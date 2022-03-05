Better than before: HLHF boys like state chances thanks to development of support players

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball is seeking its third state title in four years when the Bulldogs tip off against East Husker rival Howells-Dodge on Monday.

Two in the starting lineup, Telegram Super Seniors Jacob and Jason Sjuts, have been a part of each of the previous two. Fellow senior Ethan Keller was a major factor in last year's title and has been a starter for two years.

And while that trio is one of the best three-headed monsters in the state, it's the other five in the rotation that has HLHF confident it has what it takes to make it all the way to Saturday again.

Even up a class to C-2, the Bulldogs believe they're as deep, and maybe as good as they've ever been.

"Last year it felt like Jason, Jacob and Keller willed us to that thing. We didn't get contributions from many other players," coach Joe Hesse said. " ... We like to get Jason and Jacob going, but those other guys can pick up the slack now. Last year, you wouldn't have expected that from them."

HLHF's evolution into a Class C-2 team, up from D-1 in each of the past three playoff runs, is partly a response to that reclassification and partly the result of development.

For two years, the Sjuts twins plus older brother Tyler and point guard Bret Hanis guided the program to 49 wins, the 2019 Class D-1 championship and the 2020 semifinals. The press defense took away possessions and created offense. Three players 6-foot-5 and above plus a tough competitor at the point who could create for his teammates on the inside, and for himself on the outside, was usually too much for opponents.

Hanis and the elder Sjuts graduated in 2020 and left behind experience in Jason and Jacob plus an emerging role for Keller. That was enough, barely, to get back to the promised land last March. It took some heroics to overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and win in overtime, but no one seems to care about the how after a trophy is presented.

That wasn't the case this winter. How became a major question for a team that seemed to understand the old ways wouldn't work anymore.

"We started phasing the press out as the season has gone along. It just feels like, when you're playing C-2, bigger schools and better athletes, that thing is going to be less effective," Hesse said. " ... If this is not going to work against the good teams, why are we doing it to the teams we should beat any ways?"

Moving away from the press sounds like a minor step. But fans that have watched the Bulldogs the past three years know the press was the major tool for success on both ends of the floor. How, then, could HLHF maintain its status as title contender while eliminating perhaps its biggest weapon?

Well, of course, the obvious answer is to get better in the half court. The Bulldogs don't run a set offense but rather train players to know their role, recognize their opportunities and stay within their abilities.

Defensively, as much focus and stamina as it took to chase and trap on the press, guarding and denying shots in the half court is just as demanding. Previously, turnovers and runouts were the reward. Players have had to recalibrate their mindset to getting stops and staying patient through long possessions.

"We've spent a lot more time on the half court. We want to be efficient (on offense). It's kind of tricky to do because we don't have a set pattern offense," Hesse said. "Defensively, if we're not pressing we feel like we can get after them in the half court and make it difficult to find shots."

Would the switch have been necessary had the reclassification not taken place? Necessary, maybe not. HLHF might have still been able to get away with beating D-1 teams. But when other players such as Sage Frauendorfer, Cooper Beller, Kyle Preister, Jett Spier and Easton Baumgart began to take the next step as players, it opened up so many more ways to grow as a team.

The Sjutses and Keller averaged just over 30 points together last season. The rest of the team added about 29. Those three combine for an average of 33 this year while everyone else chips in 31. It's a small difference, but Keller is only averaging six. Jacob leads with 15.1, Jason has 12 then Frauendorfer at nine and Beller at 8.5 are next on the list. Nobody outside of the big three averaged more than six last year.

"I remember the end of last year, the number one thing I thought we could improve on was other guys stepping up and being better," Keller said. "A lot of the games it was us three doing much of the scoring, and it's hard to always do that. For them to go out and get 10 points a game is huge."

So, yeah, HLHF still has the Sjuts boys. But finding a way to limit that duo is no longer the key to success. A 25-1 record shows just how difficult it's been to try and find a way. HLHF is averaging just over 64 points per game, allowing 39 and has given up 50 or more just three times.

A D-2 title rematch with Howells-Dodge greets HLHF's start to state on Monday afternoon at 3:15 at Lincoln Northeast. The winner plays the winner of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic on Wednesday at the Devaney Center again at 3:15.

"In every big game we've played this year, it's been a couple of the other guys stepping up," Jason said. "It hasn't really been Ethan, Jacob or me; it's been these guys busting out for 15 points or something else. That's really the difference. If four of us are off, one of us is going to be on."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

