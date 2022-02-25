Boys Basketball: Six teams qualify for district finals

Six area boys basketball teams qualified Thursday for district finals. The district finals take place over three days beginning Saturday.

Clarkson/Leigh will compete in its first ever district final Saturday against the top seed Wahoo. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will also play Saturday against Maxwell. The Bulldogs aim to get to state for the the fourth straight year and defend their state title.

On Monday, Howells-Dodge will host Cross County. The Jaguars seek a return trip to Lincoln after falling in the Class D-1 state championship game last year. Osceola will also be in action Monday as it faces conference foe BDS. After 23 years between state appearances, the Bulldogs look to clinch their second straight trip to Lincoln.

Humphrey Saint Francis faces a familiar opponent Tuesday in Lincoln Parkview Christian. It'll be the second meeting in one week after the Patriots defeated St. Francis 60-49 in the subdistrict semifinals.

1 Wahoo vs. 16 Clarkson/Leigh, 3 p.m. Saturday (Wahoo): The Patriots won their first-ever subdistrict and have put together a 19-5 record this season. The Patriots had a season-long 11-game winning streak after dropping the season opener against HLHF.

Clarkson/Leigh is led by senior Jarred Novotny, who averaged 14.5 points per game this season. Kyle Kasik and Eli Hays score on average 10.8 and 9.7 points per game, respectively.

Clarkson/Leigh's calling card has been its defense. The Patriotshave allowed 38.8 points per game this season and held opponents to under 40 points in 13 games.

Wahoo is the No. 1 seed in Class C-1 after defeating Wahoo Neumann in its subdistrict final. The Warriors are 22-2 record. Their only two losses were against No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood and No. 6 Wayne.

Wahoo averages 66.1 points per game and a 51% field goal percentage. Sophomore Marcus Glock is the team's leading scorer with 14 points. In total, seven Warriors average at least six points per game.

1 HLHF vs. 16 Maxwell, 6 p.m. Saturday (Broken Bow): The Bulldogs will look to bounce back after they suffered their first loss of the season. HLHF dropped to 24-1 after a 39-36 loss to No. 6 Norfolk Catholic in Thursday's subdistrict final.

The Bulldogs are led by the Sjuts brothers. Jacob leads the team in scoring (15.8), rebounds (8.4) and assists (5.2) per game. Jason scored 11.9 points per game with 4.8 assists per game and 2.9 steals per game.

Sage Frauendorfer and Cooper Beller average 8.9 and 8.6 points per game, respectively, as the Bulldogs score 64 points per game. Defensively, they allowed opponents 39.4 points per game.

Maxwell enters the game with a 10-15 record. After starting the season 4-12, the Wildcats defeated Hershey and Hitchcock County to win the Class C2-11 subdistrict.

They feature four players who average at least six points per game. Senior Jack Meyer is the team's main offensive playmaker with 14.9 points per game and 4.9 assists.

7 Howells-Dodge vs. 10 Cross County, 6:30 p.m. Monday (Howells): After meeting in the football state championship game in November, the two basketball programs square off to get back to Lincoln.

The Jaguars are 22-3. They defeated Wakefield 68-51 in the subdistrict final behind big performances from Blake Sindelar, R.J. Bayer and Gavin Nelson.

Sindelar ended the night with 26 points on 50% shooting, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Nelson knocked down five triples to finish with 19 points. Bayer made seven of his eight shots to tally 18 points.

Cross County earned the final wild card into the district final round after a 48-47 loss to Heartland in the subdistrict final. The defeat ended the Cougars 15-game winning streak.

Cory Hollinger leads the 23-3 Cougars with 16.9 points per game and 8.9 rebounds. Haiden Hild, Alex Noyd and Carter Seim contribute with at least seven points per game. A win would send them to state for the first time since Stromsburg made it in 1983.

6 Osceola vs. 11 BDS, 7 p.m. Monday (Centennial): The D2-6 district final features a pair of Crossroads Conference teams.

Osceola, which fell in its subdistrict final to Lincoln Parkview, enters with a 20-5 record. BDS (16-8) won its subdistrict with a six-point win over Friend.

The two squads met on Feb. 1. The Bulldogs won it 42-39 behind 15 points from junior Isaiah Zelasney and 12 from sophomore Kale Gustafson. The duo makes up for about 32 points per game. Gustafson is also the team's leading rebounder with 10.2 per game.

BDS has not defeated a wild card quadrant one team this season. It is 0-6 in games in which the opponent has won at least 75% of its games.

7 Lincoln Parkview vs. 10 St. Francis, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (York): The Flyers face the Patriots for the second straight game after playing a week earlier in the subdistrict semifinals.

Lincoln Parkview led throughout as it scored 16 points in each of the first two quarters. The Patriots broke the game open in the third, limiting the Flyers to just eight points.

St. Francis outshot Parkview, but was also minus-four on the glass and shot below 50% at the line.

The Patriots ended the season 17-6 after defeating Osceola in the subdistrict final. They are the reigning D-2 state runner-up after falling to Falls City Sacred Heart in the title game last year.

Saint Francis, which placed third at state last year, eyes its seventh appearance in Lincoln in the last eight years.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.