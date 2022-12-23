Area girls basketball: Flyers knock off Eagles in meeting of state qualifiers

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball hit the road on Tuesday for a meeting with Nebraska Christian in a matchup featuring state qualifiers from last season.

The Flyers outscored the Eagles in each of the first three quarters, including 13-5 in the first quarter, to roll to a 41-30 victory.

Hannah Baumgart led the Flyers with 18 points and five rebounds. Kylee Wessel finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds. Isabel Preister recorded six points and eight rebounds.

On Dec. 17, the Flyers shut out Fullerton 28-0 en route to a 63-16 win over the Warriors. Wessel and Preister finished with 10 points each as 10 different Flyers scored.

Anna Stricklin ended the game with nine points and six rebounds. Hannah and Emma Baumgart recorded eight and seven points, respectively, and combined for seven assists.

Saint Francis improved to 6-1 and it'll compete in the Wynot Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Another team also entered the NSAA moratorium period with just one loss...

Osceola (5-1): Following its first defeat of the season on Dec. 15 against Dorchester, Osceola rebounded with a 40-26 win over Nebraska Lutheran.

The deciding quarter was the second as Osceola outscored the Knights 13-2 after trailing 8-7 following the first.

Emma Recker and Courtney Sunday spearheaded the Bulldogs' offense. Recker recorded 13 points and seven rebounds while Sunday finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Rori Wieseman ended the night with five rebounds and five steals.

Nebraska Lutheran was held to just 26% shooting and turned the ball over 21 times.

Osceola will compete in the Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Cross County (4-3): The Cougars dropped to 4-3 following a tight four-point loss to BDS 39-35 on Dec. 16.

Ema Dickey finished with a team-high 13 points on 6-for-12 shooting. The rest of the team shot 7-for-32. Lilly Peterson corralled eight rebounds, the most on the team.

One night earlier, Cross County defeated Hampton 52-36 behind 17 points from Shyanne Anderson. The junior converted eight of her 15 field goal attempts.

Edie Peterson tallied 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sydney Hengelfelt and Adrienne Waller scored six points each.

Cross County's game against Mead originally scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. They'll play this upcoming Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Runza Holiday Tournament.

High Plains (3-2): High Plains suffered a 42-26 defeat against conference foe Shelby-Rising City on Tuesday in its final game before Christmas.

The Storm shot 31% as Hailey Lindburg led the team with eight points. Peyton Hoffman recorded seven points and five rebounds and Rylee Ackerson stuffed the stats sheet with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

On Dec. 16, High Plains defeated Exeter-Milligan 41-28. It outscored the Timberwolves 20-3 in the middle two frames after a 9-9 first quarter.

Ackerson led all scorers with 13 points and six rebounds. Courtney Carlstrom posted 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Allie Howell recorded seven points and six rebounds.

Ackerson and Lindburg, who scored eight points, recorded five steals each as Exeter-Milligan turned the ball over 31 times.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-5): The Bulldogs entered the NSAA moratorium with a 73-37 defeat at Scotus Central Catholic on Tuesday.

That game followed a win on Dec. 17 against Lyons-Decatur Northeast. HLHF outscored the Cougars 16-1 in the first quarter and 21-0 in the third quarter for a 58-15 victory.

HLHF's next game is Wednesday at the North Bend Holiday Tournament.

Boone Central (1-5): Following its first win of the season on Dec. 13 against Twin River, Boone Central lost to Kearney Catholic 47-39 on Tuesday.

The Cardinals will compete in the Alliance Holiday Tournament starting on Thursday.

Twin River (1-6): The Titans earned their first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Neligh-Oakdale 56-32 in a wire-to-wire victory.

Three Titans finished the game in double-figures. Chloe Pilakowski led all scorers with 19 points. She made three 3-pointers and shot 4-for-5 from the free throw line.

Clara Preister scored 13 points on four made field goals and five free throws. Tori Cornwell ended the game with 10 points.

Twin River will head to Lakeview Thursday to face the Lady Vikes in the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament.

St. Edward (0-7): Saint Edward dropped to 0-7 following a 64-13 defeat against Burwell on Dec. 16.

Malaina Francis led the Beavers with four points. Clemence LaPointe, Jean Cumming and Maddie Reeves tallied two points each.

Longhorns senior Cora Gideon scored a game-high 23 points. Dylan Peterson recorded 11 points and Katie Hughes posted eight points, 12 steals and six assists.

Saint Edward travels to Elba for a holiday tournament starting on Thursday.