Area Hoops: Howells-Dodge outlasts Pierce

BOYS

C-2 #3 Howells-Dodge 54, Pierce 42: In a matchup of two teams that played for state football titles in their respective classes just 10 days earlier it was three Jaguars in double digits that made the difference for Howells-Dodge.

Gavin Nelson led the way with 15 and four makes from three-point range. RJ Bayer had 13 and eight rebounds. Blake Sindelar scored 11 and dished out 10 assists.

Howells-Dodge hit just 13 of 27 from the free throw line and allowed Pierce to hang around because of those misses. The Jags led 37-34 at the start of the fourth but then found their touch at the line and closed it out.

Sindelar scored the 1,000 point in his career.

D-2 No. 2 Osceola 61, Saint Edward 26: The Bulldogs never gave up more than nine points in a quarter and kept building on a 12-point first quarter lead. Nine different Bulldogs scored including 17 from sophomore Kale Gustafson, 13 by senior Wyatt Urban and 10 by senior Carter Girard.

Gustafson was 6 of 8 shooting and had a double-double with 11 rebounds. St. Edward was led by Isaac Roberts and his 12 points.

"I thought we played well. We did a great job pushing the ball in transition. We have really been focusing on getting the ball into the paint and crashing the offensive boards," coach Jason Zelasney said. "Forty of our 61 points came in the paint, and we had 13 offensive rebounds, so that was really nice to see. It's a great start to the season, but we've got to be better with the ball and stop turning it over as much."

Cross County 53, McCool Junction 30: The Cougars never gave the Mustangs any hope for a road win after they held them to just two points in the first quarter and only six by halftime.

The Cross County defense forced 16 turnovers and converted many of those into transition points. Cory Hollinger led the way with 16 points and five rebounds while Alex Noyd had 12 points and three boards. Haiden Hild hit three times from beyond the three-point arc.

C-1 #7 North Bend 80, Twin River 21: The Titan offense never quite got on track, scoring less than 10 points in each other while also managing just nine total in the first half.

Centennial 57, David City 33: The Broncos gave up just nine points by halftime and jumped out to a 36-9 lead.

Schuyler 30, Madison 27, OT: It was a rough start for both teams and a 4-2 Madison lead after the first quarter. The Warriors created four points in the extra frame to just one for the Dragons. Gavin Bywater led Schuyler with 11.

GIRLS

Cross County 54, McCool Junction 47: Josi Noble led the Cougars with 20 points for and the Cougars pulled away from a 20-20 tie at the half with a 22-10 third quarter.

"Fortunate to have girls step up and make plays. We talked in practice the other day about two different ways that things can snowball. You can have the negative snowball that people see where it seems like one bad thing leads to another, but what we want to have is the positive snowball where one good shot is made and it leads to a hustle play by a teammate, and that leads to a good defensive possession, which leads to another good offensive play," coach Mitch Boshart said. "The girls executed what we needed and knocked down shots from the line. Credit McCool Junction though. They definitely didn't quit. They battled in the third quarter and then put on a charge in the fourth."

Pierce 56, Howells-Dodge 32: The Bluejays scored the first 14 points of the game and only allowed seven Jaguar points by halftime. Blair Fiala led Howells-Dodge with 20 points.

Osceola 56, St. Edward 9: the bulldogs shut out the Beavers in the first quarter and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way. Sophomore Emma Recker led Osceola with 16 points on 7 of 8 shooting, grabbed four rebounds and swiped away four steals.

"I thought our energy was good, we passed the ball well, and kept our turnovers to a minimum," coach Doug Rathjen said.

C-1 #1 North Bend 68, Twin River 17: The Titans scored eight points in the first quarter then had just nine total the rest of the way. Kamryn Lemburg led Twin River with six points.

"North Bend is once again very good at girls basketball. We played a great first three minutes or so and were down eight to 10," Twin River coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "We broke their press a few times for open three-point shots. After that, their speed, strength and size overpowered us. They play such good man-to-man defense top to bottom on their team it’s very tough to get good shots."

David City 47, Centennial 33: The Scouts gave up single digits in each quarter after the first and pulled away for good with a 14-7 third quarter. Senior Neely Behrns had 18, freshman Meagan Jahde scored 17 and senior Emily Johnson had 10 to lead a David City team that hit on 43%

Madison 38, Schuyler 10: The Warriors were shut out in the first quarter and had just a single point in the second. Addison Vavricek led Schuyler with five.

