Area girls basketball: Cardinals fall to rated Shamrocks

Boone Central girls basketball faced its third Lincoln Journal Star rated team in the last eight days Saturday at Scotus Central Catholic.

The Cardinals, who lost at No. 4 Lincoln Christian and versus Class C-2 No. 1 West Point GACC, entered its game against No. 7 Scotus Central Catholic on a two-game winning streak.

Boone Central was within striking distance for much of the game, trailing 10-8 in the second quarter and 21-17 in he third quarter.

After a 3-pointer from Mara Ranslem trimmed the Scotus lead to 28-23, the Cardinals went cold from the field. The Shamrocks went on a 15-5 run to put the game as they won 46-35.

"We played well at times, but other times with turnovers, rebounding got to us," Boone Central head coach Andy Imus said. "We shot 4-for-13 on the free throw line, so that's kind of been a problem for us all year so just got to be consistent. We weren't very consistent for four quarters."

Ranslem led the Cardinals with nine points, scoring eight points in the third quarter. Macy Rankin and Karlie Wies produced seven points each and Gina Escudero ended the night with six points.

"Getting the ball to the post was another thing we tried to do," Imus said. "They do such a great job of taking away the inside, but we had good ball movement side to side. Post was open, we were able to get down low and score. A lot easier said than done to do it though."

The Cardinals improved to 5-10 following a 36-18 win at Central City on Tuesday. They held the Bison to five field goals on 31 attempts for a 16% field goal percentage.

All 10 of Boone Central's losses entering Thursday's game against Norfolk Catholic have come to opponents with a .500 record or better. Seven losses have come against teams currently rated.

"Any time you play really good teams it's going to make you better if you take it the right way. Our kids know that we play a tough schedule. We're kind of tired of talking about it. We want to get one," Imus said. "We've played good teams close, but again we just keep with the same message that we want to keep playing our best at districts so these games are going to do nothing but make us better."

After Thursday's game against the Knights, Boone Central plays at Battle Creek Friday in its final game before next week's Mid-State Conference Tournament.

Humphrey St. Francis (14-4): The Flyers clinched their sixth straight Goldenrod Conference title on Saturday with a 52-38 victory over Nebraska Christian.

Isabel Preister led all scorers with 19 points to go with four rebounds. Kylee Wessel finished one board shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Emma Baumgart tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.

In the semifinals last Friday, St. Francis defeated Burwell 57-25 on an 18-point performance from Hannah Baumgart. Preister and MaKenna Wietfeld recorded nine and eight points, respectively.

Wessel and Emma ended the game with six steals each and Hannah posted four steals.

On Tuesday, the Flyers returned to the floor with a 55-11 win at St. Edward. Eleven players registered points for St. Francis with Preister's nine leading the team. Hannah and Wessel finished with eight points while Wietfeld and Emma posted six points each.

Defensively, St. Francis recorded 30 steals. Emma and Jayda Krings tallied five steals each and Leah Kosch finished with four steals. Wessel, Anna Stricklin and Wietfeld ended with three each.

The Flyers rated No. 3, continue their three-game road trip on Saturday at Norfolk Lutheran.

Cross County (14-3): Cross County advanced to the Crossroads Conference Tournament semifinals with a 49-21 victory against Hampton on Monday in York.

Ema Dickey scored a game-high 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go with eight rebounds. Shyanne Anderson recorded 10 points and Sydney Hengelfelt and Adrienne Waller finished with six points each.

The eighth-rated Cougars faced McCool Junction in Thursday's CRC Tournament semifinal. They'll play Friday in either the championship or third-place game. Both games are in York.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-9): The Bulldogs fell to No. 5 Oakland-Craig 70-29 on Tuesday as the Knights shot 53% from the field.

Oakland-Craig finished the game with four players in double-figures assisting on 17 of its 25 made field goals.

Last Friday, HLHF defeated Bancroft-Rosalie 75-65, using a 16-3 third quarter to pull away from the Panthers.

Mollie Groteluschen recorded 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting and eight rebounds. Alisha Dahlberg chipped in for 18 points and eight rebounds and Halle Beller posted 17 points and five rebounds.

Claire Korth almost secured a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

HLHF played at D-1 No. 9 Elgin Public/Pope John Thursday before its East Husker Conference Tournament first round game Friday against Tekamah-Herman in Humphrey.

The Bulldogs are the No. 7 seed with the winner of Friday's game playing at Oakland-Craig in the quarterfinals on Monday.

High Plains (9-6): High Plains fell to Meridian in Tuesday's CRC Tournament quarterfinal 52-22 as it scored no more than seven points in any quarter.

The Mustangs recorded a 40% field goal percentage while High Plains shot just 23% making eight of its 35 shot attempts.

Peyton Hofmann led the Storm with 10 points. Rylee Ackerson recorded seven points and seven rebounds.

In Saturday's first round game, the Storm defeated Exeter-Milligan 44-35. After trailing 6-4 after one, High Plains exploded for 21 points in the second to lead 25-14 at halftime.

The Timberwolves cut the deficit to one point entering the fourth, but High Plains closed it out with a 15-7 fourth.

Hailey Lindburg equaled her second-highest-scoring game of the season with 18 points. Hofmann recorded 10 points and four rebounds. Courtney Carlston tallied six points and three rebounds and Allie Howell rebounded the ball eight times.

The Storm host Elba on Saturday before facing Meridian again on Tuesday.

Osceola (8-7): McCool Junction edged out the Bulldogs 33-30 in Tuesday's CRC Tournament quarterfinal. The deciding frame was the second quarter as the Mustangs outscored Osceola 12-6 to lead 19-14 at halftime.

McKenna Yates scored 20 of McCool Junction's 33 points, making seven of 16 shot attempts. Emma Recker also shot 7-for-16 to end with 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Osceola defeated Shelby-Rising City in Saturday's first round 41-34, outscoring the Huskies 14-5 in the third quarter to break a 16-16 tie.

Emersyn Prososki knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Recker finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds. Courtney Sunday produced seven points.

The Bulldogs play at D-1 No. 10 BDS on Tuesday.

St. Edward (1-13): In their first game in 10 days, the Beavers lost 55-11 to Humphrey St. Francis. They finished the game shooting 4-for-25 from the field.

Jean Cumming posted four points and six rebounds. Malaina Francis joined Cumming with four points. Lei Vargas scored two points and Clemence LaPointe scored a point with three rebounds.

Saint Edward played at Chambers-Wheeler Central on Thursday. Its next game is Tuesday at Riverside.

Twin River (3-13): Twin River suffered its fifth consecutive loss on Tuesday losing 71-42 at Stanton. On. Jan 19, it lost 61-17 to C-2 No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh.

The Titans compete in their EHC Tournament first round game Friday against Howells-Dodge at Clarkson/Leigh. They are the No. 12 seed.