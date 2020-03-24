Boone Central Boys: Cardinals came on late in learning season

Boone Central boys basketball failed to win back-to-back games until February. At that point, it was far too late to make much of an impact on the 2020 season, but perhaps a sign of things to come.

At least, that's what coach Justin Harris hopes.

His group started 1-6, had losing streaks of four and five, and lost by more than 30 points three times in the first month. But once a mix of upper and underclassmen became familiar with their roles, and one another, Harris sensed the Cardinals were starting to take flight.

It's just a shame, he said, it didn't start earlier. Through it all, there was a fight to the team that served it well in good times and bad. That fight is what made him proud to show up every day and proud to have been a part of the journey.

"We competed throughout the entire game, every game, despite the score," Harris said. "We would also make runs during the game that showed the potential we had. It took us a while to settle into roles, but we continued to improve throughout the seasons in a lot of facets of the game."

The schedule before the holiday break included a season-opening loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic 78-43, a loss to Lakeview 60-27 and a setback to Bennington 77-35.