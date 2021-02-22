Another foe rains 3s on CHS boys

For the fourth time this season an opponent hit 10 or more 3-pointers on the Columbus High boys. The latest was in a 73-46 loss to No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South last Friday at home in the final regular season game on the schedule.
Papillion-La Vista cashed in 13 3s, five in the second quarter and had three players sink three or more. Meanwhile, the Columbus High offense continued to struggle with consistency and managed just 13 points after halftime.
The Titans hit three in the first quarter, led 23-10 and increased that advantage to 44-23 with the five perimeter makes in the second. Senior Graham Cassoutt found his touch early with five first quarter points, including a 3, then scored 11 more in the second with three makes from beyond the arc as part of a game-high 22 points. Josiah Beckenhauer and Tyler Culp both had three 3s.
Tadan Bell attempted to keep pace and keep Columbus in the game from long range. He had two perimeter makes in the first quarter but then just one more field goal the rest of night in a 10-point team-high performance.
The Discoverers end the regular season 1-19 and await the announcement of their district. Based on current wildcard standings, CHS will face Fremont in the first round, with the winner set to play Bellevue West.
Papillion-La Vista South 45, Columbus Girls 40: The CHS girls fell into a nine-point halftime deficit and trailed by as much as 11 in the second half before a late surge in the fourth brought the Discoverers all the way back.
Junior Addie Kudron sank her fourth 3-pointer of the game and tied it at 36-36 with five minutes to go but Papio answered then used the free throw line to hold off CHS.
Foul shots played a major role throughout the night, not just in the closing minutes. The Titans were 14 of 21 from the stripe while the Discoverers were just 5 of 11.
Kudron led Columbus with 14 points while Tayler Braun, Elena Batenhorst and Logan Kapels each had six. Ellie Thompson grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out five assists and swiped away three steals.
"We stayed aggressive on offense for the most part. We were looking for the shot and taking it when it was there," coach Dave Licari said. "They like to run and get quick shots in their offense. Our transition defense was pretty good tonight. We gave up one 3-pointer in transition but that was it."
The loss dropped CHS to 4-17 and handed the Discoverers a third straight loss heading into the district tournament. Columbus travels to face No. 5 Omaha Central on Tuesday night in the first round.
"They pressed most of the first half and the girls handled it well. We committed one turnover versus the press," Licari said. "But turnovers did hurt as we ended up with 19. In a tight game, we would obviously like some of those back."
