Area's best boys basketball players compete in All-Star game

Keith Evans, the Raiders' assistant under John Ritzdorf for Central men's basketball, will lead the Green Team. He's in a unique position considering he didn't coach these players in high school and hasn't seen most of them play.

With that in mind, his main message to the team is somewhat precautionary.

"My No. 1 message to the kids is don't get hurt," Evans said. "Some of these kids are going to be a part of programs in five to six months. Some of them will have a significant role, so I don't want them to do anything foolish that could cost themselves an injury."

Last season's game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Evans is hoping the kids will cherish this opportunity.

"The kids had fun, which is really the recognition of a good season and having one last hurrah with your teammates, for your community and for their programs," he said. "I want them to have fun. They earned this opportunity."

Green has two set of teammates on its roster in Humphrey-St. Francis' Haustyn Forney and Justin Leifield and Twin River's Weston Graham and Ross Hebda.

The roster rounds out with Aquinas' Rylan Chromy, Schuyler's Easton Hall, Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tocmak, Shelby-Rising City's Colin Wingard and Scotus' Kaden Young.