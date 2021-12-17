Area Hoops: Bulldogs win games against Pender and Norfolk Lutheran

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys and girls basketball maintained unbeaten starts to the season with wins over Pender Tuesday and Norfolk Lutheran Thursday. The boys improved to 4-0 while the girls are 5-0.

In its game against Pender, the HLHF boys shot 48% and had three players score in double-figures in a 73-29 victory. Jason Sjuts scored 17 points, Jacob Sjuts had 12 and 14 rebounds and Sage Frauendorfer posted 10 points. In total, 12 Bulldogs scored.

On Thursday, HLHF jumped out to a 19-4 lead to blow out Norfolk Lutheran 67-49. Jacob scored a season-high 25 points on 7 of 10 shooting to go with 10 steals, seven rebounds and five assists.

Cooper Beller pitched in with 12 points as the Bulldogs shot 50%. Defensively, the team recorded 22 steals.

The girls held off the Pendragons in Tuesday's conference match-up 59-54. HLHF trailed 28-25 at halftime then outscored Pender 24-7 in the third to take a stranglehold of the game.

The Bulldogs shot 47% as Paige Beller, Addison Schneider and Halle Beller scored in double-figures. The trio combined for 37 points on 15 for 27 shooting.

Schneider recorded 11 rebounds. She's recorded a double-double in every game this season.

On Thursday, it was a similar script for the Bulldogs, using a big third quarter to secure the win.

Leading by just two at halftime, HLHF outscored the Eagles 29-9 in the third en route to a 57-37 win.

Schneider led the team with 20 points, and Lexi Frauendorfer scored 19. Both posted double-doubles with 13 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

BOYS

Boone Central def. Twin River 75-29 (Tuesday): The Cardinals blew out Twin River with a 30-point first quarter.

Boone Central held Twin River to less than 10 points in every quarter. It led 46-13 at halftime and 63-22 heading to the fourth.

Tuesday's scoring output was a season-high for the Cardinals as they recorded their third-straight win to improve to 3-1. Twin River fell to 0-5.

Cross County def. Hampton 68-27 (Thursday): The Cougars bounced back Thursday with a dominant win over Hampton to improve their record to 4-1.

For the fourth time in five games this year, Cross County held an opponent to 30 or less points.

St. Francis def. Summerland 60-44 (Thursday): A week after it suffered its first loss, Humphrey Saint Francis defeated Summerland behind a strong first half.

The Flyers outscored Summerland 34-11 in the first half to solidify its fourth win. St. Francis was led by Tanner Pfeifer and Colten Wietfeld. Both players posted a double-double. Pfeifer had 27 points and 13 rebounds and Wietfeld recorded 14 and 10. Kegan Hackerott chipped in with 10 points.

St. Francis, who is now 4-1, held the Bobcats to 31% shooting and were forced into 29 turnovers. Pfeifer led the team with eight steals.

Osceola def. Dorchester 62-17 (Thursday): The Bulldogs had their best shooting performance of the season as they remain undefeated at 6-0.

Osceola shot 62% from the floor. The Bulldogs were 23 of 35 on two-point attempts and had three players, Pierce Branting, Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson, in double-figures. Branting led the team with 11 points while Zelasney and Gustafson had 10 each.

Carter Girard chipped in with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.

St. Edward def. Winside 56-29 (Tuesday): Isaac Roberts led the Beavers to their second win of the season with a 23-point performance. He shot 8 of 12 and rebounded the ball nine times.

Saint Edward shot 56%. Ian Reardon had nine points, Payton Fitchner scored eight and Cole Mowrey and Spencer Werts tallied six each.

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains 65-36 (Tuesday): The Storm scored 16 points in the second quarter, but was outscored by double-digits in each of the other three frames.

High Plains had 10 points from Lane Urkoski and seven from Mario Lesiak, Raul Marino and Tyler McNaught.

High Plains is at .500 with a 2-2 record.

GIRLS

Boone Central def. Twin River 41-34 (Tuesday): Boone Central mounted a second-half comeback to earn its second straight win.

Twin River led 19-9 at halftime, but the Cardinals outscored the Titans 23-10 in the third and 9-5 in the fourth to win by seven.

Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals with 14 points. Ashtyn Hedlund and Macy Rankin contributed with 12 and 11, respectively.

Delaney Reeg and Raina Swanson scored nine points apiece for the Titans. Twin River ended the game with four three-pointers and 8 of 14 from the free throw line.

The Cardinals improved to 3-2 and Twin River fell to 0-5.

Cross County def. Hampton 60-26 (Thursday): The Cougars snapped their two-game losing streak with a convincing win over Hampton.

Cross County limited Hampton to less than 10 points in all four frames. Josi Noble and Shyanne Anderson combined for half of the Cougars points. They shot a combined 12 of 17 as the team posted a 52% field goal percentage.

With the victory, the Cougars move back to above .500 at 3-2.

St. Francis def. Summerland 65-22 (Thursday): The Flyers got back in the win column with a dominant win over Summerland.

After trailing the Bobcats 10-8 after one, St. Francis outscored the hosts 57-12 the rest of the way.

Kaylee Stricklin led all players with 24 points and nine rebounds. Hannah Baumgart and Isabel Preister tallied eight points each and Jalyssa Hastreiter posted seven.

Emma Baumgart recorded eight steals, six assists and three rebounds.

The Flyers are back at four games above .500 with a 5-1 record.

Osceola def. Dorchester 30-27 (Thursday): In a low-scoring affair, the Bulldogs edged Dorchester in overtime to improve to 6-0.

Emma Recker led Osceola with 12 points and Baili Kumpf had eight. The team only shot 27%, but it recorded 34 rebounds. Recker led team with 13 boards to complete her first double-double of the season.

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains 57-16 (Tuesday): High Plains suffered its third-straight defeat against the Eagles to drop to 1-4.

High Plains struggled offensively. The Storm shot 27% with all seven made shots inside the arc. They also turned the ball over 27 times.

Alexis Kalkwarf, Roberta Hines and Hailey Lindburg totaled four points each. Courtney Carlstrom and Espie Lesiak had two points apiece.

Winside def. St. Edward 42-32 (Tuesday): St. Edward trailed 14-6 after the first quarter and was unable to climb out of that hole. Winside shot 44% from the field and had two players combine for 31 points.

The Beavers shot 37% with its scoring production coming from three players. Jean Cumming tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds, Malaina Francis scored nine and Gracie Baker finished with four.

With the defeat, St. Edward's record fell to 0-6.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

