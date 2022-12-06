Area girls basketball: Boone Central loses heartbreaker

ALBION - In a defensive slugfest, Boone Central saw an 11-point third-quarter lead slip away Saturday in Albion.

After a Lakeview 3-pointer and two free throws put it ahead 32-29, the Cardinals tied the game on a corner three from senior Tristan Hooker.

Both teams swapped turnovers, putting the ball out of bounds for Lakeview with 2.5 seconds remaining. Lady Vikes senior Tori Osten caught the inbounds and took two dribbles and put the shot, bouncing off the rim and through the basket for the game-winner.

"There were some good things and some learning experiences during the game," Cardinals head coach Andy Imus said. "We had an 11-point lead and seemed to get content and let them back into the game. We also had some turnovers that hurt us. We will learn to eliminate the mistakes that cost you a game."

Imus said he felt the team defended the final play well. He said they were focused on Osten or Haley Frenzen and told his team to help off screens for whoever wasn't guarding them.

The Cardinals shot 5-for-17 in each half knocking down two 3-pointers in both halves. Macy Rankin led them with nine points and seven rebounds. Hooker and Karlie Wies recorded eight points each and Gina Escudero finished with five points.

"At times, we did some good things and had them moving and covering a lot of ground in their zone and during other times we were careless with the ball, which ultimately lost us the game," Imus said.

Defensively, Boone Central limited Lakeview to just eight points on 1-of-13 shooting. It lead the Lady Vikes 19-8 early in the third quarter before a 3-point play from Osten ignited the Lakeview offense.

"I liked our effort and especially rebounding. They are a very athletic team and tall team which can present problems on the glass," Imus said. "I thought our rebounding effort was very good.

Boone Central dropped to 0-2 after suffering a loss Friday against Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Cardinals hosted Class C-2 No. 7 Crofton Tuesday before facing Central City on Thursday.

The Cardinals featured four seniors in the starting lineup with Mara Ranslem, Wies, Rankin and Hooker. They hope that experience will pay dividends at the end of the season as it looks to improve from an 8-16 season.

"Anytime you have experience returning, it's a positive," Imus said. "We have starters who played multiple years for us, so you hope they have seen it all and can handle it. We struggled with some of that on Saturday."

Elsewhere...

D-2 No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis (2-0): The Flyers opened the season with a pair of blowout wins over Palmer and Grand Island Heartland Lutheran.

Saint Francis defeated Palmer 78-24 on Friday behind 19 points from Kylee Wessel and 18 from Isabel Preister. Hannah Baumgart contributed with eight points and Karly Kessler finished the game with seven points.

Emma Baumgart dished out eight assists as 11 different Flyers scored.

The Flyers scored 78 points for the second straight game Saturday against the Red Hornets. Preister scored a team-high 13 points to go with six rebounds and four steals.

Emma posted 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Hannah scored eight points and recorded six steals. Kali Jarosz and Ava Hastreiter ended the game with six points apiece.

St. Francis faced Hartington-Newcastle in its first road game of the season Tuesday. It'll play at Riverside in its next game Thursday.

D-2 No. 10 Osceola (2-0): Osceola opened the season with pair of wins over St. Edward and Exeter-Milligan.

The Bulldogs won Thursday against the Beavers 53-10. They didn't allow more than three points in any quarter, limiting St. Edward to a 17% field goal percentage.

Freshman Addison Theis led Osceola with 13 points. Rori Wieseman finished with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. Savanna Boden, Courtney Sunday and Emma Recker recorded eight points each.

On Friday, Osceola led the Timberwolves 13-6 after one quarter and maintained that lead through the rest of the game in a 41-34 victory.

Recker scored a game-high 14 points. Sunday posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs host East Butler on Thursday in their next game before traveling to Hampton on Friday.

High Plains (2-0): High Plains opened the season Friday with a 41-29 win over conference foe Giltner. It shut out the Hornets 16-0 in the first quarter.

Freshman Peyton Hofmann tallied a double-double in her first high school basketball game with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Gahvrielle Lesiak, another freshman, scored eight points and sophomore Allie Howell ended with seven.

Along with Hofmann, Rylee Ackerson corralled 13 rebounds in the win.

On Saturday, the Storm fended off a second-half rally from Fullerton to win 34-29. Ackerson led the way with 10 points and seven rebounds. Carlstrom scored nine points and Hailey Lindburg ended the game with seven points and 11 rebounds. High Plains shot 45% while Fullerton shot 25%.

Next up for the Storm is McCool Junction on Friday.

C-2 No. 8 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (1-1): The Bulldogs, the reigning state champions in D-1, embarked on its new era Friday with an overtime win over No. 10 Clarkson/Leigh 55-51.

HLHF, who led 28-18 at halftime, outscored Clarkson/Leigh 8-4 in the extra period to hang on for the win.

It finished with three players in double-figures in sophomore Claire Korth, who scored 15 points, sophomore Alexis Groteluschen and junior Abi Schneider. Groteluschen and Schneider posted 10-point double-doubles. Groteluschen brought down 12 rebounds and Schneider finished with 11.

Battle Creek defeated HLHF 57-47 on Saturday as the Braves led wire-to-wire. Alisha Dahlberg scored a team-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and four steals. Korth ended the game with 11 points and Halle Beller tallied seven points.

The Bulldogs played at Platteview on Tuesday. They'll host Howells-Dodge on Friday.

Cross County (1-1): Cross County struggled to generate offense on Thursday in a 46-29 defeat against McCool Junction.

The Cougars shot 22% from the field as Shyanne Anderson scored 12 points. Lindee Kelley scored eight points.

They bounced back on Friday with a 68-47 win over Shelby-Rising City. After falling behind 12-9 after one quarter, the Cougars outscored the Huskies in every quarter the rest of the way.

Lilly Peterson scored a career-high 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The junior made three 3-pointers and 11 free throws. Anderson and Adrienne Waller recorded 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Cross County played at Centura on Tuesday. It opens a three-game home stand on Friday against Meridian.

Twin River (0-2): Twin River opened the season Thursday with a 48-29 defeat against state qualifier Nebraska Christian.

The Titans trailed 27-20 at halftime, but the Eagles pulled away in the second half. Delaney Reeg led the team with 10 points. Tricia Kunkee finished with five points and Haylee Finn ended the night with four.

On Saturday, Twin River lost to Shelby-Rising City 51-34. Like on Thursday, the Titans were within striking distance at halftime before the Huskies pulled away in the final 16 minutes.

Chloe Pilakowski scored 13 points to lead the team. Reeg also finished in double-figures with 12 points. Hannah Yrkoski chipped in with seven points.

St. Edward (0-2): The Beavers fell to 10th-ranked Osceola in the season opener as the Beavers shot just 17% from the field.

Maddie Reeves scored four points. Lei Vargas and Malaina Francis finished with two points each. Jean Cumming corralled a dozen rebounds and stole three balls.

On Friday, Saint Edward went up against Nebraska Christian. The Eagles shut out the Beavers 24-0 in the first quarter en route to a 56-8 victory.

Reeves scored five points to lead the team on 2-of-7 shooting along with three steals. Gracie Baker recorded two points and two steals. Vargas rebounded the ball five times.