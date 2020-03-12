Bulldogs bury Warriors with 3-point barrage

Early on though, it was Fullerton making shots and grabbing the momentum. Seven HLHF turnovers through the first eight minutes had the Bulldogs trailing 17-15. Fullerton was 8 of 11 shooting and scored all but four of its first-quarter points after HLHF mistakes.

When HLHF cleaned up its ball-handling issues, and committed 0 turnovers in the second, the Bulldogs took the lead for good. Sjuts drilled his second 3-pointer to start a quarter and set off a 7-2 start that proved to be the final lead change of the game.

Up 31-26 at the break, Sjuts third 3 to start a quarter opened a 9-1 beginning of the second half on three straight HLFH shots from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs hit three more 3s later in the quarter as part of an 11-0 run and built the cushion to 53-34 by the end of the third.

"We started that game, I think it was one of the worst starts we've had. Somebody told me we had about nine turnovers in the first half, and that's just weird for us. Very rarely do we get over 15. Our guys have been really good taking care of the ball," coach Joe Hesse said. "Instead of turning it over, we got some shots up. We've got some great shooters, and those guys started knocking it down."