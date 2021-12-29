Boys Hoops: Scotus shooters come alive for holiday win over Lakeview

The Scotus Central Catholic boys took control of Wednesday's holiday tournament title game midway through the fourth quarter on three straight three-point makes and earned the tournament championship for a second year in a row.

Lakeview led 25-23 at halftime and 29-28 when Scotus ended the third on a 15-0 run. Junior Jack Faust got it started with a three and was followed by teammates Carter Filipi and Jackson Heng also sinking shots from the perimeter.

The Vikings called timeout and attempted to stem the tide but a turnover led to a Faust layup and senior Seth VunCannon scored on back-to-back shots in the paint.

Faust finished with a game-high 14 points and eight rebounds while helping lead Scotus to its eight holiday tournament title in the last nine years. The Shamrocks improved to 3-6 while dropping the Vikings to 2-7. Braxton Borer was tops for Lakeview with nine points.

“It was a team effort on defense, a lot better communication and a lot better all-around defense,” Faust said of the surge. “They didn’t get many paint touches; that’s how they were scoring in the first half. That really led to offense. We started shooting really well."

Scotus went 6 of 9 in the third and 3 from 5 from deep while scoring 15 straight. The Shamrocks turned a 25-23 deficit into a 42-29 lead for the fourth quarter. At that point, Scotus relied on patience and defense to get the job done. The Shamrocks held the Vikings to 2 of 7 shooting in the fourth and gave up fewer than 15 field goal attempts overall in the second half.

Lakeview, as has been the problem so far this season, struggled with offensive consistency. When starting point guard Adam Van Cleave went out with an ankle injury in the second quarter that only complicated matters.

"Offensively we just got way too quick," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "We ran a pretty good set to start the half and then the ball goes in and out like half our shots did again tonight. After that it was one pass, shot, and they were answering each of those with threes. That's a tough recipe."

Lakeview had its shooting touch early thanks to, as Faust mentioned, getting the ball down low. Borer, Osten and Turner Halvorsen all scored from the paint in the early going and gave Lakeview a slight 10-9 lead after the first eight minutes.

It looked as if the Vikings were about to go on a run in a second when Kolby Blaser scored on a putback then a steal. Borer hit a three for seven straight points, but Scotus junior Trenton Cielocha answered with a three and Faust drew a shooting foul and made both free throws.

Like the girls game prior, a 35-34 Lakeview win in the final seconds, the boys game was shaping up to be a 32-minute battle.

Then the Scotus defense began to exert its will and Lakeview grew impatient.

"The boys played outstanding defense. I don't know what we held them to in the third quarter, but that was the difference," Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. "That was the difference, and we made shots."

The answer to VunCannon's pondering was four points. Scotus held Lakeview to four points and showed it had an answer for the 1-3-1 when the distance shooting came alive in the second and third quarter at 6 for 13.

"We knew we had to make some outside shots and we did," VunCannon said. "We were trying to stay patient, because if you settle [for jump shots] and they don't go in, then the zone is effective."

The win gave Scotus its 13th holiday tournament title all time - the most, by three, next to Lakeview's 10. The Shamrocks won six in a row from 2013 to 2018 when Twin River ended the run two years ago in triple overtime.

Scotus was 2-5 when it came into the tournament a year ago, won it, but then lost seven in a row. The Shamrocks were 3-4 in 2019, won the tournament then lost 12 in a row.

The schedule, again, doesn't offer any favors the rest of the way. Scotus travels to 5-3 St. Paul on Tuesday, hosts C-2 No. 8 Norfolk Catholic on Jan. 11 and hosts No. 8 Lincoln Christian on Jan. 14. Tenth-ranked North Bend, No. 2 Kearney Catholic, No. 4 Wahoo and a rematch with Lakeview are all part of the last half of the season as well.

"We're going to take what we did tonight and try to build on it," VunCannon said. "I think the guys understand that each game is going to be different and pose its own separate challenges. We're just going to keep moving forward."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

