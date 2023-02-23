Cross County, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Osceola survived and advanced Tuesday night following subdistrict semifinal wins.
The three schools will compete in a subdistrict final Thursday for the chance to reach a district final.
Boone Central, High Plains, Humphrey St. Francis, St. Edward and Twin River all suffered losses Tuesday.
Osceola def. St. Francis 66-63: In a back-and-forth game, the Bulldogs defeated St. Francis by three in the Class D2-3 subdistrict semifinals at Lincoln Parkview.
Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney scored 24 points each. Gustafson made all 11 of his shots while Zelasney shot 8-for-17 from the field.
The junior posted another double-double with 15 rebounds. Zelasney dished out eight assists and recorded five steals.
People are also reading…
Brayden Santos and Kelby Neujahr produced eight and six points, respectively.
Osceola will face the reigning D-2 state champions Lincoln Parkview in Thursday's final at Raymond Central. The Patriots defeated Nebraska Lutheran 80-71 in the semifinals.
HLHF def. Riverside 64-48: HLHF earned its sixth consecutive win Tuesday, defeating Riverside behind three players scoring in double-figures.
Owen Kurtenbach, Randal Gronenthal and Easton Baumgart made five shots each as the team shot 47% from the field.
Kurtenbach scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the free throw line. Gronenthal knocked down four threes to finish with 15 points. Baumgart completed a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.
The Bulldogs will square off against the top seed Elgin Public/Pope John on Thursday. EPPJ defeated Neligh-Oakdale 54-42 in Tuesday's semifinal.
Cross County def. Twin River 72-36: The Cougars defeated the Titans for the second time this season to advance to their third straight subdistrict final.
Cross County will host Aquinas Catholic in Thursday's C2-8 subdistrict final. The Monarchs defeated Heartland 60-58 in overtime on Tuesday.
Twin River ended its campaign 6-17 after going winless last season.
O'Neill def. Boone Central 55-42: The Cardinals jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter, but O'Neill chipped away at the deficit outscoring them the rest of the way in the C1-7 subdistrict semifinal at Pierce.
The Eagles cut the deficit to four at halftime. They outscored Boone Central 36-20 in the second half.
Boone Central ended the season 17-7, its most wins in a single season since it won 19 in 2017-18.
McCool Junction def. High Plains 67-39: High Plains fell to the top-seeded Mustangs in Tuesday's D1-3 subdistrict semifinal.
The Storm trailed 9-7 after one quarter, but McCool Junction broke the game by outscoring them 26-9 in the second quarter.
High Plains finished the season 7-14.
Giltner def. St. Edward 37-33: The Beavers dropped a nail-biter to Giltner in Tuesday's D2-6 semifinal at Fullerton.
Saint Edward sported a 20-16 halftime lead with Giltner tying the game entering the fourth quarter. The Hornets won the fourth quarter 13-9 to emerge victorious.
Anthony Reader scored a game-high 14 points for the Beavers on 5-for-14 shooting. Isaac Roberts posted 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in his final high school basketball game. Ian Reardon produced eight points.
Saint Edward finished the season 7-13, matching its win total from last season.
Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.