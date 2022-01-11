Area Hoops: Flyer girls defeat Howells-Dodge, Burwell

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball has been at the head of the pack in Class D-2 the last several years. But when the Flyers took the court Friday against Howells-Dodge, they were in an unfamiliar position.

It had been almost three years since back-to-back losses. That's what St. Francis was dealing with follow setbacks to Class C-2 No. 4 Crofton and Class C-2 program Norfolk Catholic.

The last time there were back-to-back losses was Jan. 10 and 11, 2019 when Pierce and Clarkson/Leigh handed St. Francis a pair of defeats.

The Flyers quickly washed away the unusual feeling with a 20-point win over Howells-Dodge then a 26-point victory over Burwell on Saturday.

The Flyer defense limited the Jaguars to under 10 points in every frame. Howells-Dodge ended the game shooting 34% and turned it over 25 times.

Jalyssa Hastreiter recorded a game-high five steals and Emma and Hannah Baumgart had four each.

St. Francis received a balanced scoring effort as Hannah, Hastreiter and Kylee Wessel scored nine points each. Emma contributed with eight and Shelby Gilsdorf tallied six.

The Flyers continued the momentum Saturday with a 65-39 win over Burwell. They entered the second with a six-point lead then outscored the Longhorns to 20-6 for a big halftime advantage.

Wessel led St. Francis with 20 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Gilsdorf chipped in with 14 points and Emma scored 13.

Burwell turned the ball over 31 times in the defeat as Hannah led the team with seven steals.

The Flyers improved their record to 10-3. Their next game is Thursday against Class C-1 No. 9 Pierce.

Elsewhere around the area...

BOYS

Boone Central 65 O'Neill 54 (Friday): The Cardinals handed O'Neill its second loss of the season by building a 43-30 lead headed into the fourth.

O'Neill shot just 33% from the field and turned the ball over 14 times.

Wayne 58, Boone Central 43 (Saturday): Boone Central battled the sixth-ranked team in Class C-1 for a half, but the Blue Devils pulled away after the break.

The Cardinals led 13-10 after one then trailed by one, 26-25, at halftime. Wayne outscored them 32-18 in the second half to secure the win. Wayne shot 56% from the field, including 7 of 10 from three-point range.

Boone Central is 7-6. It'll travel to face West Point GACC on Saturday.

Cross County 53, Heartland 51 OT (Saturday): The Cougars played their first overtime game of the season after squandering a 31-22 halftime lead.

In overtime, Cross County edged the Huskies 8-6 to squeak out the win.

Heartland found its way back in the game at the line where it scored 18 points and was 18 of 27 overall. Cross County didn't make a free throw despite draining nine more field goals.

Cory Hollinger led all scorers with 18 points on 9 of 14 shooting. In total, the team shot 52% as six players scored at least five points.

Cross County secured its fourth straight win and improved to 10-2. It'll square off against Twin River on Thursday.

High Plains 56, St. Edward 47 (Saturday): The Storm picked up its third straight win when the defense held the Beavers to just five points in the third quarter.

High Plains also earned 38 trips to the line and capitalized with 19 makes. Three Storm players posted double-figures. Mario Lesiak totaled 13 points, Lane Urkoski ended with 12 and Cole Swanson finished with 11.

The Beavers also had three score double-digit points. Nathan Ellis had 13, Cole Mowrey tallied 11 and Ian Reardon posted 10.

High Plains evened its record at 5-5 entering Tuesday's game at Palmer. St. Ed fell to 4-8. The Beavers play again Thursday against Grand Island Heartland Lutheran.

Osceola 64, Nebraska Lutheran 47 (Friday): Osceola outscored the Knights in each of the first three periods and built a 55-32 lead for the fourth quarter.

Kale Gustafson scored a season-high 23 points on 9 of 11 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Zelasney pitched in with 13 points, and Pierce Branting and Wyatt Urban tallied seven each.

The Bulldogs posted a 57% field goal percentage, out-rebounded Nebraska Lutheran 30-17 and forced 20 turnovers.

The fourth-ranked Bulldogs were 8-2 ahead of Tuesday's game against Nebraska Christian.

Howells-Dodge 69, St. Francis 47 (Friday): The third-ranked team in Class D-2 put together a nine-point lead in the first, saw St. Francis cut it to five at halftime but stayed hot all night and held off the Flyers 44-27 in the second half.

Howells-Dodge shot 52%, RJ Bayer had 20 points, Blake Sindelar 13 and Aandy Dominguez 13. Tanner Pfeier scored 26 for St. Francis to go with nine rebounds while Colten Wietfeld had 12 points and 10 boards

Burwell 62, St. Francis 49 (Saturday): For the second straight game, St. Francis fell to a ranked opponent. This time it was Class D-1 No. 9 Burwell.

