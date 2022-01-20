Area Hoops: Cougar streak reaches eight

Cross County boys basketball seems to have found a rhythm since Mead handed the Cougars a loss at the Runza Holiday Tournament last month.

After falling to the Raiders 48-41, the Cougars have won eight straight. The streak extended out to eight on Tuesday in the team's most dominant defensive performance of the season - a 71-15 win over Dorchester.

Cross County held Dorchester to just one point in the first quarter then used turnovers and perimeter shooting in the second quarter to pour in 30 points and build a 45-9 lead at the break.

The Cougars improved to 13-2 and faced 3-11 Giltner on the road Thursday. Cross County is the 2 seed for the Crossroads Conference Tournament that begins Monday in York against the winner of Exeter-Milligan and East Butler.

Wisner-Pilger 2, Twin River Boys 0: Forfeit. The Titans fell to 0-13 and traveled to Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday.

Cross County Girls 56, Dorchester 35: The Cougars shut out the Longhorns in the first quarter and had 15 points by senior Chloe Sandell while winning their third in a row.

Sandell turned it on in the second quarter with eight points as the Cougars scored 17 overall and took a 27-8 lead into halftime. She and her teammates combined to shoot 45%, hit four three-pointers and grab 10 offensive rebounds. Jayden Fellows had eight of those to go with three steals, and Josi Noble dished out five assists.

Cross County improved to 11-6, faced Giltner on the road Thursday and is the top seed for the conference tournament awaiting the winner of Hampton and East Butler at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Wisner-Pilger 2, Twin River Girls 0: Forfeit. The Titans are 4-11 and played at Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday.

