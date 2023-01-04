Area girls basketball: Titans overcome slow start to pull away from Schuyler

Twin River overcame a slow start to pull away from Schuyler in Friday's Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament consolation game at Lakeview.

The Warriors led 11-5 after one quarter behind a pair of Schuyler threes and two-point field goals. Over the next two quarters, Twin River outscored Schuyler 30-7 to break the game open.

After making four field goals in the first quarter, the Warriors were held to just five field goals the rest of the way.

"We've been getting off to really slow starts and that happened again (today)," Titans head coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "That's something we need to work on, but we felt like after we got down 8-0, we felt we played reasonably well after that."

Delaney Reeg led the Titans with 19 points. She made four two-pointers, two threes and five free throws. Chloe Pilakowski and Clara Preister finished with 12 points each.

"Both had strong games. Clara (Preister) can do a real good job inside," Pilakowski said. "Once we got comfortable, I thought everybody played pretty well honestly."

Schuyler led 12-8 early in the second quarter, but Twin River overtook the Warriors thanks to a 10-1 run. Pilakowski knocked down a 3-pointer, Reeg made a field goal and a free throw and Hannah Yrkoski and Emma Yrkoski made one shot each.

Reeg scored 11 points and Preister finished with three field goals in the third to extend the lead to 35-18 entering the fourth. Twin River outscored Schuyler 14-10 in the fourth.

The Titans improved to 2-7 as Friday was their second win in three games. Their next game is Friday at David City.

"We're better than we were, but we understand we still have a ways to go," Pilakowski said. "We want to keep improving so we feel like we have a chance in our subdistrict come February. That's our goal to hopefully win that. That'll be a good step for us."

Cross County (7-3): The Cougars won the Runza Holiday Tournament with wins over Mead, Milford and BDS. They won 49-12 against the Raiders, 45-39 against Milford and 51-48 against BDS.

Cross County shut down the Mead offense last Wednesday, limiting the Raiders to six first half points and six points in the fourth quarter. Mead shot 4-for-14 and turned the ball over 37 times.

Ema Dickey led the Cougars with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Lilly Peterson and Lindee Kelley recorded seven and six points, respectively. Kelley, Dickey and Adrienne Waller recorded four steals each.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Cougars behind 31 combined points from Shyanne Anderson and Dickey. They both made five shots. Peterson produced eight points.

Anderson's career night propelled the Cougars to a three-point win over BDS. The junior scored 34 points on 13-for-20 shooting. She also made all eight free throw attempts.

After trailing 30-20 at halftime, Cross County outscored the Eagles 31-18 in the second half.

The Cougars played at Osceola on Tuesday. Their next game is Thursday against Sutton.

High Plains (5-2): The Storm won the East Butler Holiday Tournament with wins against East Butler on Thursday and Friend on Friday.

They defeated the Tigers 43-33 erasing an early 10-point deficit. Six different Storm players scored at least five points with Courtney Carlstrom leading the team with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.

Hailey Lindburg, Allie Howell and Peyton Hoffman made three field goals each for nine, seven and six points, respectively.

High Plains defeated the Bulldogs 38-34 thanks to a 16-point second quarter. Rylee Ackerson shot 5-for-9 for 15 points. The sophomore corraled 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Lindburg and Gahvrielle Lesiak recorded six points each.

The next game for High Plains is Thursday at Hampton.

Humphrey St. Francis (7-2): The Flyers placed second at the Wynot Holiday Tournament, defeating the Blue Devils 49-41 on Thursday and falling to Crofton 42-32 on Friday.

On Thursday, the Flyers outscored Wynot in all four quarters. Hannah Baumgart scored a game-high 22 points. Emma Baumgart recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds along with six assists.

Saint Francis left Crofton 10-7 after one quarter, but the Warriors took control of the game with a 19-9 second quarter. Isabel Preister and Kylee Wessel nearly produced a double-double.

Preister ended the game with nine points and eight rebounds. Wessel recorded eight points and nine rebounds. Emma and Hannah scored six points and brought down four rebounds each.

The Flyers take the floor next on Friday at Howells-Dodge.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-6): The Bulldogs ended their two-game losing streak on Thursday with a 48-44 win over Ord at the North Bend Holiday Tournament.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family used a 16-8 first quarter to maintain its lead through the end of the game. Last Wednesday, HLHF lost to North Bend 60-21.

The Bulldogs will take the floor next on Jan. 10 at Wisner-Pilger.

Boone Central (2-6): Boone Central earned its second win of the season on Friday defeating Alliance 64-50 in the Alliance Holiday Tournament.

On Thursday, Adams Central defeated the Cardinals 64-32. They return home on Friday against O'Neill.

St. Edward (1-8): The Beavers ended their 30-game losing streak on Thursday with a 34-30 win over Palmer at the Elba Holiday Tournament. It was their first win since Feb. 5, 2021.

Saint Edward outscored 13-7 in the third quarter, erasing a two-point halftime deficit. Both teams scored seven points in the fourth quarter.

Jean Cumming led St. Edward with 12 points and eight rebounds. Gracie Baker recorded seven points and 12 rebounds. Malaina Francis and Lei Vargas tallied six and five points, respectively.

On Friday, Twin Loup defeated the Beavers 51-16. Cumming recorded six points and five rebounds. Reeves finished with four points and six rebounds.

The Beavers will hit the road for a game at Santee on Friday.

Osceola (5-3): Osceola suffered two losses at the Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament.

The Bulldogs lost 36-24 against Sutton on Friday. Emma Recker scored 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting. The rest of the team shot 3-for-17.

O'Neill St. Mary's clipped Osceola 61-18 as the Bulldogs shot just 19%. Courtney Sunday and Rori Wieseman posted six points each.

Osceola hosted Cross County on Tuesday. Its next game is on Jan. 10 at Nebraska Christian.