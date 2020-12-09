Area Hoops Wrap: Clarkson/Leigh girls avenge state loss

#3 Clarkson/Leigh Girls 39, #10 Oakland-Craig 31: Tuesday's win won't replace last year's state result, but those Patriot players who remain can at least enjoy some portion of revenge.

In a defensive battle that featured just two players in double figures and shooting percentages well below 30%, C-2 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh gradually built a lead throughout the contest and handed C-1 No. 10 Oakland-Craig its first loss of the year.

The Knights eliminated the Patriots (3-0) in the first round of the C-2 state tournament last year - the first trip to state in Clarkson/Leigh school history.

Freshman Chloe Hanel scored 13 to lead the Patriots while sophomore Sadie Nelson topped the Knights with 11.

Oakland-Craig 58, Clarkson/Leigh Boys 38: Oakland-Craig forced 21 Clarkson/Leigh turnovers and forced many early while building an 18-4 first-quarter lead. The Patriots shot just 29% and went 3 of 14 from the perimeter.

Kyle Kaisk led Clarkson/Leigh (1-2) with 11 points.

Aquinas Catholic Boys 49, Howells-Dodge 47: Aquinas fell into a 10-point halftime hole after a four-point second quarter then held Howells-Dodge to just 15 total points in the second half.