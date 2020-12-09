Area Hoops Wrap: Clarkson/Leigh girls avenge state loss

#3 Clarkson/Leigh Girls 39, #10 Oakland-Craig 31: Tuesday's win won't replace last year's state result, but those Patriot players who remain can at least enjoy some portion of revenge.
In a defensive battle that featured just two players in double figures and shooting percentages well below 30%, C-2 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh gradually built a lead throughout the contest and handed C-1 No. 10 Oakland-Craig its first loss of the year.
The Knights eliminated the Patriots (3-0) in the first round of the C-2 state tournament last year - the first trip to state in Clarkson/Leigh school history.
Freshman Chloe Hanel scored 13 to lead the Patriots while sophomore Sadie Nelson topped the Knights with 11.
Oakland-Craig 58, Clarkson/Leigh Boys 38: Oakland-Craig forced 21 Clarkson/Leigh turnovers and forced many early while building an 18-4 first-quarter lead. The Patriots shot just 29% and went 3 of 14 from the perimeter.
Kyle Kaisk led Clarkson/Leigh (1-2) with 11 points.
Aquinas Catholic Boys 49, Howells-Dodge 47: Aquinas fell into a 10-point halftime hole after a four-point second quarter then held Howells-Dodge to just 15 total points in the second half.
Kyle Napier, Tylen Jakub and Payton Davis each hit 3-pointer in the third quarter as the Monarchs (2-0) closed to within 35-33. Davis then had nine of his game-high 22 in the fourth. Napier hit a 3 at the buzzer to give Aquinas the win. RJ Bayer led Howells-Dodge (1-2) with 19.
Howells-Dodge 46, Aquinas Catholic Girls 33: The Aquinas girls opened Tuesday's road game on a 13-3 run but faded over the next three quarters and fell to 1-1.
Following the hot start and the 10-point advantage, the Monarchs managed just seven points the rest of the first half and saw the lead evaporate into a 21-20 Jaguar advantage at the break. Howells-Dodge (2-1) pulled away and took a 14-point cushion into the fourth quarter.
David City Girls 60, Schuyler 8: Size and experience proved key for the Scouts Tuesday as David City took to the court for the first time this season.
After allowing eight points in the first quarter ad building a 17-8 gap, David City shut out Schuyler the rest of the way. Senior Lauren Vandenberg had 14 points while fellow senior Payton Andel and junior Neely Behrns had 10.
Schuyler dropped to 0-3.
Schuyler Boys 64, David City 33: Warrior big man Aaron Langemeier hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high as Schuyler handed David City a loss in its first game of the season.
Langemener, 6-foot-5, paced the Warrior offense on 10 of 22 shooting, 11 rebounds and four assists. Fellow 6-5 senior Easton Hall had 16 points on 50% shooting and 11 boards.
Schuyler (2-1) held David City under 10 in each of the first three quarters. Scout sophomore Caden Denker led his side with 17 points.
East Butler Boys 68, Exeter-Milligan 56: Tiger sophomore Alex Pierce earned 18 trips to the foul line and hit on 16 of those shots. East Butler (2-1) built an eight-point halftime lead and enjoyed a 10-point cushion at the start of the fourth.
Pierce finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, senior Collin Bouc had 18 points and fellow senior Josh Malina had 15.
Exeter-Milligan 42, East Butler Girls 40: Turnovers were the story in a could-have-been upset for East Butler against D-2 No. 10 Exeter-Milligan. The Tigers had 35 of them and one final one at the end of the game when Exeter-Milligan missed a free throw but East Butler dribbled the rebound over the baseline.
The Timberwolves led throughout the night but not by more than a few possessions. The Tigers (1-2) trailed by three at the end of the first, four at halftime and six at the start of the fourth.
East Butler junior Allie Rigatuso had 11 points while sophomore Katie Haney had 10.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!