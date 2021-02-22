Another foe rains 3s on CHS boys

For the fourth time this season an opponent hit 10 or more 3-pointers on the Columbus High boys. The latest was in a 73-46 loss to No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South last Friday at home in the final regular season game on the schedule.

Papillion-La Vista cashed in 13 3s, five in the second quarter and had three players sink three or more. Meanwhile, the Columbus High offense continued to struggle with consistency and managed just 13 points after halftime.

The Titans hit three in the first quarter, led 23-10 and increased that advantage to 44-23 with the five perimeter makes in the second. Senior Graham Cassoutt found his touch early with five first quarter points, including a 3, then scored 11 more in the second with three makes from beyond the arc as part of a game-high 22 points. Josiah Beckenhauer and Tyler Culp both had three 3s.

Tadan Bell attempted to keep pace and keep Columbus in the game from long range. He had two perimeter makes in the first quarter but then just one more field goal the rest of night in a 10-point team-high performance.

The Discoverers end the regular season 1-19 and await the announcement of their district. Based on current wildcard standings, CHS will face Fremont in the first round, with the winner set to play Bellevue West.