The Osceola Bulldogs claimed conference gold with a dominant fourth quarter.

On Jan. 27, Osceola and Cross County took part in the Crossroads Conference tournament championship with the Bulldogs winning 55-47.

The game was close throughout with each team playing well as the game opened dead even with each team scoring eight points in the first quarter.

The offense would pick up throughout the rest of the game as Cross County took a 23-21 lead into the half after a 15-13 second quarter.

The Bulldogs would outscore the Cougars in each of the final two quarters including a 12-11 third to cut Cross County's lead to one entering the fourth. With the game at 34-33 in favor of the Cougars, Osceola would in large part dominate the fourth, outscoring Cross County 22-13 in the final minutes.

In the win, Isaiah Zelasney led the scoring effort for the Bulldogs with 32 points on 13 for 24 shooting. Kale Gustafson was the only other Bulldog to score more than 10 points -- he finished with 14.

The Bulldogs also finished with wins over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Fullerton.

Against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Tuesday, the Bulldogs pulled out a narrow 51-49 win with Zelasney (16 points) and Gustafson (15 points) leading the way.

On Thursday, Osceola beat Fullerton 67-53. Kelby Neujahr scored 30 for the Bulldogs as Gustafson finished second on the stat sheet with 22 points.

The three wins improved the Bulldogs' season record to 17-2 overall and extended their win streak to 10. Osceola also played Meridian Friday (after print deadline), their next game is Thursday as they host Heartland.

Boone Central (12-6): The Cardinals fell in the opening round of the Mid-State Conference Tournament Wednesday.

Boone Central played a tight matchup against O'Neill with the Eagles pulling out a victory in overtime. O'Neill managed to advance past the Cardinals in a 74-73 nail bitter.

O'Neill led early taking a 19-11 lead after the first quarter, both teams would score 16 in the second as the Eagles led 35-27 at halftime.

Boone would cut the Eagles' lead to one heading into the fourth after outscoring O'Neill 20-13 in the third. The fourth quarter was another tight race with neither team being able to gain much of an edge and secure the win as Boone outscored O'Neill 18-17 to tie the game at 65 all at the end of regulation.

In overtime, O'Neill had a slight 9-8 edge over the Cardinals to secure a one-point win.

The Cardinals' loss to O'Neill followed a 64-37 win over Battle Creek on Jan. 27.

Boone will now look to Tuesday as the Cardinals take on Centura at home and prepare to close regular season play Thursday at Grand Island Northwest.

Cross County (15-4): The Cougars dropped their two most recent matchups after starting 15-2.

Cross County faced Nebraska Lutheran Tuesday following a loss in the Crossroads Conference championship to Osceola on Jan. 27.

Against Nebraska Lutheran, The Knights were able to pick up a 70-59 win over the Cougars.

Through the first three quarters, Cross County held a 45-44 lead heading into the fourth. The Knights would flip the switch and outscore the Cougars 26-14 to close out the game and steal the game from Cross County.

In the loss, Alex Noyd and Wyatt Hengelfelt led the Cougars in scoring as the duo each scored in double figures. Noyd led with 12 points and Hengelfelt added 10.

Against the Bulldogs of Osceola, Cross County also led by one entering the fourth quarter leading 34-33.

The Bulldogs would secure the win over Cross County by outscoring them 22-13 in the fourth.

In the conference championship loss, Ashton Seim would lead the Cougars in scoring with 16 points. Noyd would also score in double figures against the Bulldogs as he added 10 points.

The Cougars will look to shake off the two losses as they are set to face High Plains Saturday at home.

High Plains (6-9): The Storm picked up a sixth win on the season Tuesday with a 49-41 win over Meridian.

High Plains trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter as Meridian led 37-31. In the fourth, the Storm outscored the Mustangs 18-4 to steal a win away from Meridian.

Carter Urkoski and Ayden Hans were the lone High Plains players to score over 10 points. Urkoski led with 14 points in the win as Hans added 13.

The Storm played East Butler on Friday (after print deadline), The Storm's next game will be against Cross County Saturday.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (9-9): The Bulldogs opened East Husker Conference tournament play on Jan. 28, with a 61-49 win over Lyons-Decatur Northeast in the opening round.

In the second round, Bancroft-Rosalie beat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50-47 Tuesday.

The Bulldogs' next time on the court is scheduled for Tuesday against Crofton.

Humphrey Saint Francis (13-6): The Flyers split their previous four games since Jan. 27.

On Thursday, St. Francis doubled Elba's scoring in a 78-39 win. The other win for the Flyers came against Central Valley Tuesday in a 71-37 game.

In the win, Jaden Kosch led the team with 24 points and Carson Wessel added 14 points.

The two losses came on two consecutive days with a 54-37 loss to Lutheran-Northeast on Jan. 28. The day before, the Flyers fell 76-40 to Norfolk Catholic.

The next game for the Flyers is Aquinas on Tuesday.

Saint Edward (6-11): The Beavers have now fallen into a two-game losing streak after falling to Riverside on Tuesday and Central Valley Thursday.

Against Central Valley, the Beavers were beaten 47-34 with Isaac Roberts finishing as the only St. Edward scorer to finish with 10 or more points as he led with 16 points.

In the Beavers' earlier game, Riverside won in a lopsided 67-37 outing. Two Beavers scored in double figures with Anthony Reader scoring 14 and Roberts adding 11.

St. Edward also played Cedar Bluffs Friday (after print deadline).

The next time the Beavers are set to be on the court is Tuesday against Fullerton at home.

Twin River (6-12): The Titans split their previous two games with a 49-40 win over Lyons-Decatur Northeast Tuesday and a 60-46 loss to Madison on Jan. 28.

On Tuesday, three Titans were able to score 10 or more points in the win. Kirk Hebda led the way with 14 points as Tim Jarecki and Trey Quick added 10 points each.

The Titans' next game is set for Monday against Central City.