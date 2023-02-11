The girls basketball regular season concluded on Friday with subdistricts beginning on Tuesday.

Humphrey St. Francis and Cross County posted perfect weeks with both teams playing their final game of the regular season Friday. Osceola secured a pair of wins ahead of its finale Friday.

Humphrey St. Francis (17-4): The sixth-ranked Flyers earned a 56-30 over Aquinas Catholic on Tuesday.

Isabel Preister led the way for St. Francis with 18 points and six rebounds. Leah Kosch scored 14 points and Emma Baumgart recorded nine rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.

Saint Francis played at Elkhorn Valley on Friday before hosting the Class D2-4 subdistrict tournament. The Flyers are the No. 1 seed and will host Winside in Tuesday's semifinal.

The other semifinal features No. 3 Howells-Dodge versus No. 2 Wynot.

Cross County (18-4): Cross County took down conference foe East Butler 54-14 on Tuesday, shutting out the Tigers 10-0 in the second quarter and outscoring them 26-6 in the third.

The Cougars held East Butler to 15% shooting and they forced 25 turnovers. Lilly Peterson, Adrienne Waller and Lindee Kelley recorded four steals each with Shyanne Anderson finishing with three.

Anderson ended with a game-high 17 points to go with five rebounds. Edie Peterson scored 10 points and Ema Dickey tallied eight points and four rebounds.

Cross County played at Exeter-Milligan on Friday before hosting the C2-7 subdistrict tournament. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed and it'll face Aquinas on Tuesday. The other semifinal is No. 3 Shelby-Rising City against No. 2 Centennial.

Osceola (10-10): The Bulldogs picked up their second straight win Thursday defeating Heartland 33-27, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit. They outscored the Huskies 11-5 in the fourth quarter to break a 22-22 tie.

Emma Recker led Osceola with 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Addison Theis contributed with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Courtney Sunday tallied five points and five rebounds and Rori Wieseman dished out five assists.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs won at High Plains 33-26 as they outscored the Storm 20-13 in the second half.

Emersyn Prososki led all scorers with nine points. Rori Wieseman recorded six points and nine rebounds with Sunday also scoring six points.

Osceola played at Shelby-Rising City Friday in its regular season finale. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed and the host of the D2-3 subdistrict tournament.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of St. Edward-Mead on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (10-12): HLHF picked up its third win in its last five games Thursday with a 60-38 victory against Twin River.

Halle Beller led the Bulldogs with 14 points as four finished in double-figures. Claire Korth posted 12 points, Mollie Groteluschen ended with 11 points and Alexis Groteluschen finished with 10 points.

On Tuesday, HLHF lost at No. 1 Crofton 64-52. It concluded the regular season Friday at Madison.

The Bulldogs will head to Clarkson/Leigh for the C2-6 subdistrict tournament Tuesday. They are the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 3 Wisner-Pilger in the semifinals. On Jan. 10, the Gators defeated HLHF 46-30.

High Plains (10-10): The Storm's losing streak was extended to three games Thursday with a 46-29 defeat at No. 5 McCool Junction.

In Tuesday's loss against Osceola, Peyton Hofmann led High Plains with seven points on 3-for-6 shooting. Hailey Lindburg contributed with five points and four rebounds.

Gahvrielle Lesiak, Rylee Hofmann, Rylee Ackerson and Courtney Carlstom finished the game with three points each.

High Plains opens postseason play Tuesday as the No. 2 seed in the D2-3 subdistrict tournament. The Storm will face No. 3 Palmer at Osceola. On Jan. 10, they defeated Palmer 49-21.

St. Edward (1-18): Saint Edward closed out the regular season with an 81-23 loss at Fullerton Tuesday.

Clemence LaPointe scored a season-high 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting. It was the sophomore's second double-figure scoring game and she finished one rebound shy of a double-double.

Jean Cumming produced six points and eight rebounds. Malaina Francis posted four points and Gracie Baker finished with two points and five rebounds.

The Beavers will play Mead on Monday in the D2-3 subdistrict tournament at Osceola. The winner faces the top-seeded Bulldogs in Tuesday's semifinal.

Boone Central (7-16): The Cardinals lost at Class B Grand Island Northwest 46-26 in Thursday's regular-season finale. On Tuesday, they lost to D-1 No. 2 Centura 53-40.

Boone Central enters the postseason on a four-game losing streak. It'll face Battle Creek in the C1-8 subdistrict tournament semifinals Tuesday at Pierce.

The Cardinals fell to Battle Creek 41-20 back on Jan. 27.

Twin River (3-18): Twin River fell to HLHF on Thursday as Delaney Reeg scored a game-high 16 points and Chloe Pilakowski recorded 12 points.

On Tuesday, the Titans lost at Howells-Dodge 45-33. Reeg's nine points were the most on the team. Clara Preister and Emma Yrkoski tallied six points each and Tricia Kunkee finished with five points.

Twin River will compete in the D1-7 subdistrict tournament Monday against Riverside at Nebraska Christian. The Titans are the No. 5 seed with the winner of Monday's game facing the top-seeded Eagles on Tuesday.