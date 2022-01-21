Boone's three-point barrage buries 'Rocks

Four different players sank second-quarter three-pointers for Boone Central and the Cardinals began to pull away for an eventual 69-41 win Thursday over the Scotus Central Catholic boys.

Scotus trailed 16-10 at the time when Calvin Webster, Alexi Christo, Carsten Bird and Braden Benes all hit threes. The Scotus offense could only muster eight in the quarter and faced a 30-18 deficit at the break.

The Shamrocks scored the first two buckets of the second half and had it down to eight. They cut it to that margin a few times but Boone Central finished the third with 21 points thanks to seven from Dustin Andreasen and six by Christo and extended the difference out to 21 at the start of the fourth.

As much as the Cardinals found a spark with their perimeter shooting, Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said the difference was in his team's inability to handle the Boone full-court press.

"Unfortunately, when you think you have the kids prepared and they don't perform, you can't look to anywhere else but yourself. It still comes back on me," VunCannon said. "There's a lot of blame to go around, but most of it's got to be on me."

Scotus dropped to 3-11 and played at Fremont Bergan on Friday. Scotus drew 7-8 Lincoln Lutheran for the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Monday.

Junior Carter Filipi led Scotus with 11 points while Jack Faust had 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.