A Titan of his time: Heier looks back on 30 years in athletics

Twin River's Tod Heier helped guide Genoa, Monroe and Silver Creek into consolidation 20 years ago as the athletics and activities director. The school district selected the name of the institution. The student body was allowed to submit choices for mascot representation.
Two decades later, Heier still has an affection for one of the options that didn't quite make the cut.
"I always kind of liked the Snapping Turtles, but that didn't come to fruition," Heier said, with a chuckle. "That would probably be the craziest one I remember."
Heier has been a staple of the Twin River community and before that a teacher and coach at Silver Creek.
He led the Titan boys basketball team to the district final for the second straight season this past winter and has since stepped down after 31 years as a head coach of some kind.
His resumé includes running football and track when he arrived in 1987 then adding girls basketball to the mix and coaching three programs for the next decade. Heier added boys hoops to the list for a season at the end of that decade then gave up football and girls basketball. He remained the boys hoops and track coach until consolidation in 2001 when he helped oversee the transition into one school district as the AD. But after two years, the school board requested his services again.
He returned to boys basketball, where he's been on the sidelines again for another two decades.
"When a guy's young he's not quite sure what he's getting into and has enough energy to get everything done," Heier said. "I don't think I'd recommend starting with three."
He's calling it a career now after coaching a boys roster that had eight seniors. Retirement while graduating that large of a number seems to line up just right. Plus, while the Titans lost the game to get to state each of the past two years, there's still tremendous fulfillment. Those teams were at their best late in the year and lost to the eventual state champion.
"It just felt like the right time to go out with them," Heier said.
He grew up in Wayne, went to Wayne High and Wayne State as a multi-sport athlete. There he met his wife, Suzie, who was, thankfully, already familiar with the lifestyle. Her father, Ray Casey, coached at South Sioux City.
Tod and Suzie have two boys, Casey and Connor.
"There were a lot of long days and a lot of long nights. It helped to have a very supportive, understanding wife and family," Heier said. "She knew that I was a three-sport guy. I don't think she was surprised, and she knew I was doing it for the family, too. You're making money for your kids."
Casey and Connor often came along to practices and served as student managers. Suzie was there almost every night in the stands.
"It's kind of always been our family line," Heier said.
He'll most likely go down in history as the coach of the 1993 Silver Creek girls team that made an unexpected run to the Class D-2 state title game. Silver Creek qualified to state with an 8-11 record then defeated No. 1 Lawrence in the first round. Round two was a 40-36 victory over Hildreth/Campbell.
In the final, Silver Creek ran into future Nebraska High School Hall-of-Famer Darcy Stracke and Stuart. Stracke still holds the state record for career points at 2,752. Silver Creek lost 58-34 but inspired a few weeks of basketball no one involved will ever forget.
Silver Creek played Prague in the district final and used the combination of backdoor layups generated by the four corners offense and free throws to begin the improbable run.
"When you make shots things go better. We got on a roll at the right time," Heier said. "They never gave up on each other, believed everything we told them and it worked out well for us."
Heier has also coached the boys to state in 2004 and 2012. The '04 team was unique in that it was the first for Twin River as a combined school district. Heier said the crowds and the support were unforgettable. Several opponents commented on those very factors.
Now, he'll leave his post as the elementary principal and return to high school principal. Not yet 60, Heier won't say his coaching days are over. He'll help out if needed by new coach Gabe Stadler, one of his former assistants, but is content for now to return primarily to the education side of his career. He jokes about joining the "dark side" and perhaps becoming a referee but will wait and see how that develops.
As far as education, he couldn't be more proud to be associated with a school he said is providing every chance for students to be successful. The number of courses and classes and the technology on hand makes Twin River unique as a rural school district.
"I really think we're doing a great job here educationally for our students at this school, giving them opportunities, and they're taking advantage of those opportunities, going to college or going straight into business," he said.
Whatever is next, it will almost certainly be at Twin River. He can't imagine a better place to have started and grown personally and professionally.
"This has always kind of felt like our second home," Heier said. "The communities are communities of good people, and we've developed relationships with people. It's worked out for us."
