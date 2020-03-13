Black Friday: HLHF back-to-back dreams die at Devaney

A 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family senior Tyler Sjuts perhaps told the story.
Trailing by eight and desperate to make something happen, Sjuts rushed a wide-open 3 from the right corner on the fast break. His attempt hit off the side of the backboard and ricocheted below off the head of the TV cameraman, knocking off his headset and bouncing away out of bounds.
It was, like the game in general, a total clunker.
Sjuts and his teammates shot 13 of 51 for the game (26 percent), 3 of 24 (13 percent) from 3-point range and had no answer for a tough, physical Southern Valley defense that set the tone from the very beginning.
The Eagles took down the Bulldogs 47-39 and advanced to play Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the D-1 championship at 9 a.m. HLHF will try to regroup and earn a third-place trophy against North Platte Saint Patrick's at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School.
"Their man-to-man defense was pretty good, and they can put some good athletes on the floor," HLHF coach Joe Hesse said. "They just made everything tough. There was no easy looks. There was nothing that was just going to fall into your lap."
The 39-point total is the second lowest of the season following a 35-34 loss in the semifinals of the East Husker Conference Tournament to North Ben. But in that one, HLHF squandered a 16-8 first-quarter lead.
There was no lead to give away this time.
Southern Valley (21-5) set a bruising, physical tone right away and took a 12-5 advantage into the first-quarter break. The Eagles stretched it to eight at halftime and were up nine at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs were within two early in the third quarter but gave up a quick 7-0 run and trailed by at least seven the rest of the way.
"We like to pick apart some mismatches, and we might have had some inches on some kids, but they were big and they were tough and they were physical, too," Hesse said.
Much like Thursday's win over Fullerton, HLHF started off unable to keep a handle on the ball. The Bulldogs gave it away six times in Friday's first quarter after suffering through seven giveaways the day before. That led to seven Eagle points and a 10-3 deficit early on.
Bret Hanis scored the only HLHF first-quarter points on a 3 then a layup in transition after a Southern Valley giveaway. The Eagles also struggled with possession, turning it over six times, but the Bulldogs only produced five points on those mistakes and ended the first shooting 2 of 13. They finished the first half with only one more field goal and went into halftime 3 of 24.
"I want to go back and watch film and just see how many shots we missed you just feel like usually go down," Hesse said. "We just looked like the energy and the intensity, and shots not falling...we were just a little bit dead."
If there was any good news, it was that Hesse and the Bulldogs must have gone into halftime realizing they couldn't play or shoot much worse. A turnaround seemed inevitable and began to play out when Jason Sjuts hit two 3-pointers in the first three HLHF possessions of the second half.
But the Bulldogs then went scoreless for three straight minutes while allowing a 7-0 run. They hadn't gained any ground once the game reached the fourth quarter.
It remained a nine-point game two minutes into the final frame when HLHF had a chance to cut it to three but went 0 for 4 but sandwiched two 0 for 2 trips to the line around an Aidan Weidner layup.
The Bulldogs forced eight Eagle turnovers in the fourth quarter but only converted those into four points. They made seven shots over the final eight minutes, the same amount they had combined for in the first three quarters, but went 0 for 8 from 3-point range.
"Our energy is the biggest key for us," Southern Valley coach Tylor Fincher said. "If we just have high energy and really focus on our defense, it doesn't matter how tall they are, I feel."
Bret Hanis led HLHF with 15 points, Jason Sjuts had 12, Jacob Sjuts six and Aidan Weidner six. Jaden Quinn at 17, and Clayton Berry with 16, led Southern Valley in scoring.
The Eagles took 19 fewer shots but won the battle on the boards by seven rebounds, only allowed eight offensive rebounds and gave up just three second-chance points.
"We just played really good defense and worked together," Fincher said. "At times, guys stepped up and scored. Jaden (Quinn) stepped up and made some big shots and Clayton had some big layups. It was a team effort."
Southern Valley will play for a second boys basketball title in program history against a Laurel-Concord-Coleridge program at state for the first time in school history.
HLHF and Saint Patrick's, the top two seeds on the bracket, will have to settle for a consolation title.
"We're going to try to have them ready. We didn't come down her to play for third place," Hesse said. "But we're going to do it. We're going to give it our best shot."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.