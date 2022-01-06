Area Hoops: Hollinger hounds Bulldogs

Cross County boys basketball handed Osceola just its second loss of the season behind the dominant inside presence of post Cory Hollinger.

Hollinger, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior scored 26 points while shooting 11 of 15, 11 of 14 from inside the arc, went a perfect 4 for 4 at the line and grabbed 19 rebounds. His efforts helped Cross County to a 54-37 win over the No. 2 team in Class D-2.

Osceola had trouble with Hollinger on both ends. The Bulldogs struggled to create easy buckets early and generated just 12 first-half points. That put Osceola in holes of 20-7 and 24-12.

Hollinger's 26 points were one below a 27-point performance in one of the team's only two losses on Dec. 11 against Malcolm. Tuesday was the 20th game of his career with 20 or more points.

The Cross County defense held Osceola to just 37% shooting and limited Bulldog superstar Isaiah Zelasney to just 10 points on 3 of 12 shooting. Sophomore Kale Gustafson picked up some of the slack on a 7 of 13 night, three three-pointers and 18 points. Ten points matched Zelasney's second-lowest total of the year.

Cross County improved to 8-2 while Osceola fell to 7-2. The Cougars faced 2-6 Sutton on the road Thursday while the Bulldogs host 6-1 Nebraska Lutheran on Friday.

BOYS

Boone Central 54, Pierce 46: The Cardinals won their third out of four and improved to 6-5 on the season. Full stats and information were unavailable.

HLHF 66, Stanton 51: The top-ranked team in Class C-2 remained unbeaten thanks to a 30-point third quarter. Jason Sjuts led the Bulldogs with 15 points, six assists and four steals while teammates Sage Frauendorfer, Jacob Sjuts and Ethan Keller also scored in double figures. HLHF is 8-0 and hosts Wisner-Pilger on Tuesday.

St. Ed 53, Elba 29: In a rematch just a week after meeting in the holiday tournament, St. Ed extended its margin of victory with a 19-5 start. Senior Nathan Ellis scored 15 while junior Isaac Roberts had 14 and the St. Ed defense came up with 16 steals. The Beavers are 4-6 and host 5-3 Santee on Friday.

Central City 62, Twin River 9: The Titans fell to 0-10 and were shut out in the second half. They'll look to get their first win Friday at home against 1-7 David City.

GIRLS

Pierce 55, Boone Central 20: The Bluejays shut out the Cardinals in the first quarter then allowed just seven points in the second half. Three members of the Pierce roster scored in double digits and the Bluejays hit 10 three-pointers. Boone Central dropped to 4-7.

Cross County 44, Osceola 26: The Cougars never gave up double digits in any quarter and forced 20 turnovers while bouncing back from a loss to BDS in the Runza Holiday Tournament. Sophomore Shyanne Anderson scored a season-high 19 points on 6 of 10 shooting, hit three times from the perimeter and swiped away three steals. Cross County is 7-4 and hosted 7-3 Sutton on Thursday while Osceola dropped its third in a row, fell to 7-3 and hosts 1-5 Nebraska Lutheran on Friday.

HLHF 44, Sutton 25: The Bulldogs allowed their lowest total of the season and never game up more than eight points in a quarter. The HLHF defense limited Sutton to 19% shooting while senior center Addison Schneider scored 11 and grabbed 16 rebounds. The Bulldogs are 8-2 and play at home Tuesday against 6-3 Wisner-Pilger.

Elba 49, St. Edward 24: The Beavers lost to Bluejays by 37 just a week earlier, and fell by 25 on Tuesday, but this time found some offense late after scoring just seven in the first half. Junior Jean Cumming had 11 points and 17 rebounds. The girls are 0-10 and host 6-2 Santee on Friday.

Twin River 54, Central City 44: Whitney Schmidt had five three-pointers and Chloe Pilakowski added two from long range including a crucial make in the fourth quarter to put the Titans up seven. That plus the combination of Delaney Reeg and Raina Swanson going 15 of 16 from the free throw line gave Twin River its third win of the year and second in a row. The Titans host unbeaten and No. 10 David City on Friday.

