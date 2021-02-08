Balance not enough for CHS boys in loss to Southwest

Columbus High boys basketball had its most balanced attack of the season but couldn't quite make enough stops for that to matter in a 72-59 loss to Lincoln Southwest on Friday at home.
Four different Discoverers scored 10 or more points, Tadan Bell led with 14 and four 3-pointers, CHS hit eight 3s overall but it wasn't enough to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit.
Columbus cut it to 10 twice in the third quarter but Southwest had an answer every time.
The loss dropped CHS to 1-14. Columbus was set to travel to Lincoln North Star on Saturday before overnight snow canceled the boys/girls doubleheader.
Coach Jordan Hitchcock was impressed with the eight minutes of play his team put together in the third period and was pleased again by the effort of a banged up group overall. The key, he said, for a group that will return mostly intact next season is making that eight minutes of quality play turn into 12 then 16 then 20 and so on.
"I think we won the fight. We were more physical despite a little bit of a size mismatch," Hitchcock said. "Again, our kids played their tail off. We're going to make mistakes as we learn to deal with long pressure and teams that press us. I'm just proud of our guys, really."
Columbus fell into a seven-point hole in the first quarter following turnovers that became easy Southwest points. It remained a seven-point separation, 17-10, after the first eight minutes when the Discoverers turned it over five more times in the second and allowed six points on those giveaways.
Down 36-21 at halftime, CHS came out firing and made 7 of 13 in the third quarter including 5 of 7 from long range. Bell hit three of his four 3s in that frame. But just as Columbus cut it to 49-39 with 3:50 showing on the clock, Southwest went inside for a hoop. Ean Luebbe brought it back down again on the next play on a make and a foul but Southwest scored the next five in a row.
Ten points was as close as Columbus came after halftime. Southwest was 7 of 12 in the third then opened the fourth scoring six of the first eight points.
"We've got to finish at the rim. We missed a lot of bunnies. It's hard to win when you miss bunnies and free throws," Hitchcock said.
That may not have affected the outcome, but at 41% shooting and 14 of 30 from inside the arc, Columbus showed more ability to get to the rim and battle in the paint than it has previously. There were five or six other shots near the block that didn't go down.
"You're not going to make 3s if you don't play inside-out. So, obviously, we want to get to the cup, we want to put the other team in foul trouble, we want to get to the free throw line. That should be an easy shot," Hitchcock said. "We've been shooting in the mid to high 30s in those spots, and that's why we've struggled to finish games.
"Some of that is the length of the other team. But still, when you're getting there, at some point mentally we've got to get to the point where we're scoring."
Following Bell in double digits was Luebbe with 13, Garrett Esch with 11 and Sam Kwapnioski with 10. Southwest had three in double-figures, led by Ben Hunzeker with 15, made 55% and shot 30 free throws, hitting 20.
"The only guy (who gets regular minutes) we're losing is Garrett Esch next year, and I didn't get an offseason with these guys," Hitchcock said. "The part where we're going to separate from other teams, we haven't had a chance to do that yet.
"I'm completely proud of our guys, and I told them, 'Just stay with me, and be my best friend over the summer and we'll do some good things.'"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.