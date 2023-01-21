Area girls basketball: Cougars beat Dorchester for ninth straight win

Cross County girls basketball, ranked No. 8 in Class C-2 by the Lincoln Journal Star, scored 11 points in all four quarters of Tuesday's 44-30 win over Dorchester, extending its winning streak to nine games.

Ema Dickey led the Cougars with 14 points. Shyanne Anderson posted nine points and seven rebounds and Lilly Peterson ended with eight points and eight rebounds.

Sydney Hengelfelt and Lindee Kelley produced seven and six points, respectively, as Cross County shot 46% from the floor.

Cross County's second-half defense propelled it to a 41-24 victory over David City on Jan. 13. The Cougars trailed 17-13 at halftime before outscoring the Scouts 18-7 in the second half.

Anderson scored a game-high 15 points and Dickey finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Adrienne Waller contributed with nine points and five rebounds.

Anderson and Peterson combined for 23 points in the Cougars' 44-25 win at Twin River on Jan. 12. Edie Peterson tallied seven points and six rebounds.

Cross County improved to 13-3. After Thursday's cancellation against Giltner, it'll await the winner of Hampton-East Butler in Monday's Crossroads Conference Tournament quarterfinals in York. The Cougars are the No. 2 seed.

Elsewhere on the hardwood...

Osceola (7-5): The Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak Tuesday with a road win at Friend on Jan. 12 and a home win over Giltner on Jan. 13.

Osceola defeated the Hornets 48-20 as it didn't allow more than six points in any quarter. At halftime, the Bulldogs sported a 28-9 lead.

Courtney Sunday scored a game-high 13 points. Emma Recker posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Emersyn Prososki scored eight points.

In a 50-18 win at Friend, Osceola led 29-8 at halftime as it recorded 14 steals. Recker led the Bulldogs with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Rori Wieseman tallied 11 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds. Addison Theis added nine points.

Osceola hosted McCool Junction on Friday. On Saturday, it'll play Shelby-Rising City in the first round of the CRC Tournament in York. The Mustangs await the winner in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Humphrey St. Francis (11-4): The Flyers, No. 3 in D-2, ended their two-game losing streak, bouncing back from a pair of road defeats at Pierce and Clarkson/Leigh with a 71-35 over Central Valley in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Kylee Wessel led the Flyers with 19 points and six rebounds. Leah Kosch produced 12 points, Emma Baumgart recorded 10 points, five rebounds and five assists and Hannah Baumgart finished one point and assist short of a double-double with nine points and nine assists. Makenna Wietfeld and Isabel Preister scored eight points each.

On Jan. 13, St. Francis lost at C-2 No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh 49-36. After an even first quarter, the Patriots outscored the Flyers 21-9 in the second quarter and maintained the lead through the final whistle.

Wessel's 11 points led the team. Preister ended the night with nine points and 10 rebounds. Karly Kessler scored six points and Emma rebounded the ball seven times.

In a 43-33 loss at C-1 No. 10 Pierce on Jan. 12, the Flyers trimmed an 18-11 deficit to four points at halftime. However, the Bluejays outscored the Flyers 17-16 in the second half to seal the win.

Wessel scored in double-figures with 10 points and eight rebounds. Preister finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Kosch and Hannah scored six points each.

Saint Francis played Burwell in the GRC Tournament semifinals Friday at Central Valley. It'll play for the conference title or for third place on Saturday at Central Valley.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-8): HLHF earned its second win in three games Monday, defeating conference opponent Stanton 66-56.

Halle Beller scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Claire Korth produced 18 points, five rebounds and five steals. Alexis Groteluschen scored seven points along with four rebounds.

On Jan. 13, the Bulldogs lost 53-45 at Summerland. It was tied 15-15 at halftime with the Bobcats outscoring HLHF 38-30 in the second half.

Alisha Dahlberg and Beller finished in double-figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Korth tallied nine points, six rebounds and four assists. As a team, HLHF shot just 27%.

In its second biggest win of the season, HLHF defeated Neligh-Oakdale 66-26 as 11 Bulldogs registered points.

Beller scored a dozen points to lead the team. Dahlberg and Mollie Groteluschen ended with nine points each, Faith Korth finished with seven and Jenaya Wemhoff and Ellee Hanzel posted six points each.

The Bulldogs hosted Bancroft-Rosalie on Friday with their next game Tuesday at Oakland-Craig.

High Plains (8-5): The Storm snapped a two-game losing streak with a 42-39 win at Heartland on Tuesday.

On Jan. 13, High Plains suffered a 31-24 home loss to Dorchester. In the second quarter, the Longhorns outscored High Plains 14-6 to expand their lead to nine at halftime.

The Storm only outscored Dorchester by two in the second half as they shot 6-for-39 from the field. Rylee Ackerson and Hailey Lindburg scored seven points each to lead the team. Allie Howell corralled 11 rebounds.

The day before, Nebraska Lutheran defeated the Storm 49-43 after leading 18-10 after one quarter.

Lindburg ended the game with 14 points and seven rebounds. Courtney Carlstrom scored eight points, Peyton Hoffman tallied six points and Ackerson posted five points and 12 rebounds.

High Plains faces Exeter-Milligan in the first round of the CRC Tournament on Saturday in York. The winner faces the winner of Meridian-Giltner in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Boone Central (4-9): Boone Central snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday with a 49-31 road win at St. Paul.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals lost at C-2 No. 1 West Point GACC 60-36. On Jan. 13, they lost at No. 6 Lincoln Christian 36-30.

Boone Central will play at No. 9 Scotus Central Catholic on Saturday.

Twin River (3-11): The Titans suffered back-to-back home defeats against Wisner-Pilger on Tuesday and Cross County on Jan. 12.

Wisner-Pilger defeated Twin River 56-46. After the game was tied 23-23 at halftime, the Gators outscored the Titans 33-23 in the second half.

Four Titans scored in double-figures with Clara Preister leading the team with 17 points. Delaney Reeg and Chloe Pilakowski tallied 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Cross County defeated Twin River 44-25. Preister finished the night as the team's top scorer with 15 points. Reeg produced eight points.

Twin River hosted Clarkson/Leigh on Friday. Its next game is Tuesday at Stanton.

St. Edward (1-12): The Beavers lost to Central Valley 67-24 in the first round of the GRC Tournament last Saturday.

Jean Cumming and Clemence LaPointe scored 10 points each for St. Edward. Cumming also recorded 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Lei Vargas and Malaina Francis scored two points each.

On Jan. 12, St. Edward lost 43-33 to Grand Island Heartland Lutheran. Maddie Reeves scored 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Gracie Baker finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Cumming corralled 15 rebounds and scored five points.

Saint Edward will host St. Francis on Tuesday.