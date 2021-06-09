Area's best boys basketball players compete in All-Star game

Central Community College-Columbus will host the 2021 All-Star boys basketball game on Thursday as 18 of the area's best players will take the court one last time.
Aquinas Catholic head coach Trevor Weiss will coach the Silver Team. He's excited to see the area's talent all together in Thursday's game.
"I just think it'll be an honor to see some of the players I coached before playing their last game, so it'll be nice to see them play again," he said. "Also just to see the talent that's around this area. I got to see most of the talent but not all of them. It'll be nice to see a little bit of players around the Columbus area. They're all good talents."
Weiss will coach a pair of Monarchs in Thursday's game in Payton Davis and Kyle Napier. He was proud of the way they grew into big roles early in their high school careers.
"Payton and Kyle had a big impact," he said. "They had big roles ever since their sophomore year. They competed very hard, and they're great competitors. They're just good teammates as well; quality kids."
Davis and Napier are the only set of teammates on the Green Team. The roster includes Nebraska Christian's Elijah Boerson, Twin River's Chase Buhl, Scotus Central Catholic's Josh Faust, Boone Central's Ryan Kramer, Schuyler's Aaron Langemeier, Clarkson-Leigh's Lance Paprocki and North Bend's Jaxon Wietfeld.
Keith Evans, the Raiders' assistant under John Ritzdorf for Central men's basketball, will lead the Green Team. He's in a unique position considering he didn't coach these players in high school and hasn't seen most of them play.
With that in mind, his main message to the team is somewhat precautionary.
"My No. 1 message to the kids is don't get hurt," Evans said. "Some of these kids are going to be a part of programs in five to six months. Some of them will have a significant role, so I don't want them to do anything foolish that could cost themselves an injury."
Last season's game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Evans is hoping the kids will cherish this opportunity.
"The kids had fun, which is really the recognition of a good season and having one last hurrah with your teammates, for your community and for their programs," he said. "I want them to have fun. They earned this opportunity."
Green has two set of teammates on its roster in Humphrey-St. Francis' Haustyn Forney and Justin Leifield and Twin River's Weston Graham and Ross Hebda.
The roster rounds out with Aquinas' Rylan Chromy, Schuyler's Easton Hall, Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tocmak, Shelby-Rising City's Colin Wingard and Scotus' Kaden Young.
Weiss believes the area features talented players despite it sometimes getting overlooked around Nebraska.
"I think we have good talent over here," Weiss said. "We also have good coaches in this area, too. We have teams that are consistently competing evert year and have a chance to get to state and win all the time."
The girls game begins at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.