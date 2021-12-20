Bulldogs, Bearcats freeze out CHS shooters

Making shots remains a work in progress for Columbus High boys basketball.

The Discoverers played a second back-to-back in as many weekends and again was swept in a road-home sequence. CHS went out to North Platte on Friday and suffered a 68-56 loss to the Bulldogs. Back at home on Saturday evening, Columbus fell behind big early and dropped an 84-44 result to Kearney.

Since the overtime win against Lincoln High on Dec. 4, CHS has lost four straight and scored above 50 just once.

Friday saw the Discoverers shoot 17 of 46 but go just 6 of 26 from the perimeter. The next night, Columbus generated just 20 points in the second half.

The shots are there, said coach Jordan Hitchcock, but the execution is lacking.

"These two games are definitely tough; games that if we play well, we have a good chance to win," he said. "As far as offense goes, we need to take care of the ball and hit the open shots we are getting. We don’t need to overhaul what we are doing. We just need to deliver better passes and hit shots."

CHS did that, at least for the first handful of possessions in Friday's road game. Columbus led 7-3 at North Platte then saw the offense crash after five straight turnovers. The Bulldogs capitalized with an and-1, three-pointers and a runout layup.

North Platte used those mistakes to take a 21-14 lead. The Bulldogs' Carter Kelley was the benefactor of many of those mistakes. The 6-foot-6 junior had a game-high 23 and put up 11 of that total in the first quarter.

Down seven after the first, Columbus went 1 for 13 in the second quarter and faced a 34-20 hole. The Discoverers trimmed it to as much as six in the fourth but couldn't come any closer.

Ean Luebbe led Columbus with 18 points and had 12 of that in the second half. Tadan Bell scored 11.

"Besides the turnovers I felt like we actually got higher quality shots than they did," Hitchcock said. "However, they hit a lot of contested shots."

The shooting had a better start the next night, but that was the case for both teams. Kearney scored 31 points in the first quarter and hit five threes. The Bearcats also used their aggressiveness to take 11 trips to the free throw line and hit 10 of 11.

Kearney built a 17-point lead after the first eight minutes then stretched it to 23 at the break. For an offense that had just six field goals over the final two quarters, that was too big a hole to dig out of.

Luebbe again led with 16 points. Bell had 10.

"Kearney does a great job flying around defensively. Their run-and-jump bothered us, sped us up and we missed wide open threes from the corner," Hitchcock said. "We need to fake, make and meet passes better offensively to reduce turnovers. We also need to communicate better in transition defensively."

Columbus is the 10 seed for the HAC Tournament that opens Monday. The Discoverers play at 2 p.m. at Lincoln North Star. The winner advances to play Lincoln East the next day at East at 2 p.m. The loser faces the loser of Norfolk and Grand Island on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

