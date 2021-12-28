At least for a while, Lakeview shooters found their touch

Lakeview found its shooting touch, at least for a quarter, and quickly built the type of confidence that comes with made shots in Tuesday’s 55-31 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament.

The Vikings have struggled to put buckets together through the first month of season despite creating numerous wide-open opportunities. Those were converted Tuesday after a struggle in the first.

Lakeview lead 8-3 after the first then took a 32-8 lead into the break with three makes from distance and a 9 for 13 shooting performance overall.

The Vikings came back to reality in the second half with just seven more field goals, but at least for a quarter they the type of offensive potential they had been waiting for.

“That’s got to be the best quarter we’ve had offensively,” coach Tyler Colvin said. “We talk about all the time how contagious shooting is. When you see your teammates make a shot, it becomes a little bit easier for you to make a shot – the hoop looks a little bigger. Just happy for those guys; they stayed the course with their shot and kept believing it would go in.”

The spark came on back-to-back three-pointers from Noah Koch and Eli Osten. Braxton Borer and Kolby Blaser made it a 10-3 advantage with free throws to start the second when Koch and Osten followed on makes from the perimeter. Schuyler answered moments later on an offensive rebound and a putback from Caden Shonka. But the Lakeview confidence was flowing. The Vikings went on a 7-0 run and had a 24-5 quarter overall.

The offense slowed down in the second half but the damage had been done.

“We keep talking about how, at some point, we’re going to put a full four quarters together,” Colvin said. “I thought the second half we had some good shots again; a couple of guys just hurried them a little bit. We also had a few turnovers we’d like to have back. But some of those were aggressive turnovers. It’s OK to try a few of those things to get the ball in there.”

Braxton Borer, Kolby Blaser and Osten all had nine points. Nine total Vikings found the score sheet. Schuyler was led by eight points from both Shonka and Rico Rodriguez.

The win puts Lakeview in the holiday tournament title game for the first time in four years. The Vikings haven’t won the tournament title since going back-to-back in 2011-2012.

Lakeview improved to 2-6 and will face 2-6 Scotus. The Shamrocks have won seven of the last eight holiday tournaments. Scotus defeated Twin River 66-15. Schuyler faces Twin River at 2:45 p.m. in the consolation. The Shamrocks and Vikings meet at 6:15 p.m.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.