Area Hoops: Hild sets Cross County 3-point record

Area teams wrapped up the first third of the season with a busy schedule that, for some, included three games over the weekend into Tuesday. Cross County senior Haiden Hild set a program record on Friday with eight three-pointers while the St. Francis girls bounced back from a loss at Scotus with three straight wins.

BOYS

Kearney Catholic 63, Boone Central 44 (Tuesday): Brett Mahony led the Stars with 25 points. The Cardinals fell to 3-4.

Cross County 59, Superior 48 (Tuesday): Cross County improved to 6-1.

Shelby-Rising City 46, High Plains 29 (Tuesday): The Huskies jumped out to a 16-5 first quarter lead. The Storm sit at 2-4.

Humphrey St. Francis 67, NE Christian 53 (Tuesday): The Flyers led by five to start the fourth then made stops and hit free throws to seal it. Saint Francis is 6-1.

Norfolk Catholic 57, Boone Central 39 (Saturday): Knight senior Brennen Kelley scored 25 points and Norfolk Catholic held Boone Central to 15 points in the first half.

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Fullerton 34 (Saturday): The Flyers converted turnovers into 29 first-quarter points then allowed just 21 from the Warriors in the next three quarters.

Shelby-Rising City 34, Twin River 18 (Saturday): The Titans never had more than five points in a quarter and fell to 0-7.

HLHF 62, Boone Central 43 (Friday): The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead. HLHF swiped away 19 steals and had double-digit scoring from Sage Frauendorfer (14), Jason Sjuts (13) and Jacob Sjuts (12).

Cross County 70, BDS 33 (Friday): Haiden Hild scored 28 and set a program record with eight three-pointers. Cory Hollinger added 17 and 10 rebounds.

Exeter-Milligan 34, High Plains 28 (Friday): It was an offensive struggle for both sides. The teams combined for just 27 total points at halftime. Exeter-Milligan pulled away with a 12-4 third quarter.

Burwell 62, St. Edward 23 (Friday): The Beavers never scored more than seven points in a quarter.

Fullerton 60, Twin River 54 (Friday): The Titans scored their highest total of the season but had just eight points in the second quarter.

Cross County 68, Hampton 27 (Thursday): The Cougars built a 40-17 lead at halftime. Haiden Hild had 14 points, Cory Hollinger 12 and Cross County hit on 53% of its shots while going 7 of 16 from three-point range.

HLHF 67, Lutheran High Northeast 49 (Thursday): Jacob Sjuts dominated inside with 25 points, 7 of 10 shooting and 16 trips to the foul line with 10 makes.

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Summerland 44 (Thursday): The Flyers only allowed 11 first-half points and jumped out to a 22-8 lead through the first eight minutes.

Osceola 62, Dorchester 17 (Thursday): Pierce Branting led Osceola with 11 points while Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney had 10. The Bulldogs improved to 6-0.

GIRLS

Superior 51, Cross County 35 (Tuesday): Superior limited Cross County to just six points in the first and second quarter, and the Cougars shot just 24%. Cross County fell to 5-3.

Shelby-Rising City 24, High Plains 20 (Tuesday): The Storm managed just one point in the fourth quarter. High Plains fell to 1-5.

Humphrey St. Francis 44, NE Christian 33 (Tuesday): The Flyers fell behind 21-19 then gave up just two points in the third quarter and seized control.

Cross County 33, Heartland 13 (Monday): The Cougars shut out the Huskies in the second quarter, built an 18-7 lead at the break then gave up just six in the final two quarters.

HLHF 66, Boone Central 49 (Saturday): Bulldog senior Paige Beller scored a career-high 25 points, hit on 10 of 16 and Addison Schneider had 13 points to go with 13 rebounds.

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Fullerton 44 (Saturday): Fullerton took a 23-18 lead into the break when St. Francis came out, forced turnovers and turned the game into a 42-33 Flyer lead at the start of the fourth. Kaylee Stricklin scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Twin River 32, Shelby-Rising City 30 (Saturday): The Titans outscored the Huskies 11-8 in the fourth quarter thanks to five points in the frame from Delaney Reeg including a big three-pointer.

Cross County 45, BDS 28 (Friday): The Cougar defense never allowed single digits in any quarter, senior Chloe Sandell had 12 points and sophomore Shyanne Anderson had 11.

Exeter-Milligan 52, High Plains 21 (Friday): The Storm offense hung around in the first quarter but then scored just three in the second and were shut out in the third. Hailey Lindburg led High Plains with 11 points.

Osceola 35, Palmer 22 (Friday): The Bulldogs didn't allow a point in the first quarter and built a 17-0 lead. Courtney Sunday shot 7 of 9 and scored 15 points to go with 10 rebounds. Osceola is 7-0.

Burwell 60, St. Edward 8 (Friday): The Beavers were shut out in the first and fourth quarters.

Fullerton 71, Twin River 40 (Friday): A bad stretch at the end of the first quarter and into the second put the Titans into a 25-5 hole.

Cross County 60, Hampton 26 (Thursday): Cross County never gave up more than nine points in a quarter and led 31-14 at halftime. Senior Josi Noble scores 17 points and shot 67% from the floor.

HLHF 57, Lutheran High Northeast 38 (Thursday): The Bulldogs pulled away with a 29-9 third quarter after leading 20-18 at halftime. Addison Schneider had 20 points and 13 rebounds while Lexi Frauendorfer also put together a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards.

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Summerland 22 (Thursday): The Flyer press forced turnovers in the second and third quarters and built leads of 27-13 and 48-18. Kaylee Stricklin scored 24 points and had nine rebounds.

Osceola 30, Dorchester 27 (Thursday): The Bulldogs overcame 27% shooting and 19 turnovers.

