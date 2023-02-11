The Cardinals of Boone Central earned their 15th win of the season and third in a row Thursday with an overtime 67-60 win over Grand Island Northwest.

On the road to a three-game win streak Boone also picked up wins over Centura on Tuesday in an 87-60 matchup and Norfolk Catholic on Feb. 4, 44-36.

The Cardinals beat Northwest in a game of ties, as Boone and the Vikings ended each quarter with the exact same score. Each team scored 11 in the first, 16 in the second, 13 in the third and 16 again in the fourth as the two teams took a 56-56 tie into overtime.

In overtime, the Cardinals were the ones to nudge the Vikings out of the game as Boone outscored Northwest 11-4 to secure a win.

On Tuesday, Boone won by 27 against Centura with the Cardinals never having to feel much pressure from the Centurions.

The Cardinals led 23-15 after one and then outscored Centrua 27-13 in the second to take a 50-28 lead into the half.

In the second half, the Cardinals and Centurions were a bit closer with Boone outscoring Centura 17-14 and 20-18 to close out the 87-60 victory.

The first win in the three-game streak came against Norfolk Catholic by eight with the two teams playing neck and neck through three quarters.

In the first three quarters, the Cardinals outscored the Norfolk Catholic 11-10 in the first and 13-11 in the third. The two teams would each score seven in the second as Boone held a 31-28 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Boone outscored the Knights 13-8 in the fourth to earn the 44-36 win.

The Cardinals will host one last regular season game as Crofton is set to visit Friday.

Cross County 17-4: The Cougars have won two straight games with a 64-27 win over East Butler Tuesday and a 65-42 victory against High Plains on Feb. 2.

Alex Noyd and Hayden Allen led Cross County in the win over East Butler. Noyd finished as the Cougars' leading scorer with 16 points and Allen added 12.

The game was never really in reach for East Butler as the Cougars outscored the Tigers in the first three quarters 13-2, 17-7, 19-3. The Tigers and Cougars would each score seven in the fourth in the Cougars' 37-point win.

Against High Plains, Ashton Seim and Thatcher Hanson each scored 13 in the 23-point win.

Cross County opened the game by outscoring the Storm 15-4 in the first but High Plains would have one high point outscoring the Cougars 14-8 in the second. The Cougars led 23-18 at the half.

In the second half, Cross County outscore the Storm 22-13 and 20-11 in the 65-42 win.

The Cougars also played on Feb. 10, at Exeter-Milligan (after print deadline), Cross County's next game is Friday at Friend.

High Plains 7-11: The Storm has dropped two straight games with losses coming in Thursday to McCool Junction in a 55-36 game and a 65-42 loss to Cross County.

On Thursday, the Mustangs started fast outscoring the Storm 16-4 in the first. High Plains would briefly slow the Mustangs outscoring them 11-9 in the second as McCool Junction took a 25-15 lead into the second half.

In the second half, the Mustangs outscored the Storm 13-7 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth to take a 19-point win.

Against Cross County, the Cougars opened the game outscoring the Storm 15-4 in the first but High Plains would bounce back outscoring the Cougars 14-8 in the second as the Cougars led 23-18 at the half.

In the second half, Cross County outscore the Storm 22-13 and 20-11 in the 65-42 win.

The Storm also played on Feb. 10, against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (after print deadline), their next game is Friday at Osceola.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12-9: HLHF is on a three-game win streak with a 59-43 win over Madison on Feb. 3, a 58-37 win over Crofton Tuesday and a 74-46 against Twin River Thursday.

Against Madison, Sage Frauendorfer and Tyson Herchenbach scored 15 or more points with Frauendorfer leading all scorers with 17 points. Herchenbach had 15.

HLHF outscored the Dragons in each of the first three quarters, 11-10, 22-8 and 12-12, as the Bulldogs led 46-30 heading into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Bulldogs and Dragons each scored 13 points. HLHF ended the game with a 16-point win.

Frauendorfer also led the team in scoring against Crofton with 20 points. The Bulldogs played well as a team against the Warriors outscoring Crofton in each of the first three quarters 17-9, 18-12 and 15-5 as HLHF led 50-26.

In the fourth quarter, Crofton outscored the Bulldogs 11-8 as HLHF won by 21.

Against Twin River, HLHF dominated the fourth. The two were close in the first three quarters with HLHF outscoring the Titans 20-12 in the first and 19-12 in the second before the Titans outscoring the Bulldogs 14-10 in the third.

With the Bulldogs leading 49-38 after three, HLHF outscored the Titans 25-8 in the fourth with the Bulldogs winning by 28.

HLHF was on the road against Madison on Feb. 10 (after print deadline). Their next match-up is against Plainview Friday.

Humphrey Saint Francis 14-6: The Flyers picked up a win on Tuesday against Aquinas in a 52-36 game.

St. Francis has now won three straight games and they will look to win a fourth straight game today, Feb. 11, against Nebraska Lutheran.

Osceola 19-2: The Bulldogs added two more wins in their 12-game win streak. On Thursday, Osceola beat Heartland 76-66 in overtime. Osceola also beat Meridian 53-42 on Feb. 3.

Against Heartland, the Bulldogs and Huskies were close throughout with Heartland outscoring Osceola 17-16 in the first. The Bulldogs would tie the game at 30 after Osceola outscored the Huskies 14-13 in the second.

The second half was just as close with the Huskies outscoring the Bulldogs 13-11 in the third. In the fourth, the Bulldogs outscored Heartland 16-14 to tie the game at 66 after the end of regulation.

In overtime, it was all Bulldogs with the Huskies being outscored 10-0.

Kale Gustafson led the Bulldogs with 32 points and Isaiah Zelasney added 25 points in the win.

In the 53-42 win for the Bulldogs Gustafson also led the team in scoring with 15 points.

The Bulldogs looked to add a 13th win in a row on Feb. 10 against Shelby-Rising City (after print deadline), their next game is set for Friday against High Plains.

St. Edward 7-12: The Beavers split their final two regular-season games with a win 45-29 win over Cedar Bluffs on Feb. 3. They would then fall to Fullerton 58-40 on Tuesday.

In the win, the Beavers outscored Cedar Bluffs in the first three quarters 5-2, 14-10 and 16-7 with the Beavers leading 35-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored 10 points in the fourth with the Beavers taking a 16-point win. Isaac Roberts led the team with 20 points.

Roberts also led the way in the loss with 16 points.

Fullerton started fast with a 19-9 lead after the first quarter. The Warriors then outscored the Beavers 8-4 in the second and 17-16 in the third before closing the game on a 14-11 run in the fourth to close an 18-point win over St. Edward.

Twin River 6-15: The Titans have dropped their last three games with a 74-46 loss to HLHF Thursday. On Tuesday the Titans lost 58-30 to Howells-Dodge prior to Tuesday, Twin River lost 71-47 to Central City on Monday.

The Titans' next match-up is against St. Francis on Friday.