beat to start the 2022-23 season. The Cougars improved to 6-0 following a pair of wins over conference opponents Hampton and BDS on Dec. 15-16.

On the 15th, the Cougars defeated Hampton 84-41 as they shot a season-best 63% from the field. Four Cougars ended the game in double-figures, with Alex Noyd's 14 points the most on the team. Tanner Hollinger dropped 12 points and Ashton Seim and Wyatt Hengelfelt made five shots each for 10 points apiece.

Thatcher Hanson ended with nine points and James Elgin flirted with a triple-double, recording eight points, six rebounds and five steals.

Cross County picked up its second win in as many nights on Dec. 16, defeating BDS 58-43. After trailing by three at halftime, the Cougars separated from the Eagles behind a big third quarter in which they outscored BDS 25-11.

Hollinger's 15 points paced the Cougars. Elgin finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Hayden Allen and Noyd tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Cougars were slated to host the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament on Wednesday against Mead, but the game was postponed to this upcoming Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Cross County wasn't the only boys basketball team in the area sitting at 6-0...

Humphrey St. Francis (6-0): The Flyers extended their winning streak on Tuesday with a 60-43 road win at Nebraska Christian. Saint Francis led wire-to-wire, sporting a 34-23 halftime lead. It outscored the Eagles 26-20 in the second half.

Saint Francis shot a lower percentage than Nebraska Christian, but it finished with 15 assists and eight steals. The Flyers shot 52% from behind the arc.

On Dec. 17, they defeated Fullerton 65-25. After one quarter, St. Francis led 24-5 and extended the lead to 46-17 at halftime.

Saint Francis returns to the court on Thursday in the Wynot Holiday Tournament.

Osceola (6-1): Osceola bounced back on Tuesday from its first defeat of the season against Nebraska Lutheran.

The Bulldogs won 79-69 thanks to a 37-point performance from Isaiah Zelasney. The senior shot 16-for-23 from the field. Kale Gustafson surpassed 1,000 career points following 26 points and 18 rebounds. It was the junior's fourth double-double of the season.

Kelby Neujahr produced a season-high 10 points in the victory.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs competed against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Hastings. The Bluehawks earned the win 55-43.

Gustafson's double-double led Osceola with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Through seven games, Gustafson is averaging 21.1 points and 13.0 rebounds per game. Zelasney finished the night with 12 points and he's averaging 23.3 points per game.

Osceola will compete in the Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-2): The Bulldogs suffered their second defeat of the season Tuesday at Scotus Central Catholic.

The game was tied 20-20 at intermission, but the Shamrocks outscored Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 27-15 in the second half for a 47-35 win.

Sage Frauendorfer led HLHF with 11 points, all coming in the first half. Jacob Preister and Easton Baumgart recorded six points each and Randal Gronenthal ended with five points.

On Dec. 17, HLHF defeated Lyons-Decatur Northeast 75-27. Four Bulldogs finished in double-figures, including Owen Kurtenbach who led all scorers with 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

Gronenthal and Baumgart posted 11 points and Frauendorfer ended with 10 points. As a team, they shot 48%.

Defensively, the Bulldogs recorded 22 steals. Kurtenbach and Baumgart tallied five steals each and Cole Preister finished with four steals.

HLHF will compete in the North Bend Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

Boone Central (4-2): Boone Central extended its winning streak to three games Tuesday with a 50-30 win over Kearney Catholic.

The Cardinals limited the Stars to 24% shooting from the floor and forced them into eight turnovers. Kearney Catholic ended the game with no one in double-figures.

On Dec. 16, the Cardinals knocked off C-2 state semifinalist Norfolk Catholic 53-37. Boone Central dropped 20 points in the first quarter, led 31-20 at halftime and 43-27 after three quarters.

The Knights shot 33% and turned the ball over 16 times.

Boone Central will head to Alliance for a holiday tournament starting on Thursday.

Twin River (3-4): The Titans dropped to 3-4 on Tuesday following a 64-51 defeat against Neligh-Oakdale. The Warriors led 27-20 at halftime but broke the game open in the third by outscoring Twin River by 10 points 25-15.

Trey Quick and Kirk Hebda led the Titans with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Caden Jenkinson contributed with six points.

On Dec. 16, Twin River defeated Fullerton 62-51 behind a season-high 28 points from Hebda. Quick scored 20 points and Paydon Rinkol ended with six.

The Titans will face Lakeview in the first round of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament Thursday at Lakeview.

St. Edward (1-6): Burwell handed St. Edward its third straight loss on Dec. 16, winning 52-43. The Longhorns outscored St. Edward 15-3 after leading 12-11 after one quarter to separate the game.

Burwell shot 49% while St. Edward ended with a 31% field goal percentage. Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with 18 points and six rebounds. Anthony Reader was the only other Beaver in double-figures with 12 steals along with four steals.

The Beavers take the floor on Thursday in the Elba Holiday Tournament.

High Plains (0-5): The Storm are still searching for their first win of the season after a 47-38 defeat against Shelby-Rising City on Tuesday.

Ayden Hans led High Plains with 21 points. Carter Urkoski was the next leading scorer with six points to go with eight rebounds.

Hans, Urkoski and Mario Lesiak recorded four steals each as the Storm ended the game with 15.

On Dec. 16, High Plains' comeback fell just short in a 40-37 loss to Exeter-Milligan. The Timberwolves outscored the Storm 18-10 in the first half and they were able to maintain the advantage through the end of the game.

Chase Owens scored a team-high 11 points. Brodey Spurling finished just short of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds. Hans tallied eight points.

The Storm take the floor on Thursday in the East Butler Holiday Tournament.