Bison deny Vikings on Senior Night

Lakeview had one of its most consistent offensive nights of the season but couldn't find enough stops in a 64-58 Senior Night loss to Central City on Friday.

The Viking shot the ball better than 50%, were led by 22 points from senior Eli Osten, but allowed crucial offensive rebounds late in the game and never quite found an answer for Bison sophomore Ayden Zikmund. Zikmund scored a game-high 28 and led the Central City charge every time Lakeview came within striking distance.

"I really thought all of the guys did some good things. We just needed to get a couple more stops and the outcome of that game could've been different," coach Tyler Colvin said. "Wished we would've found a way with it being the seniors last home game, but they gave their best effort, played some high level basketball, just came up a bit short."

Lakeview led 19-18 after the first, trailed 32-31 at halftime and faced a 49-43 deficit at the start of the fourth. The game never got away from the Vikings, but they were also unable to get over the hump in the final 16 minutes. Each time they cut it to a one-possession game, it seemed Zikmund scored at the other end and pushed it back to four or five.

"Zikmund is a tough, tough guard and matchup with his size and ability to handle and shoot the ball," Colvin said. "Every time we would hit a big shot or get some momentum he would come down and hit a deep contested three or drive and finish a tough layup at the rim. He was having one of those nights where everything he put up was going in."

Zikmund shot 10 of 17 and was 5 of 8 for three. He also added five rebounds and three assists.

Lakeivew shot 55%, Osten was 8 of 14 and had seven rebounds. Adam Van Cleave joined him in double figures at 11 points and four assists.

"It was a close, hard-fought game from start to finish. We had one of, if not, our best offensive game all season, which allowed us to keep pace with a Central City team that shot the ball very well," Colvin said. "Defensively we knew it would be a challenge, as they are a very skilled offensive team with really good athleticism and length/size. I loved how our guys battled and competed for all four quarters. I think the biggest difference was our inability to string stops together consistently."

Lakeview was hoping to carry over a similar effort, with a better result, when it met Scotus in the subdistrict play-in game game Monday night in Leigh. The loss dropped Lakeview to 7-15. The Vikings and Shamrocks have split two meetings this season.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.