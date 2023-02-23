Cross County, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Osceola survived and advanced Tuesday night following subdistrict semifinal wins.

The three schools will compete in a subdistrict final Thursday for the chance to reach a district final.

Boone Central, High Plains, Humphrey St. Francis, St. Edward and Twin River all suffered losses Tuesday.

Osceola def. St. Francis 66-63: In a back-and-forth game, the Bulldogs defeated St. Francis by three in the Class D2-3 subdistrict semifinals at Lincoln Parkview.

Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney scored 24 points each. Gustafson made all 11 of his shots while Zelasney shot 8-for-17 from the field.

The junior posted another double-double with 15 rebounds. Zelasney dished out eight assists and recorded five steals.

Brayden Santos and Kelby Neujahr produced eight and six points, respectively.

Osceola will face the reigning D-2 state champions Lincoln Parkview in Thursday's final at Raymond Central. The Patriots defeated Nebraska Lutheran 80-71 in the semifinals.

HLHF def. Riverside 64-48: HLHF earned its sixth consecutive win Tuesday, defeating Riverside behind three players scoring in double-figures.

Owen Kurtenbach, Randal Gronenthal and Easton Baumgart made five shots each as the team shot 47% from the field.

Kurtenbach scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the free throw line. Gronenthal knocked down four threes to finish with 15 points. Baumgart completed a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.

The Bulldogs will square off against the top seed Elgin Public/Pope John on Thursday. EPPJ defeated Neligh-Oakdale 54-42 in Tuesday's semifinal.

Cross County def. Twin River 72-36: The Cougars defeated the Titans for the second time this season to advance to their third straight subdistrict final.

Cross County will host Aquinas Catholic in Thursday's C2-8 subdistrict final. The Monarchs defeated Heartland 60-58 in overtime on Tuesday.

Twin River ended its campaign 6-17 after going winless last season.

O'Neill def. Boone Central 55-42: The Cardinals jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter, but O'Neill chipped away at the deficit outscoring them the rest of the way in the C1-7 subdistrict semifinal at Pierce.

The Eagles cut the deficit to four at halftime. They outscored Boone Central 36-20 in the second half.

Boone Central ended the season 17-7, its most wins in a single season since it won 19 in 2017-18.

McCool Junction def. High Plains 67-39: High Plains fell to the top-seeded Mustangs in Tuesday's D1-3 subdistrict semifinal.

The Storm trailed 9-7 after one quarter, but McCool Junction broke the game by outscoring them 26-9 in the second quarter.

High Plains finished the season 7-14.

Giltner def. St. Edward 37-33: The Beavers dropped a nail-biter to Giltner in Tuesday's D2-6 semifinal at Fullerton.

Saint Edward sported a 20-16 halftime lead with Giltner tying the game entering the fourth quarter. The Hornets won the fourth quarter 13-9 to emerge victorious.

Anthony Reader scored a game-high 14 points for the Beavers on 5-for-14 shooting. Isaac Roberts posted 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in his final high school basketball game. Ian Reardon produced eight points.

Saint Edward finished the season 7-13, matching its win total from last season.