The Longhorns methodically increased their lead in every quarter. Burwell led by four after one, seven at halftime and 12 after the third.

Burwell shot 48%, crashed the boards with 34 rebounds, assisted on 19 made field goals and swiped away nine steals.

St. Francis suffered its third loss in the last four games to fall to 7-4. It'll host another ranked opponent, Class C-1 No. 10 Clarkson/Leigh, Thursday.

Santee 99. St. Edward 51 (Friday): The Beavers allowed a season-high 99 points in Friday's defeat.

Santee scored 25 in the first, 24 in the second and 38 in the third as the Warriors bested their season-high by eight points.

St. Edward shot shot 40%. Reardon led the group with 20 points on 6 of 10. Cole Mowrey posted 14 points on 7 of 13.

Twin River: The Titans are still chasing their first win of the season following losses to David City on Friday and Madison on Saturday.

The Scouts earned their second win of the season 42-29 while Twin River fell to the Dragons 49-33.

Twin River was 0-12 ahead of Tuesday's game against Aquinas Catholic.

GIRLS

Boone Central 43, O'Neill 40 (Friday): The Cardinals secured their second win since Dec. 14 by taking an eight point lead into intermission then holding off a second-half O'Neill charge.

The Boon Central defense limited O'Neill to just 29% shooting.

Wayne 51, Boone Central 38 (Saturday): The Blue Devils' offense was too much for Boone Central. They shot 53% and had three players in double-figures.

Boone Central is 5-8. It'll face Class C-2 No. 3 West Point GACC on Thursday.

High Plains 50, St. Edward 12 (Saturday): High Plains posted its best defensive performance of the season by holding St. Edward to just 21 total shots and only three makes. Kianna Cruise led the Beavers with four points.

Hailey Lindburg led all scorers with 16 points on 6 of 13 shooting. Courtney Carlstrom produced nine and Rylee Ackerson and Alexis Kalkwarf had eight each. Roberta Hines also recorded 10 rebounds with nine of them on the offensive glass.

High Plains improved to 4-6 ahead of Tuesday's game against Palmer.

Osceola 54, Nebraska Lutheran 33 (Friday): Osceola overcame a sluggish start and blew out the Knights.

After leading 7-4 in the first, the Bulldogs outscored Nebraska Lutheran 39-12 over the next two quarters.

Baili Kumpf led the team with 14 points while Trinity Boden had 11. Courtney Sunday contributed with nine, and Savanna Boden and Emma Recker had eight each.

Oseola ended the game with 36 rebounds and 15 steals as it snapped its three-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs entered Tuesday's game against Nebraska Christian with an 8-3 record.

Anselmo-Merna 53, Cross County 52 (Saturday): The Cougars took part in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney against Class D-2 No. 5 Anselmo-Merna.

It was a back-and-forth game as each team traded leads in regulation. The Coyotes squeaked the game out in overtime 8-7 to claim the victory.

Cross County shot better from the floor, but Anselmo-Merna was plus-three at the free throw line and plus-nine on turnovers.

Chloe Sandell led the Cougars with 16 points and eight rebounds. Lilly Peterson posted 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Cougars are 7-6 and hosted Twin River on Thursday.

Santee 51, St. Edward 21 (Friday): St. Edward failed to crack double digits in any quarter.

It was a 34-6 halftime deficit as the Beavers shot 5 of 42 from the field. Eleven points came at the stripe. Gracie Baker posted eight points and Maddie Reeves and Jean Cumming ended with five each.

St. Edward dropped to 0-12. It'll face Grand Island Heartland Lutheran on Thursday.

David City 53, Twin River 39 (Friday): The Titans hung with Class C-1 No. 10 David City for a half as they trailed 23-22.

The Scouts pulled away with a 30-point second half to remain undefeated.

Clara Preister posted a career-high 14 points in the loss. Whitney Schmidt knocked down three triples to finish with nine. Delaney Reeg produced eight points.

Twin River 52, Madison 21 (Saturday): The Titans bounced back 24 hours later with a dominant win over Madison. Twin River outscored the Dragons in every quarter and led 22-11 at halftime.

Reeg led all scorers with 16 points as she was 9 of 13 from the free throw line. Preister tallied nine and Schmidt had six. In total, the Titans received scoring from nine different players.

Twin River improved its record to 4-8 ahead of Tuesday's game against Aquinas Catholic.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

