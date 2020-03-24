Boone Central Boys: Cardinals came on late in learning season

Boone Central boys basketball failed to win back-to-back games until February. At that point, it was far too late to make much of an impact on the 2020 season, but perhaps a sign of things to come.
At least, that's what coach Justin Harris hopes.
His group started 1-6, had losing streaks of four and five, and lost by more than 30 points three times in the first month. But once a mix of upper and underclassmen became familiar with their roles, and one another, Harris sensed the Cardinals were starting to take flight.
It's just a shame, he said, it didn't start earlier. Through it all, there was a fight to the team that served it well in good times and bad. That fight is what made him proud to show up every day and proud to have been a part of the journey.
"We competed throughout the entire game, every game, despite the score," Harris said. "We would also make runs during the game that showed the potential we had. It took us a while to settle into roles, but we continued to improve throughout the seasons in a lot of facets of the game."
The schedule before the holiday break included a season-opening loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic 78-43, a loss to Lakeview 60-27 and a setback to Bennington 77-35.
The Cardinals won Game 3 over Central City 60-48 but then didn't grab another win until Game 8.
You have free articles remaining.
Early struggles were a result of a tough schedule paired with a unique mix of players.
The Boone Central schedule included five teams that played in a district final game and three others that advanced to state. The Cardinals almost nearly faced half of the C-1 state bracket.
Three times Boone Central played Battle Creek, an 18-8 team that fell short to state runner-up Ogallala. Battle Creek ended the Boone Central season in the subdistrict finals 57-54.
"Learning to play with one another was our biggest challenge," Harris said. "With four seniors, one junior, five sophomores and one freshman who all lettered, getting kids to play together, and in their roles, was difficult at times."
Once February hit, the hard work began to pay off. Boone Central opened the month with a Mid State Conference Tournament win over Crofton, lost to Battle Creek and West Point GACC by double digits but bounced back with a 3-1 stretch. Boone Central beat Stanton by 24, Crofton, for a second time, by 16 then stayed alive in the subdistrict tournament in a win over Madison.
"There were some games that we played that we were unable to make some plays that we needed to that ended up in a loss for us," Harris said. "I think we learned from some of those situations that hopefully will prepare us for the future."
The Cardinals will lose four seniors to graduation but welcome back several who grew up quickly, including Ryan Kramer, who led the team in scoring and rebounding.
"We have a lot of underclassmen that played varsity basketball and contributed to our team. After Christmas break, we improved in about every statistical category and reduced our turnovers per game. So, I feel like we ended the season with some confidence that we can build on for next season," Harris said. "I think our guys know what we need to get better for next year and have a plan to work on that this offseason."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!