Black Friday: HLHF back-to-back dreams die at Devaney

There was no lead to give away this time.

Southern Valley (21-5) set a bruising, physical tone right away and took a 12-5 advantage into the first-quarter break. The Eagles stretched it to eight at halftime and were up nine at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs were within two early in the third quarter but gave up a quick 7-0 run and trailed by at least seven the rest of the way.

"We like to pick apart some mismatches, and we might have had some inches on some kids, but they were big and they were tough and they were physical, too," Hesse said.

Much like Thursday's win over Fullerton, HLHF started off unable to keep a handle on the ball. The Bulldogs gave it away six times in Friday's first quarter after suffering through seven giveaways the day before. That led to seven Eagle points and a 10-3 deficit early on.

Bret Hanis scored the only HLHF first-quarter points on a 3 then a layup in transition after a Southern Valley giveaway. The Eagles also struggled with possession, turning it over six times, but the Bulldogs only produced five points on those mistakes and ended the first shooting 2 of 13. They finished the first half with only one more field goal and went into halftime 3 of 24.