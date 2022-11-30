Balanced Lady Vikes ready to break through

Lakeview girls basketball looks to continue its upward trajectory with a lofty and deep squad. The Lady Vikes return three starters, including last season's leading scorer Haley Frenzen, and add young players who are ready to step up into key roles.

After back-to-back nine-win seasons, Lakeview won double-digit games for the first time since 2018-19 going 13-10. Lady Vikes head coach Monte Jones said he's got a balanced squad with more depth than in years past along with a good mix of experience and newcomers.

"We've got multiple ballhandlers plus some bigger and longer (taller) players than I've had in the past," Jones said. "We've got good scoring all parts of the floor and by the same token, we still got that potential to be really good defensively. You mix all that together and it's everything we need to be successful."

Along with Frenzen, Josie Bentz and Tori Osten return as starters. Bentz has been a four-year starter for Lakeview and Osten was the team's best 3-point shooter.

Last year, the Lady Vikes recorded their best defensive season in school allowing just 30.8 points per game. That provides a solid foundation as they look to take the next step.

"We have that potential again, but the difference is that this team can score. Last year, there were games we held teams in the 20s but we were in the 30s," Jones said. "This year, we should be able to score quite a bit more than that, which will give us opportunities and more games to have success."

Taylor Greisen will be the team's point guard. Jones described the junior as a tough, aggressive player. Kiara Kula scored in bunches at the JV level, Jones said, and she'll join the list of guards looking to make their mark on varsity.

Jones said Taylor Helms will play inside and out, which he said will stretch defense. Cali Bentz is another player who'll provide height and strength in the post. Jones described the benefits of having height on the team.

"Across our frontline, we're pretty long (tall) and that's coming off the bench as well, which causes teams a lot of problems. We also have the versatility to switch into some other defenses as well," he said. "On the offensive end, I've got people who can shoot the ball more so than in the past. In addition to that real post presence, in most games the last several years, we would always be outsized. Now, in at least half of our games, we're going to be able to match up size wise. Having that inside out balance offensively really helps you."

Jones said a lot of players put in extra time in the offseason, which he said will make it more harder to surrender because of the work they put in. Chemistry is another strength for Lakeview.

"They get along well," Jones said. "They'll fight for each other and that's really all you need to have to have cohesion as a team."

Lakeview opens the season Thursday versus Crete. On Saturday, the Lady Vikes faced Class B state semifinalist Adams Central in a jamboree game. He said the Patriots tested their defense in large part to 6-3 senior Rachel Goodon.

They'll face a similar challenge in Crete junior Marin Rasgorshek, who recorded 12 points and seven rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Jones assessed the potential of this squad as it embarks on the 2022-23 season.

"I know on any given night we can beat anybody. They should expect that as they play. Our season is so long and you have things that you can't control like injuries and officiating and whatever else. At the end of the season, we're going to be tough. The sky is the limit with this group."