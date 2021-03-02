Boone Central comes up just short of shocking upset

Auburn's maturity and experience played a major factor late in the game, but so too did Boone Central's tenacity. Each time the Bulldogs pushed the game to two possessions, the Cardinals answered.

It was a two-point Auburn lead with under a minute to go when Harris called for a trap on Binder bringing the ball up the court. Just as the defense extended past the key, he sent a lob down to the opposite block. It was a pass that, in most situations and from most players, wouldn't be recommended. But Binder's vision located an open teammate who converted for a layup and the final field goal of the game.

Boone Central came down and missed and was forced to foul the rest of the way.

"I called for a trap to get the ball out of his hands," Harris said. "(Ryan) Kramer rotated well to take him, but he made a nice finish. Cam Binder is such a great free throw shooter, and we couldn't just watch the time wither away."

It's a loss that comes with equal parts pride and pain.

"Even though we were down from the first half, the boys believed that they belonged in the same gym with them and picked up the intensity defensively," Harris said. "We are an aggressive team on both ends, and we decided to take a few more chances, and felt like we were going to make certain guys beat us."

Boone Central finishes the season 13-13, and, as Harris mentioned, with losses that included state qualifiers Pierce, Kearney Catholic, Hastings Adams Central, St. Paul, Wayne (twice), Hartington Cedar Catholic and Auburn. The Cardinals also defeated district finals qualifiers Central City and Twin River.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.