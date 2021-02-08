Balance not enough for CHS boys in loss to Southwest

Down 36-21 at halftime, CHS came out firing and made 7 of 13 in the third quarter including 5 of 7 from long range. Bell hit three of his four 3s in that frame. But just as Columbus cut it to 49-39 with 3:50 showing on the clock, Southwest went inside for a hoop. Ean Luebbe brought it back down again on the next play on a make and a foul but Southwest scored the next five in a row.

Ten points was as close as Columbus came after halftime. Southwest was 7 of 12 in the third then opened the fourth scoring six of the first eight points.

"We've got to finish at the rim. We missed a lot of bunnies. It's hard to win when you miss bunnies and free throws," Hitchcock said.

That may not have affected the outcome, but at 41% shooting and 14 of 30 from inside the arc, Columbus showed more ability to get to the rim and battle in the paint than it has previously. There were five or six other shots near the block that didn't go down.

"You're not going to make 3s if you don't play inside-out. So, obviously, we want to get to the cup, we want to put the other team in foul trouble, we want to get to the free throw line. That should be an easy shot," Hitchcock said. "We've been shooting in the mid to high 30s in those spots, and that's why we've struggled to finish games.