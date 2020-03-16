Boys tournament gets its 'SportsCenter' moment

Then on Saturday, stunning may be the description for what occurred in the Class A championship, when Bellevue West ended the game on a 16-0 run to beat Millard North 64-62.

There isn’t much left for college and professional sports, and fewer than 10 states are playing high school sports right now.

According to USA Today, Montana on Friday became the only state holding high school athletics events without restrictions on fan attendance. Thirty states had canceled or postponed high school competition, and seven states were holding competition but limiting the number of spectators.

Nobody wishes it was this way, when hundreds of sporting events all over the world were postponed or canceled. But it was still pretty cool for a Dotzler, a senior at Omaha Roncalli, to hear “Dotzler, turnaround J" on "SportsCenter."

“Growing up, I used to watch 'SportsCenter' in the morning before going to school when I was getting ready,” said Dotzler on Saturday afternoon, after Roncalli finished as state runner-up, losing to Omaha Skutt in the title game. “To be on that, it’s a unique opportunity, and not many people get to experience that. Especially with nothing else going on, why not have more high school stuff on TV?”