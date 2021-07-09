A Titan of his time: Heier looks back on 30 years in athletics

He returned to boys basketball, where he's been on the sidelines again for another two decades.

"When a guy's young he's not quite sure what he's getting into and has enough energy to get everything done," Heier said. "I don't think I'd recommend starting with three."

He's calling it a career now after coaching a boys roster that had eight seniors. Retirement while graduating that large of a number seems to line up just right. Plus, while the Titans lost the game to get to state each of the past two years, there's still tremendous fulfillment. Those teams were at their best late in the year and lost to the eventual state champion.

"It just felt like the right time to go out with them," Heier said.

He grew up in Wayne, went to Wayne High and Wayne State as a multi-sport athlete. There he met his wife, Suzie, who was, thankfully, already familiar with the lifestyle. Her father, Ray Casey, coached at South Sioux City.

Tod and Suzie have two boys, Casey and Connor.