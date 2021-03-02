Boone Central comes up just short of shocking upset

Boone Central was given little chance to do the unthinkable and knock off No. 1 Auburn in Monday's district final played at Crete.
The Cardinals were the lowest seed of the 16 teams despite earning their way into the game with a subdistrict championship. An 11-12 team to start the postseason, Boone Central was trying to end a 58-game Auburn winning streak that has included back-to-back state championships.
For all intents and purposes, Boone Central was the longshot of all longshots. But while the rest of the state barely bothered to give the contest much of a second thought, the Cardinals were within two points of the Bulldogs twice in the final two minutes before a Cam Binder pass and free throws prevented what would have been a shocking upset.
Instead, Auburn has a shot at a three-peat following a 48-41 victory.
"We need to understand that seven of our losses came from six teams that are in the C-1 state tournament," coach Justin Harris said. "We need to build off this and get some more big-game experience to help us prepare for these moments. Proud of where we came from just a year ago."
Although Boone Central had prevented Auburn from fully seizing control of the game in the first half, the Bulldogs were beginning to pull away early in the third quarter. Auburn led 35-21 when a 12-0 run from late in the third to early in the fourth by Boone Central cut the difference to just two.
Auburn's maturity and experience played a major factor late in the game, but so too did Boone Central's tenacity. Each time the Bulldogs pushed the game to two possessions, the Cardinals answered.
It was a two-point Auburn lead with under a minute to go when Harris called for a trap on Binder bringing the ball up the court. Just as the defense extended past the key, he sent a lob down to the opposite block. It was a pass that, in most situations and from most players, wouldn't be recommended. But Binder's vision located an open teammate who converted for a layup and the final field goal of the game.
Boone Central came down and missed and was forced to foul the rest of the way.
"I called for a trap to get the ball out of his hands," Harris said. "(Ryan) Kramer rotated well to take him, but he made a nice finish. Cam Binder is such a great free throw shooter, and we couldn't just watch the time wither away."
It's a loss that comes with equal parts pride and pain.
"Even though we were down from the first half, the boys believed that they belonged in the same gym with them and picked up the intensity defensively," Harris said. "We are an aggressive team on both ends, and we decided to take a few more chances, and felt like we were going to make certain guys beat us."
Boone Central finishes the season 13-13, and, as Harris mentioned, with losses that included state qualifiers Pierce, Kearney Catholic, Hastings Adams Central, St. Paul, Wayne (twice), Hartington Cedar Catholic and Auburn. The Cardinals also defeated district finals qualifiers Central City and Twin River.