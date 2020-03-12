Bulldogs bury Warriors with 3-point barrage

LINCOLN - The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys absorbed an early punch from Fullerton but eventually overwhelmed the Warriors with perimeter shooting, hitting 12 3-pointers on the afternoon in a 71-53 D-2 state tournament quarterfinal played Thursday at Lincoln East High School.
HLHF gave it away seven times in the first quarter before settling down with just four turnovers the rest of the way. That plus a third quarter that included six 3-pointers built the Bulldog lead as high as 22.
Senior Tyler Sjuts drilled five of those 3s, sinking three as the first points and first field goal in each of the first, second and third quarters.
He finished with 15, point guard Bret Hanis scored a game-high 21 and twin sophomores Jason and Jacob Sjuts were both in double digits as well with 12 and 11, respectively.
The win advances HLHF to Friday morning at the Devaney Center at 10:45 against Osmond, a 50-49 winner over Southern Valley in the 3 vs 6 matchup.
"I was hitting them in warmups so I figured, 'Screw it. I'm just going to shoot it,'" Tyler Sjuts said. "Got the ball when I was open, they gave me space so I just pulled it, made the first few, got hot, was feeling it for a little bit and just kept rolling."
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was 12 of 26 overall from deep with the five 3s by Sjuts, three by brother Jason, three from fellow senior Hanis and one by brother Jacob.
Early on though, it was Fullerton making shots and grabbing the momentum. Seven HLHF turnovers through the first eight minutes had the Bulldogs trailing 17-15. Fullerton was 8 of 11 shooting and scored all but four of its first-quarter points after HLHF mistakes.
When HLHF cleaned up its ball-handling issues, and committed 0 turnovers in the second, the Bulldogs took the lead for good. Sjuts drilled his second 3-pointer to start a quarter and set off a 7-2 start that proved to be the final lead change of the game.
Up 31-26 at the break, Sjuts third 3 to start a quarter opened a 9-1 beginning of the second half on three straight HLFH shots from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs hit three more 3s later in the quarter as part of an 11-0 run and built the cushion to 53-34 by the end of the third.
"We started that game, I think it was one of the worst starts we've had. Somebody told me we had about nine turnovers in the first half, and that's just weird for us. Very rarely do we get over 15. Our guys have been really good taking care of the ball," coach Joe Hesse said. "Instead of turning it over, we got some shots up. We've got some great shooters, and those guys started knocking it down."
HLHF held Fullerton to just two makes in the decisive third quarter and forced six turnovers. The Warriors extended the game with five jumpers from 3 in the fourth quarter, and had the separation down to 10 at one point. But after Cole Horacek hit from deep to make it 63-53, Fullerton went scoreless the rest of the way while Jacob Sjuts converted a long pass for a layup and the Bulldogs went 6 of 6 from the line.
You have free articles remaining.
"It usually just takes one of us to start making (3-pointers)," Tyler Sjuts said. "We get going a little bit, another person gets confident and then they make a 3; then another person makes a 3. It just keeps going and we just get rolling off that energy of hitting shots."
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finished 21 of 46 for the game overall, scored 18 points on Fullerton turnovers and seven on offensive rebounds. After allowing 11 points on mistakes in the first half, the Bulldogs gave away just two in the second.
"I was just telling the kids, I've been telling them all week that I felt we had one of the worst draws out of those top three or four seeds. Fullerton is no joke. They're tough, Hesse said. "Good athletes, good basketball players. If we played them 10 times, I don't know if we get them all 10. They're good."
Winning at Lincoln East followed the start of last year's path to the state championship. HLHF defeated Hartington-Newcastle 56-36 a year ago on the same floor.
Of course, this time, the stands were less full following NSAA restrictions to immediate family in an attempt to combat the coronavirus.
It might have been noticeable in warmups, but with the curtain up on the south side of the gym and the stands compacted at the top, it had a small school feel. The loyal Bulldog fans helped, too.
"We looked in the crowd before, and it's obviously not as many," Sjuts said. "That's about the only time you sense it. Most of the time you're tuned into the game and what's happening on the floor."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
OTHER D-1 SCORES:
North Platte St. Pat's 47, Pleasanton 48: No. 2 North Platte St. Patrick’s missed on its first opportunity to close out Pleasanton.
The Irish didn’t let opportunity No. 2 slip past them.
Behind a couple of key steals early in overtime, North Platte St. Pat’s survived the No. 9 Bulldogs 57-48 in a Class D-1 first-round game Thursday at Lincoln East High School.
Pleasanton (20-6) tied the game at 44-44 on a bucket from Tyce Westland with 5 seconds remaining. He was fouled on the play, but missed the free throw.
In overtime, NPSP (23-2) got back-to-back steals from Charles Aufdenkamp and Jack Heiss, which turned into four points and an early cushion.
Heiss led the Irish with 19 points. Senior Seth Eckel scored 12 points to lead Pleasanton, which was in the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75, Paxton 47: The Bears used a torrid start, which included a bunch of 3s from sophomore Evan Haisch, to race into the state semifinals.
LCC’s (24-5) top three scorers from the regular season led the way. Senior Noah Schutte had 20 points, Haisch scored 17 and Ty Erwin added 14.
Junior Dayo Kennedy led the No. 8 Tigers (21-4) with 16 points.
Southern Valley 50, Osmond 49: Keaton Timmerman's game-high 26 points for No. 3 Osmond wasn't enough to stop No. 5 Southern Valley. Clayton Berry led the Eagles with 20 points.
Southern Valley led most of the entire second half before the Tigers made a late charge late to tie the game at 49 with under a minute to go. But after a foul on a rebound with 2.8 seconds left sent Southern Valley's Brody Yant to the line for the game-winning free throw, and the Tigers' last second heave fell short.
- CLARK GRELL, LEE NEWSPAPERS