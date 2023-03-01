The Osceola Bulldog boys and Friend Bulldogs competed for a state tournament ticket Monday with Osceola coming out on top 64-45 at home.

Osceola earned a spot in the NSAA D-2 Boys Basketball Championship tournament.

Leading the charge for Osceola in the win was junior Kale Gustafson with 26 points on 9 for 12 (75%) shooting from the field. Gustafson also led the team with 13 rebounds in the win.

Osceola senior Isiah Zelasney finished second on the scoring sheet with 15 points on 6 for 19 (32%) shooting. Zelasney recorded seven rebounds for the Bulldogs finishing second on the team.

Osceola will now have over a week to prepare for their first round game which will take place on March 9 in Lincoln.

The remaining D2 district finals took place on Tuesday (after print deadline) with Shelton, Wynot and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller all joining Osceola in the D2 state bracket.

In last year's state championship bracket, Osceola beat Wynot 52-48 in the opening round before falling to St. Mary's 65-36 in the semifinals and Sacred Heart 63-40 in the third place game.

Howells-Dodge boys

The Jaguars of Howell-Dodge also earned a spot in the state tournament Monday over the Bulldogs of Bridgeport.

The Jaguars and Bulldogs played at a neutral site in Lexington. Howells-Dodge managed to beat Bridgeport 56-34 in the D1-6 district final.

Howells-Dodge didn't really face much of a threat against the Bulldogs as the Jaguars started strong outscoring Bridgeport 15-9 in the first quarter.

The Jaguars would more than double their lead by outscoring the Bulldogs 16-6 in the second to take a 31-17 lead into the half.

The Bulldogs would fight back a bit in the third playing their best quarter of the game outscoring Howells-Dodge 12-11.

The strong third quarter showing was simply not enough for the Bulldogs as the Jaguars would bounce back with another strong quarter outscoring Bridgeport 14-5 to finish the 22-point Howells-Dodge victory.

Howells-Dodge had three Jaguars lead the charge on the score sheet with Lance Brester, Aiden Meyer and Aandy Dominguez all scoring in double figures.

Brester led the bunch with 15 points and also had a team-high eight rebounds in the win. Meyer was right behind him with 14 points. Dominguez finished with 12 as Colton Klosen finished one point shy of 10 points contributing with nine.

Overall, the Jaguars shot 21 for 43 (49%) from the field.

Three other Class D1 schools also qualified for state Monday with Johnson-Brock, Elm Creek and Dundy County Stratton all earning wins. The remaining four games took part on Tuesday (after print deadline).

Howells-Dodge will look to make up for their 55-52 overtime loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the C-2 state tournament opening round last season.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys

HLHF will not repeat as state champions with the Bulldogs falling to Dundy County-Stratton 51-36 Monday at Kearney in the D1-5 district final.

The Bulldogs fell behind early in the loss with the Tigers leading 15-8 after the opening quarter.

HLHF would then cut the lead to one at the half by outscoring the Tigers 14-8 in the second.

With the Tigers leading 23-22 at the start of the third, Dundy County-Stratton grew their lead by dominating the Bulldogs outscoring HLHF 14-4 to take a 37-26 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Tigers would again outscore the Bulldogs 14-10 to close out the 15-point season-ending loss for HLHF.

In the loss, one Bulldogs finished with more than five points as Owen Kurtenbach led the team with 17 points.

The loss finishes the Bulldogs' season at 16-9, 12 fewer wins than their 28-1 2021-2022 season.

Six Bulldogs will now be forced to say their goodbyes to the Bulldog basketball team as Randal Gronenthal, Seth Wise, Tyson Herchenbach, Sage Frauendorfer, Jacob Preister and Caleb Dohmen are all seniors for HLHF.

Cross County boys

The Cougars of Cross County traveled to Norfolk Catholic to face the Knights in the C2-7 district final.

The Knights bested the Cougars in a 44-30 game Monday.

The two teams were close in the first half with Norfolk Catholic outscoring Cross County 9-7 in the first quarter and each scored six in the second as the Knights led 15-13 at the half.

The second half was nearly all Knights with Norfolk Catholic outscoring the Cougars 16-8 in the third and 13-9 in the fourth to close out the 14-point Cross County loss.

The loss ends the 20-5 Cougars season as Cross County fell three wins shy of their 23-4 2021-2022 season mark.

The loss also marks the end to Levi Miller, Hayden Allen, Jackson Lindburg and Tobey Waller playing careers with Cross County basketball as the only four seniors for the Cougars.