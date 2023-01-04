Area boys basketball: Titans erase double-digit deficit to defeat Schuyler

Twin River's halftime adjustments paid off in Friday's consolation game of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament at Lakeview.

The Titans, who lost to Lakeview 48-33 on Thursday, faced Schuyler. The Warriors controlled the first half, cashing in on transition opportunities to lead 27-21 at halftime.

In the second half, Twin River controlled the pace and knocked down 14 free throws in the second half to earn a 47-44 victory.

"You try to get kids to be resilient. We talk about one possession at a time. You got to get stops and you got to end possessions with shots," Titans head coach Gabe Stalder said. "When we did that, we were reasonably successful, got to the line, got shots around the basket, things we want to do. That's what gives us a chance to be successful."

Paydon Rinkol knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter to put the Titans ahead 9-7 in the first quarter. Schuyler answered with a 13-0 run to lead 20-9 with 6:31 remaining in the second quarter.

The Warriors maintained their lead until the midway point of the third quarter when Trey Quick tied the game on a layup off an offensive rebound. Kirk Hebda knocked down a free throw with 2:14 left in the third to grant Twin River's first lead 34-33 since the opening frame.

Titans took a 36-33 lead into the fourth. Schuyler briefly took a 37-36 lead on a field goal from Chris Hernandez, but Twin River reclaimed the advantage following two free throws from Quick.

The game was tied 39-39 and 40-40, but the Titans took the lead for good behind one free throw from Quick and two from Tim Jarecki. Schuyler would cut the deficit to one a couple of times but never tied the game.

Stalder said midway through the second quarter, Twin River switched to a zone defense as Schuyler was having success getting to the basket against their man.

Quick and Hebda led the Titans with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Friday was Quick's seventh double-figure scoring game of the season and Hebda's sixth in eight games.

"Trey's (Quick) a very good free throw shooter. Good player right around the basket. Kirk (Hebda) plays top of the zone for us and he got out in transition as part of the run there," Stalder said. "We got to be physical going to the basket, protect the ball, finish high and eventually we're going to get to the line and good things will happen."

The victory improved Twin River's record to 4-5. Last season, the Titans were winless at 0-22. Outside of the transfer of Quick, the Titans essentially returned its entire squad from last year and the growth has been evident.

"Some of the biggest growth is just physically they're larger this year than they were last year. The game slowed down for them. I guess there was an upside to last year, we've got some juniors that have seen a lot of varsity basketball to this point," Stalder said. "There's not much that they haven't seen before. We still make plenty of mistakes and that type of stuff, but we don't make the catastrophic mistakes that we made a year ago because the game has slowed down for us a little bit."

Twin River's next game is Friday at David City.

Boone Central (6-2): The Cardinals extended their winning streak to five games after winning the Alliance Holiday Tournament.

They defeated Alliance 56-39 and Adams Central 69-36 to improve to 6-2 on the season. Boone Central will host O'Neill on Thursday.

St. Edward (3-6): For the first time since 2006, Saint Edward won a holiday tournament. The Beavers won the Elba Holiday Tournament with wins over Palmer and Twin Loup.

On Thursday, they defeated Palmer for the second time this season 51-24. Anthony Reader, Isaac Roberts and Ian Reardon finished the game in double figures.

Reader and Roberts made six shots for 15 and 14 points, respectively. Reardon tallied 13 points. Roberts recorded seven rebounds and Reardon posted five steals. Saint Edward stole the ball 17 times.

In the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Twin Loup, the Beavers blew a 10-point lead and entered the fourth quarter tied at 24-24. They outscored the Wolves 14-5 in the final eight minutes to earn the victory.

Roberts led the team with 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Reader ended with 11 points and six steals. Reardon had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Next up for St. Edward is Santee on Friday.

Cross County (8-2): The Cougars compiled a 2-1 record last week in the Runza Holiday Tournament. They lost to Mead last Wednesday before wins against Superior and Cozad the next two days.

Mead outscored Cross County 26-11 in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback win for the Raiders. Ashton Seim shot 6-for-8 from the field and finished with 15 points.

James Elgin made all six of his shots for 13 points and six rebounds. Alex Noyd contributed with 12 points and Tanner Hollinger finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars defeated Superior 70-30 on Thursday as they shot 59% from the field and a dozen Cougars registered points.

Hollinger scored 13 points, Hayden Allen ended with 12 and Seim posted 11. Levi Miller recorded eight points and four rebounds.

It took overtime for Cross County to take down Cozad 55-49 on Friday. Hollinger's 19 points was his second-highest-scoring game of the season. The junior also led the team with seven rebounds.

Alex Noyd recorded 11 points. Seim ended the game with six points, six rebounds and six assists.

Cross County played at Osceola on Tuesday. Its next game is Thursday against Sutton.

Humphrey St. Francis (7-1): Saint Francis suffered its first defeat of the season on Thursday against undefeated Wynot. The Blue Devils won 51-43 as the Flyers bounced back with a 52-39 win over Crofton in the Wynot Holiday Tournament.

The Flyers' next game is Friday at Howells-Dodge.

Osceola (7-2): Osceola defeated Sutton 55-49 on Friday before falling to Grand Island Central Catholic in the GICC Holiday Tournament Saturday.

The Bulldogs beat Sutton on Friday behind 27 points from Kale Gustafson. The junior shot 8-for-14 from the field along with 17 rebounds. Isaiah Zelasney and Kelby Neujahr finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

GICC squeaked out a three-point win over the Bulldogs 67-64 in overtime. Gustafson forced overtime on a layup with five seconds remaining in regulation. The junior finished with 24 points and a career-high 26 rebounds.

Zelasney dropped 21 points along with nine rebounds. Neujahr and Brayden Santos produced eight and six points, respectively.

Osceola hosted Cross County on Tuesday. Its next game is Jan. 10 at Nebraska Christian.

High Plains (1-6): High Plains earned its first win of the season on Friday with a 48-12 win against Cedar Bluffs at the East Butler Holiday Tournament.

Carter Urkoski led the Strom with 15 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks. Mario Lesiak finished with seven points and Haden Helgoth and Ayden Hans scored five points each.

High Plains shot 38% and it featured nine different scorers.

On Thursday, East Butler defeated the Storm 43-33. High Plains led 15-12 after one, but it was outscored 13-1 in the second quarter. Hans scored a team-high 11 points and Brodey Spurling recorded eight points, five rebounds and three steals.

High Plains' next game is Thursday at Hampton.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-4): The Bulldogs dropped both games of the North Bend Holiday Tournament, losing to North Bend 57-53 on Wednesday and 43-40 on Ord on Thursday.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family led the Tigers 28-26 at halftime, but it was outscored 31-25 in the second half in a four-point defeat.

Sage Frauendorfer and Owen Kurtenbach paced the Bulldogs' offense with 39 points on 15-for-29 shooting combined. Frauendorfer recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Randal Gronenthal produced eight points.

The Chanticleers defeated HLHF as Gronenthal and Easton Baumgart scored 12 points each. Frauendorfer tallied 10 points, 11 rebounds and six steals and Kurtenbach finished with six points. As a team, HLHF shot 19%.

The Bulldogs return to the floor on Jan. 10 at Wisner-Pilger.