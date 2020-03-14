Bulldogs bounce back, down St. Pat's for third-place trophy

The lid finally came off the basket for the Humprey/Lindsay Holy Family boys on Saturday in the D-1 third-place game played at Lincoln Northeast.

The Bulldogs, who shot a miserable 13 of 51 in Friday's semifinal loss to Southern Valley started better just about 24 hours later, went through another cold spell but then found their touch when it mattered most.

HLHF went 3 of 24 in the first half of Friday's game, knocked down five shots in the first quarter on Saturday but then suffered through a 3 of 28 stretch between the second and third quarters. Still, HLHF led North Platte Saint Patrick's 29-21 at the start of the fourth quarter then went 6 of 13 over the final eight minutes and collected its second straight state tournament trophy.

Granted, it wasn't the one the Bulldogs were hoping for, nor in the game they felt they belonged, but at the least, most of the seniors said, they went out with a win.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finished the season with a 50-36 win over St. Pat's and wrapped up the year 26-4. Sophomore twins Jason and Jacob Sjuts led the way in scoring with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Bret Hanis had eight, Bryce Classen 6, Aidan Weidner 4, Tyler Sjuts 3 and Jacob Brandl 2 in their final games in a Bulldog uniform.

